|Women's March Santa Rosa 2020
|Saturday January 18
|10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
|Protest
|Women's March Santa Rosa
Old Courthouse Square, 3rd & Mendocino Ave and 4th & Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa 95404
WOMEN'S MARCH SANTA ROSA 2020
WE MARCH to WIN in 2020!
When: Saturday, January 18, 2020 @ 10 AM - 1 PM
Where: Old Courthouse Square, 3rd & Mendocino Ave and 4th & Santa Rosa Ave.,
Santa Rosa, Sonoma County, 95404
For the last three years, we have come together to protest, speak truth to power, show our strength in numbers, create a blue wave and now with the 2020 elections in sight we come together to win.
In 2020, we march together in strength, we go to the polls honoring our history of struggle for enfranchisement, and we will win for our future!
March and Win Together!
#WomensMarch #SantaRosa #VotesforWomen #Winin2020 #StrongerTogether #WomensSuffrage #HumanRights #TruthtoPower #PowertothePolls #HearUsVote #WomxnRights #Feminism #Equity #LGBTQI #TogetherWeCan
For groups wishing to participate in the tabling at Women's March Santa Rosa 2020, more information to come at facebook site: https://www.facebook.com/srwomensmarch/
ABOUT
The Santa Rosa Women's March provides resources for community engagement and calls to action to defend our human rights, diversity and civil liberties.
The Santa Rosa Women's March is a march for Women’s Rights which are Human Rights for all. We are 100% inclusive, volunteer, and local. All women, men and non-binaries are welcome to the Women's March and be a force for women’s rights. Women’s March Santa Rosa has been and will continue to be representative of our entire community.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/old-courth...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Dec 11th, 2019 5:03 PM
