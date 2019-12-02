



#OaklandCounts



Women’s March Oakland 2020 has a single goal: getting all of us counted in 2020. At this nonpartisan, peaceful event, we will mobilize to raise awareness, volunteer hours and funding to get a complete Census count in Alameda County and make our voices heard at the polls.



In addition to a march through the streets of downtown Oakland, this year’s event will feature our biggest Community Action Fair ever, with entertainment, food, art and a wide range of organizations offering opportunities to make a difference in Alameda County.



Date and Time: Saturday, January 18, 2020 @ 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM



Location: Frank Ogawa Plaza, 1 Frank H. Ogawa Plaza, Oakland, CA 94612

(outside Oakland City Hall)



FACEBOOK:



REGISTRATION: Ready to march? Register on Eventbrite to get updates and give us a more accurate attendance estimate:



HOSTS: The 2020 march is co-hosted by Women's March Oakland, Black Women Organized for Political Action, IGNITE and Women's Foundation of California.

________________________________________________________________



IMPORTANT LINKS



Gear up for the march! Order your T-shirt or hoodie now:



Want to reach Oakland marchers? Register your organization/group for our Community Action Fair:



Planning to march as a group? Sign up as a contingent:

https://womensmarchoakland.org/register-contingent



Interested in sponsoring the march? Learn more about our sponsorship options:



Marching is free, but organizing the event requires funds! Contributions will benefit Women's March Oakland, a nonprofit project of Social Good Fund, and are tax-deductible. Donate now:



___________________________________________________________________



SAFETY



By attending, you acknowledge that you are physically fit for this outdoor march and assume the risks of participating.



Making the march a safe space for all kinds of people is critical to its success. We expect everyone taking part in Women's March Oakland to respect the following agreements:



--We will not use violence (physical or verbal) towards any person.

--We will not destroy or damage property.

--We will promote a tone of respect, honesty, transparency and accountability in our actions.

--We will not carry anything that can be construed as a weapon, nor possess (or consume) any alcohol or drugs.

--We are nonpartisan, and will mobilize primarily to achieve transformative social change in Oakland and the East Bay for ourselves and our communities.

--We will all hold each other accountable to respecting these agreements.



_________________________________________________________________



OUR VISION & MISSION at WOMEN'S MARCH OAKLAND



Women’s March Oakland envisions an East Bay free from systems of oppression and rooted in inclusive structures guided by autonomy, dignity and respect for all self-identified women and other vulnerable populations.



Our mission is to mobilize self-identified women and their communities to achieve transformative social change in Oakland and the East Bay. We provide intersectional education on a diverse range of issues and create entry points for new grassroots activists and organizers to engage in their communities.



We are committed to fighting for justice for all people, regardless of skin color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, age, disability or national origin. We categorically denounce and reject all forms of bigotry and hate, including racism, sexism, antisemitism, Islamophobia, homophobia, transphobia, classism, xenophobia and ableism. WOMEN'S MARCH OAKLAND 2020#OaklandCountsWomen’s March Oakland 2020 has a single goal: getting all of us counted in 2020. At this nonpartisan, peaceful event, we will mobilize to raise awareness, volunteer hours and funding to get a complete Census count in Alameda County and make our voices heard at the polls.In addition to a march through the streets of downtown Oakland, this year’s event will feature our biggest Community Action Fair ever, with entertainment, food, art and a wide range of organizations offering opportunities to make a difference in Alameda County.Date and Time: Saturday, January 18, 2020 @ 10:00 AM – 4:00 PMLocation: Frank Ogawa Plaza, 1 Frank H. Ogawa Plaza, Oakland, CA 94612(outside Oakland City Hall)FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/events/454927438568034/ REGISTRATION: Ready to march? Register on Eventbrite to get updates and give us a more accurate attendance estimate: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/womens-march-oakland-2020-tickets-81218483671 HOSTS: The 2020 march is co-hosted by Women's March Oakland, Black Women Organized for Political Action, IGNITE and Women's Foundation of California.________________________________________________________________IMPORTANT LINKSGear up for the march! Order your T-shirt or hoodie now: https://www.bonfire.com/store/womens-march-oakland/ Want to reach Oakland marchers? Register your organization/group for our Community Action Fair: https://womensmarchoakland.org/register-for-community-action-fair Planning to march as a group? Sign up as a contingent:Interested in sponsoring the march? Learn more about our sponsorship options: https://womensmarchoakland.org/sponsorship-form Marching is free, but organizing the event requires funds! Contributions will benefit Women's March Oakland, a nonprofit project of Social Good Fund, and are tax-deductible. Donate now: https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/NjY1NDI ___________________________________________________________________SAFETYBy attending, you acknowledge that you are physically fit for this outdoor march and assume the risks of participating.Making the march a safe space for all kinds of people is critical to its success. We expect everyone taking part in Women's March Oakland to respect the following agreements:--We will not use violence (physical or verbal) towards any person.--We will not destroy or damage property.--We will promote a tone of respect, honesty, transparency and accountability in our actions.--We will not carry anything that can be construed as a weapon, nor possess (or consume) any alcohol or drugs.--We are nonpartisan, and will mobilize primarily to achieve transformative social change in Oakland and the East Bay for ourselves and our communities.--We will all hold each other accountable to respecting these agreements._________________________________________________________________OUR VISION & MISSION at WOMEN'S MARCH OAKLANDWomen’s March Oakland envisions an East Bay free from systems of oppression and rooted in inclusive structures guided by autonomy, dignity and respect for all self-identified women and other vulnerable populations.Our mission is to mobilize self-identified women and their communities to achieve transformative social change in Oakland and the East Bay. We provide intersectional education on a diverse range of issues and create entry points for new grassroots activists and organizers to engage in their communities.We are committed to fighting for justice for all people, regardless of skin color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, age, disability or national origin. We categorically denounce and reject all forms of bigotry and hate, including racism, sexism, antisemitism, Islamophobia, homophobia, transphobia, classism, xenophobia and ableism. For more event information: https://womensmarchoakland.org/about-the-m...

Added to the calendar on Monday Dec 2nd, 2019 8:40 AM