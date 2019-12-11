View other events for the week of 1/18/2020
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
|Women's March Contra Costa 2020 (Walnut Creek)
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday January 18
|Time
|10:00 AM - 10:00 AM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Women's March Contra Costa
|Location Details
|Civic Park, 1375 Civic Dr, Walnut Creek, Contra Costa County, CA 94596
|
WOMEN'S MARCH CONTRA COSTA 2020
THEME: Voting is Our Super Power!
Join us for our 4th annual march and be counted among those who believe in a world that is equitable, tolerant, just and safe for all!
WHEN: Saturday, January 18, 2020 @ 10 AM Rally & 11:15 AM March
WHERE: Civic Park, 1375 Civic Dr, Walnut Creek, Contra Costa County, CA 94596
Register: https://www.womensmarchcontracosta.org/events/voting-is-our-super-power/form
List of Rally Speakers, go to https://www.womensmarchcontracosta.org/
ACCESSIBILITY
--At the rally, we will have an ADA designated area with seating available
--A professional ASL interpreter will be signing at the event.
--Peacekeepers will be stationed throughout to provide assistance should the need arise. ADA-compliant portable toilet will be available.
_________________________________________________________________
DONATE: Your donation helps cover our costs for permits, insurance, portable toilets, a sound system, and other event related costs. 100% of your donation will be used locally! Please click link to donate: https://www.gofundme.com/f/2020wmcc Thank you for your support!
T-SHIRTS & HATS: Newly designed 2020 T-shirts and hats are now available. Click here: https://womens-march-contra-costa.square.site/
BOOTHS & SPONORSHIPS: If you're interested in having a booth at this year's March or becoming an event sponsor, please email our coordinator: celiamarinier [at] gmail.com
VOLUNTEER: Volunteer opportunities are available! Sign up at the link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/60b084aa8aa2ba3fe3-volunteer1
FLYERS: Download and share our 2020 flyer.
English: https://1c70e0b8-93d5-428f-b851-169100b5efbe.filesusr.com/ugd/47d762_c3987f5b79854b7298730d46155af9ad.pdf
Spanish: https://1c70e0b8-93d5-428f-b851-169100b5efbe.filesusr.com/ugd/47d762_1c16c03bee5c4151bfbfaef88df360f4.pdf
_________________________________________________________________
OUR MISSION
Women’s March Contra Costa is a local movement dedicated to empowering, educating and mobilizing citizens of Contra Costa County to stand together in support of civil liberties and protecting our planet. As women, we stand in solidarity as the unifying force that binds families together and unites communities. Our focus is to support, educate and organize events providing meaningful connections, and to speak out against intolerance.
All community members dedicated to preserving human rights, respect for diversity and compassion for our shared humanity and planet are encouraged to participate and join together.
This year we focus on getting out the vote!
For more event information: https://www.womensmarchcontracosta.org/
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Dec 11th, 2019 10:05 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network