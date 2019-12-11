top
East Bay
East Bay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: East Bay | Womyn
View other events for the week of 1/18/2020
Women's March Contra Costa 2020 (Walnut Creek)
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday January 18
Time 10:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorWomen's March Contra Costa
Location Details
Civic Park, 1375 Civic Dr, Walnut Creek, Contra Costa County, CA 94596
WOMEN'S MARCH CONTRA COSTA 2020

THEME: Voting is Our Super Power!

Join us for our 4th annual march and be counted among those who believe in a world that is equitable, tolerant, just and safe for all!

WHEN: Saturday, January 18, 2020 @ 10 AM Rally & 11:15 AM March

WHERE: Civic Park, 1375 Civic Dr, Walnut Creek, Contra Costa County, CA 94596

Register: https://www.womensmarchcontracosta.org/events/voting-is-our-super-power/form

List of Rally Speakers, go to https://www.womensmarchcontracosta.org/

ACCESSIBILITY
--At the rally, we will have an ADA designated area with seating available
--A professional ASL interpreter will be signing at the event.
--Peacekeepers will be stationed throughout to provide assistance should the need arise. ADA-compliant portable toilet will be available.
_________________________________________________________________

DONATE: Your donation helps cover our costs for permits, insurance, portable toilets, a sound system, and other event related costs. 100% of your donation will be used locally! Please click link to donate: https://www.gofundme.com/f/2020wmcc Thank you for your support!

T-SHIRTS & HATS: Newly designed 2020 T-shirts and hats are now available. Click here: https://womens-march-contra-costa.square.site/

BOOTHS & SPONORSHIPS: If you're interested in having a booth at this year's March or becoming an event sponsor, please email our coordinator: celiamarinier [at] gmail.com

VOLUNTEER: Volunteer opportunities are available! Sign up at the link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/60b084aa8aa2ba3fe3-volunteer1

FLYERS: Download and share our 2020 flyer.

English: https://1c70e0b8-93d5-428f-b851-169100b5efbe.filesusr.com/ugd/47d762_c3987f5b79854b7298730d46155af9ad.pdf

Spanish: https://1c70e0b8-93d5-428f-b851-169100b5efbe.filesusr.com/ugd/47d762_1c16c03bee5c4151bfbfaef88df360f4.pdf
_________________________________________________________________

OUR MISSION

Women’s March Contra Costa is a local movement dedicated to empowering, educating and mobilizing citizens of Contra Costa County to stand together in support of civil liberties and protecting our planet. As women, we stand in solidarity as the unifying force that binds families together and unites communities. Our focus is to support, educate and organize events providing meaningful connections, and to speak out against intolerance.

All community members dedicated to preserving human rights, respect for diversity and compassion for our shared humanity and planet are encouraged to participate and join together.

This year we focus on getting out the vote!
sm_women_s_march_contra_costa.jpg
original image (960x960)
For more event information: https://www.womensmarchcontracosta.org/

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Dec 11th, 2019 10:05 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 117.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code