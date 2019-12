WE MARCH to WIN in 2020!



When: Saturday, January 18, 2020 @ 10 AM - 1 PM



Where: Old Courthouse Square, 3rd & Mendocino Ave and 4th & Santa Rosa Ave.,

Santa Rosa, Sonoma County, 95404



For the last three years, we have come together to protest, speak truth to power, show our strength in numbers, create a blue wave and now with the 2020 elections in sight we come together to win.



In 2020, we march together in strength, we go to the polls honoring our history of struggle for enfranchisement, and we will win for our future!



March and Win Together!



#WomensMarch #SantaRosa #VotesforWomen #Winin2020 #StrongerTogether #WomensSuffrage #HumanRights #TruthtoPower #PowertothePolls #HearUsVote #WomxnRights #Feminism #Equity #LGBTQI #TogetherWeCan



For groups wishing to participate in the tabling at Women's March Santa Rosa 2020, more information to come at facebook site:



ABOUT



The Santa Rosa Women's March provides resources for community engagement and calls to action to defend our human rights, diversity and civil liberties.



