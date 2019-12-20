



THEME: Power in Unity!



When: January 18, 2020 @ 9 AM - 1:30 PM



Where: march starts at Veteran's Memorial Park, on Main Street between 1st & 2nd Streets, Napa 94559



Facebook:



Flyer (English & Espanol):



Over the last three years, thousands of Napa Valley residents — comprised of women, men and children — gathered in downtown Napa to peacefully rally in in support of love, solidarity and unification.



Once again in 2020, with the theme – “Power in Unity” — Women’s March Napa Valley (WMNV) will join a national movement to unify and empower those who stand for women’s rights, civil liberties, social justice and human rights.



The March is a free, peaceful, non-partisan gathering that will give attendees the opportunity to stand in solidarity for the American values WMNV represents.



MARCH



Marchers will gather at 9:00 am at the Veterans Park on Main Street. Marchers begin marching down Second Street at 9:30 am accompanied by dancers, drummers, singers and chanters. Marchers are encouraged to bring creative signs and compete for a “Best Sign” prize awarded at the podium.



PROGRAM



The program begins at 10:15 am on the stage located on the street in front of the Napa County Hall of Justice, at 1125 Third St. in downtown Napa.



Speakers confirmed to date include:

--Emily Cantrell, survivor of Las Vegas mass shooting

--Sara Agah Franti, an emergency room nurse and co-founder of Do It for the Love Foundation

--Congressman Mike Thompson (projected).



Performers to date include: Royal Jelly Jive; Austin Willacy and the Til Dawn youth group; Tori Anna; and Aedyn Frazer. Music will be provided by the the Cosmos Percussion Ensemble.



UNITY VILLAGE



In addition, Unity Village, a collection of 40 Advocacy, Non-Profit and Activist Groups will be located in the Sullivan Lot (located between Randolph and Coombs on Third St.) with information about their services and volunteer opportunities.



https://womensmarchnapavalley.org/advocacy-non-profit-and-activist-groups/

______________________________________________________________



EN ESPANOL:



LA UNION ES PODER 2020



#MUJERESQUESELEVANTAN



Evento: 9:00 am a 1:30 pm



9:00 – Lugar de reunión: Veterans Memorial Park, entre la 1era y 2da calle



9:30 am – Marchar para el oeste por la 2da calle. Hacer una izquierda en la escuela y luego una izquierda en la 3ra



10:15 am – Rally con música, se premiará y se anunciará a los ganadores de las mejores mesas y letreros



Te invitamos a visitar las 40 mesas en Unity Village hasta la 1:30 pm

______________________________________________________________



DONATE and SPONSOR



Women’s March Napa Valley is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization, as a partner of On the Move, and donations are deductible to the full extent allowed by law. Tax ID #75-3149095. Thank you for your support!



Online:



Mail: Women’s March Napa Valley, PO Box 6444, Napa, CA 94581



Text: text 4WMNV to 44321



To Become a Sponsor:

______________________________________________________________



SHOP FOR YOUR 2020 GEAR



Order your Official 2020 POWER IN UNITY Merchandise TODAY! Pick up merchandise BEFORE THE MARCH: December 22nd, December 23rd, or January 7th. OR, you can pick up your order on March day at Unity Village.



https://womensmarchnapavalley.org/shop/

______________________________________________________________



ABOUT: WOMEN'S MARCH NAPA VALLEY



Women’s March Napa Valley is is part of a national movement to unify and empower those who stand for women’s rights, human rights, civil liberties, and social justice for all. Our events are non-partisan, peaceful and give people the opportunity to unite in the Napa Valley, and stand in solidarity for the American values we represent.



We are 100%, volunteer-run by our Steering Committee. This dedicated group has given a great deal of their time to ensure WMNV meets its goals.



We are, creative, bold and committed individuals who care deeply about our community and our humanity. We believe that human rights are as basic need as breathing, and we will work endlessly to guarantee that our country and democracy values all lives as sacred.



https://womensmarchnapavalley.org/about/

