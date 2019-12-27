The anti-abortion banners are on the poles in San Francisco on Market Street, starting at the foot of Market outside the Hyatt Regency. In this presidential election year, we need every single person who supports the right to abortion at our pro-abortion march on January 18, 2020 starting at 11 a.m. at the Civic Center celebrating the 1973 Supreme Court decision, Roe v Wade, legalizing abortion in the USA, so that our march is literally not just sidewalk to sidewalk as it usually is, but wall to wall, shoulder to shoulder and fills every block on Market Street from the Civic Center to the Embarcadero.

The anti-abortion banners are on the poles in San Francisco on Market Street, starting at the foot of Market outside the Hyatt Regency. In this presidential election year, we need every single person who supports the right to abortion at our pro-abortion march on January 18, 2020 starting at 11 a.m. at the Civic Center celebrating the 1973 Supreme Court decision, Roe v Wade, legalizing abortion in the USA, so that our march is literally not just sidewalk to sidewalk as it usually is, but wall to wall, shoulder to shoulder and fills every block on Market Street from the Civic Center to the Embarcadero.We also need every union banner brought to our march and the labor contingent must lead as it is with labor in the lead that we will defeat Nazi Trump in November 2020 and prevent the repeal of Roe v Wade which Nazi Trump’s anti-abortion majority on the Supreme Court is determined to achieve.We also need every marching band from the Brass Liberation Orchestra to the Gay Freedom Day Marching Band, to all the women’s drum and brass corps, to all other musical groups so that from beginning to end we can sing to the famous and relevant “When the Saints Come Marching In” because it is we who are the liberators.We should remember that 2020 is the 100th anniversary of the right to vote for women in the USA. We must guarantee that 2073 will be the 100th anniversary of legalizing the right to abortion, and can only do so with the largest turnout possible at all of the Women’s Marches.We hope there will be lots of chants, some of which are:Hitler rose and Hitler fell,Nazi Trump,Go to hell!Our Lives Are On the Line,It is Free Abortion on Demand Time!Support HR 1384 for Medicare for All!Not the Church, Not the State,Women Shall Decide our Fate!Keep Your RosariesOff our ovaries!They say cut back,We say fight back!There are Women’s Marches (men are welcome) scheduled everywhere. Some are listed at:San FranciscoSacramentoMontereyNapaOaklandWalnut CreekSanta RosaSan JosePleasanton