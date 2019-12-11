10:00 AM - 10:00 AM





THEME: Voting is Our Super Power!



Join us for our 4th annual march and be counted among those who believe in a world that is equitable, tolerant, just and safe for all!



WHEN: Saturday, January 18, 2020 @ 10 AM Rally & 11:15 AM March



WHERE: Civic Park, 1375 Civic Dr, Walnut Creek, Contra Costa County, CA 94596



Register:



List of Rally Speakers, go to



ACCESSIBILITY

--At the rally, we will have an ADA designated area with seating available

--A professional ASL interpreter will be signing at the event.

--Peacekeepers will be stationed throughout to provide assistance should the need arise. ADA-compliant portable toilet will be available.

_________________________________________________________________



DONATE: Your donation helps cover our costs for permits, insurance, portable toilets, a sound system, and other event related costs. 100% of your donation will be used locally! Please click link to donate:



T-SHIRTS & HATS: Newly designed 2020 T-shirts and hats are now available. Click here:



BOOTHS & SPONORSHIPS: If you're interested in having a booth at this year's March or becoming an event sponsor, please email our coordinator:



VOLUNTEER: Volunteer opportunities are available! Sign up at the link:



FLYERS: Download and share our 2020 flyer.



English:



Spanish:

_________________________________________________________________



OUR MISSION



Women’s March Contra Costa is a local movement dedicated to empowering, educating and mobilizing citizens of Contra Costa County to stand together in support of civil liberties and protecting our planet. As women, we stand in solidarity as the unifying force that binds families together and unites communities. Our focus is to support, educate and organize events providing meaningful connections, and to speak out against intolerance.



All community members dedicated to preserving human rights, respect for diversity and compassion for our shared humanity and planet are encouraged to participate and join together.



This year we focus on getting out the vote! WOMEN'S MARCH CONTRA COSTA 2020THEME: Voting is Our Super Power!Join us for our 4th annual march and be counted among those who believe in a world that is equitable, tolerant, just and safe for all!WHEN: Saturday, January 18, 2020 @ 10 AM Rally & 11:15 AM MarchWHERE: Civic Park, 1375 Civic Dr, Walnut Creek, Contra Costa County, CA 94596Register: https://www.womensmarchcontracosta.org/events/voting-is-our-super-power/form List of Rally Speakers, go to https://www.womensmarchcontracosta.org/ ACCESSIBILITY--At the rally, we will have an ADA designated area with seating available--A professional ASL interpreter will be signing at the event.--Peacekeepers will be stationed throughout to provide assistance should the need arise. ADA-compliant portable toilet will be available._________________________________________________________________DONATE: Your donation helps cover our costs for permits, insurance, portable toilets, a sound system, and other event related costs. 100% of your donation will be used locally! Please click link to donate: https://www.gofundme.com/f/2020wmcc Thank you for your support!T-SHIRTS & HATS: Newly designed 2020 T-shirts and hats are now available. Click here: https://womens-march-contra-costa.square.site/ BOOTHS & SPONORSHIPS: If you're interested in having a booth at this year's March or becoming an event sponsor, please email our coordinator: celiamarinier [at] gmail.com VOLUNTEER: Volunteer opportunities are available! Sign up at the link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/60b084aa8aa2ba3fe3-volunteer1 FLYERS: Download and share our 2020 flyer.English: https://1c70e0b8-93d5-428f-b851-169100b5efbe.filesusr.com/ugd/47d762_c3987f5b79854b7298730d46155af9ad.pdf Spanish: https://1c70e0b8-93d5-428f-b851-169100b5efbe.filesusr.com/ugd/47d762_1c16c03bee5c4151bfbfaef88df360f4.pdf _________________________________________________________________OUR MISSIONWomen’s March Contra Costa is a local movement dedicated to empowering, educating and mobilizing citizens of Contra Costa County to stand together in support of civil liberties and protecting our planet. As women, we stand in solidarity as the unifying force that binds families together and unites communities. Our focus is to support, educate and organize events providing meaningful connections, and to speak out against intolerance.All community members dedicated to preserving human rights, respect for diversity and compassion for our shared humanity and planet are encouraged to participate and join together.This year we focus on getting out the vote! For more event information: https://www.womensmarchcontracosta.org/

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Dec 11th, 2019 10:05 AM