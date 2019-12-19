top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Womyn
View other events for the week of 1/18/2020
Women's March Monterey Bay 2020
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday January 18
Time 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorWomen's March Monterey Bay
Location Details
Colton Hall, 570 Pacific Street, Monterey, CA 93940
WOMEN'S MARCH MONTEREY BAY 2020

Join us Saturday, January 18, 2020 for our 4th Annual Women's March in Monterey Bay!

THEME: We are Women Rising- Power in Unity!

Date and Time: Saturday, January 18, 2020 @ 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Location: Colton Hall, 570 Pacific Street. Monterey, CA 93940

We will gather at 9 AM at Colton Hall- Program begins at 9:30 AM. At 10 AM we will march in Downtown Monterey and return to Colton Hall for a Dance Party and Discussion Tables.
Our resource fair will be going on throughout the event.

REGISTRATION: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/4th-annual-womens-march-tickets-72984232805

_____________________________________________________________

WHY WE MARCH

We are marching for Reproductive Justice, Immigrant Rights, and Environmental Justice.
We are celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment which began to give some women the right to vote. We are celebrating the 250th anniversary of Monterey! We have achieved much but our call to civic engagement is louder than ever to ensure our concerns are represented. We will dance together and engage in conversations and friendships to sustain us in the upcoming year. Get your squad together and meet us at the March!

Women’s March Monterey Bay marches for Women's Rights, Civil Rights, Immigrants' Rights, Reproductive Rights, Disability Rights, LGBTQIA Rights, Environmental Justice and an End to Violence.

#WomenRising #PowerInUnity

Website: https://www.womensmarchmontereybay.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/womensmarchmontereybay/
_____________________________________________________________

ABOUT: Women’s March Monterey Bay

Women’s March Monterey Bay is a female-led movement that creates an entry points for new activists to engage their local communities members through training, outreach programs, and events.

Women’s March Monterey Bay is a chapters of Women’s March California and Women’s March Foundation and is part of a national movement to unify and empower those who stand for women’s rights, human rights and social justice.

Women’s March Monterey Bay’s actions are non-partisan and peaceful. They give women and allies the opportunity to unite in every community and stand in solidarity for the American values we represent.

Women's March Monterey Bay is fiscally sponsored 501c3 under ACTION Council of Monterey County EIN #77-035710
_______________________________________________________________

DONATIONS

Donations are gratefully accepted at:

https://actioncouncil.org/donate/
(please designate Women's March Monterey Bay, PO Box 508, Seaside, CA 93955
as the designated fund)

Text to donate: text 4WMMB to 443-21

Mail donation checks to:
WMMB
PO Box 508
Seaside, CA 93955

VOLUNTEER YOUR TIME

Join our stellar team by signing up on our Volunteer Page. This event is only possible with your help before and during the march. Volunteers help in many ways suited to them, including set up crews, march organizers, and various planning committees meeting now. https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe9OMCNDPuWRrSMHjdncmTdy1lzqZ8OXUBRMqg5gnPwj1ftcw/viewform

RESERVE A VENDOR OR COMMUNITY TABLE

Set up your own table to connect with thousands of annual march and rally attendees. Business, nonprofit, and artists welcome at inclusive rates. Contact us for more information: WomensMarchMontereyBay [at] gmail.com
sm_women_s_march_monterey_bay.jpg
original image (959x960)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4564724582...

Added to the calendar on Thursday Dec 19th, 2019 8:59 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 154.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code