|Saturday January 18
|9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
|Protest
|Women's March Monterey Bay
|
Colton Hall, 570 Pacific Street, Monterey, CA 93940
|
WOMEN'S MARCH MONTEREY BAY 2020
Join us Saturday, January 18, 2020 for our 4th Annual Women's March in Monterey Bay!
THEME: We are Women Rising- Power in Unity!
Date and Time: Saturday, January 18, 2020 @ 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Location: Colton Hall, 570 Pacific Street. Monterey, CA 93940
We will gather at 9 AM at Colton Hall- Program begins at 9:30 AM. At 10 AM we will march in Downtown Monterey and return to Colton Hall for a Dance Party and Discussion Tables.
Our resource fair will be going on throughout the event.
REGISTRATION: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/4th-annual-womens-march-tickets-72984232805
_____________________________________________________________
WHY WE MARCH
We are marching for Reproductive Justice, Immigrant Rights, and Environmental Justice.
We are celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment which began to give some women the right to vote. We are celebrating the 250th anniversary of Monterey! We have achieved much but our call to civic engagement is louder than ever to ensure our concerns are represented. We will dance together and engage in conversations and friendships to sustain us in the upcoming year. Get your squad together and meet us at the March!
Women’s March Monterey Bay marches for Women's Rights, Civil Rights, Immigrants' Rights, Reproductive Rights, Disability Rights, LGBTQIA Rights, Environmental Justice and an End to Violence.
#WomenRising #PowerInUnity
Website: https://www.womensmarchmontereybay.org/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/womensmarchmontereybay/
_____________________________________________________________
ABOUT: Women’s March Monterey Bay
Women’s March Monterey Bay is a female-led movement that creates an entry points for new activists to engage their local communities members through training, outreach programs, and events.
Women’s March Monterey Bay is a chapters of Women’s March California and Women’s March Foundation and is part of a national movement to unify and empower those who stand for women’s rights, human rights and social justice.
Women’s March Monterey Bay’s actions are non-partisan and peaceful. They give women and allies the opportunity to unite in every community and stand in solidarity for the American values we represent.
Women's March Monterey Bay is fiscally sponsored 501c3 under ACTION Council of Monterey County EIN #77-035710
_______________________________________________________________
DONATIONS
Donations are gratefully accepted at:
https://actioncouncil.org/donate/
(please designate Women's March Monterey Bay, PO Box 508, Seaside, CA 93955
as the designated fund)
Text to donate: text 4WMMB to 443-21
Mail donation checks to:
WMMB
PO Box 508
Seaside, CA 93955
VOLUNTEER YOUR TIME
Join our stellar team by signing up on our Volunteer Page. This event is only possible with your help before and during the march. Volunteers help in many ways suited to them, including set up crews, march organizers, and various planning committees meeting now. https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe9OMCNDPuWRrSMHjdncmTdy1lzqZ8OXUBRMqg5gnPwj1ftcw/viewform
RESERVE A VENDOR OR COMMUNITY TABLE
Set up your own table to connect with thousands of annual march and rally attendees. Business, nonprofit, and artists welcome at inclusive rates. Contact us for more information: WomensMarchMontereyBay [at] gmail.com
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4564724582...
