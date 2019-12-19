



Join us Saturday, January 18, 2020 for our 4th Annual Women's March in Monterey Bay!



THEME: We are Women Rising- Power in Unity!



Date and Time: Saturday, January 18, 2020 @ 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM



Location: Colton Hall, 570 Pacific Street. Monterey, CA 93940



We will gather at 9 AM at Colton Hall- Program begins at 9:30 AM. At 10 AM we will march in Downtown Monterey and return to Colton Hall for a Dance Party and Discussion Tables.

Our resource fair will be going on throughout the event.



REGISTRATION:



WHY WE MARCH



We are marching for Reproductive Justice, Immigrant Rights, and Environmental Justice.

We are celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment which began to give some women the right to vote. We are celebrating the 250th anniversary of Monterey! We have achieved much but our call to civic engagement is louder than ever to ensure our concerns are represented. We will dance together and engage in conversations and friendships to sustain us in the upcoming year. Get your squad together and meet us at the March!



Women’s March Monterey Bay marches for Women's Rights, Civil Rights, Immigrants' Rights, Reproductive Rights, Disability Rights, LGBTQIA Rights, Environmental Justice and an End to Violence.



#WomenRising #PowerInUnity



Website:



Facebook:

ABOUT: Women’s March Monterey Bay



Women’s March Monterey Bay is a female-led movement that creates an entry points for new activists to engage their local communities members through training, outreach programs, and events.



Women’s March Monterey Bay is a chapters of Women’s March California and Women’s March Foundation and is part of a national movement to unify and empower those who stand for women’s rights, human rights and social justice.



Women’s March Monterey Bay’s actions are non-partisan and peaceful. They give women and allies the opportunity to unite in every community and stand in solidarity for the American values we represent.



Women's March Monterey Bay is fiscally sponsored 501c3 under ACTION Council of Monterey County EIN #77-035710

DONATIONS



Donations are gratefully accepted at:



https://actioncouncil.org/donate/

(please designate Women's March Monterey Bay, PO Box 508, Seaside, CA 93955

as the designated fund)



Text to donate: text 4WMMB to 443-21



Mail donation checks to:

WMMB

PO Box 508

Seaside, CA 93955



VOLUNTEER YOUR TIME



Join our stellar team by signing up on our Volunteer Page. This event is only possible with your help before and during the march. Volunteers help in many ways suited to them, including set up crews, march organizers, and various planning committees meeting now.



RESERVE A VENDOR OR COMMUNITY TABLE



WomensMarchMontereyBay [at] gmail.com For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4564724582...

