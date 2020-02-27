Development of Saranap Old Growth Oaks & Potential Native Burial Site by Oakey-Dokey

Thursday Feb 27th, 2020 11:58 AM

On February 25, the Contra Costa Board of Supervisors doomed an old growth grove of oak trees, and an easement trail, by deciding in favor of real estate moguls Tambri Heyden and David Montalbo. Also at issue, is the possibility of Indigenous remains and cultural artifacts on the site. However, it is not too late to stop the construction if people act up and speak out.