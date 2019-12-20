top
North Bay
North Bay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: North Bay / Marin | Womyn
View other events for the week of 1/18/2020
Women's March Napa Valley 2020
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday January 18
Time 9:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorWomen's March Napa Valley
Emailhttps://womensmarchnapavalley.org/contact-2/
Location Details
Veterans Memorial Park, on Main Street between 1st & 2nd Streets, Napa 94559

Route: march will go down 2nd, left at School St, left on 3rd
WOMEN'S MARCH NAPA VALLEY 2020

THEME: Power in Unity!

When: January 18, 2020 @ 9 AM - 1:30 PM

Where: march starts at Veteran's Memorial Park, on Main Street between 1st & 2nd Streets, Napa 94559

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/530307684400762/

Flyer (English & Espanol): https://womensmarchnapavalley.org/wp/wp-content/uploads/2020Poster.pdf

Over the last three years, thousands of Napa Valley residents — comprised of women, men and children — gathered in downtown Napa to peacefully rally in in support of love, solidarity and unification.

Once again in 2020, with the theme – “Power in Unity” — Women’s March Napa Valley (WMNV) will join a national movement to unify and empower those who stand for women’s rights, civil liberties, social justice and human rights.

The March is a free, peaceful, non-partisan gathering that will give attendees the opportunity to stand in solidarity for the American values WMNV represents.

MARCH

Marchers will gather at 9:00 am at the Veterans Park on Main Street. Marchers begin marching down Second Street at 9:30 am accompanied by dancers, drummers, singers and chanters. Marchers are encouraged to bring creative signs and compete for a “Best Sign” prize awarded at the podium.

PROGRAM

The program begins at 10:15 am on the stage located on the street in front of the Napa County Hall of Justice, at 1125 Third St. in downtown Napa.

Speakers confirmed to date include:
--Emily Cantrell, survivor of Las Vegas mass shooting
--Sara Agah Franti, an emergency room nurse and co-founder of Do It for the Love Foundation
--Congressman Mike Thompson (projected).

Performers to date include: Royal Jelly Jive; Austin Willacy and the Til Dawn youth group; Tori Anna; and Aedyn Frazer. Music will be provided by the the Cosmos Percussion Ensemble.

UNITY VILLAGE

In addition, Unity Village, a collection of 40 Advocacy, Non-Profit and Activist Groups will be located in the Sullivan Lot (located between Randolph and Coombs on Third St.) with information about their services and volunteer opportunities.

https://womensmarchnapavalley.org/advocacy-non-profit-and-activist-groups/
______________________________________________________________

EN ESPANOL:

LA UNION ES PODER 2020

#MUJERESQUESELEVANTAN

Evento: 9:00 am a 1:30 pm

9:00 – Lugar de reunión: Veterans Memorial Park, entre la 1era y 2da calle

9:30 am – Marchar para el oeste por la 2da calle. Hacer una izquierda en la escuela y luego una izquierda en la 3ra

10:15 am – Rally con música, se premiará y se anunciará a los ganadores de las mejores mesas y letreros

Te invitamos a visitar las 40 mesas en Unity Village hasta la 1:30 pm
______________________________________________________________

DONATE and SPONSOR

Women’s March Napa Valley is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization, as a partner of On the Move, and donations are deductible to the full extent allowed by law. Tax ID #75-3149095. Thank you for your support!

Online: https://womensmarchnapavalley.org/donate/

Mail: Women’s March Napa Valley, PO Box 6444, Napa, CA 94581

Text: text 4WMNV to 44321

To Become a Sponsor: https://womensmarchnapavalley.org/pledge/
______________________________________________________________

SHOP FOR YOUR 2020 GEAR

Order your Official 2020 POWER IN UNITY Merchandise TODAY! Pick up merchandise BEFORE THE MARCH: December 22nd, December 23rd, or January 7th. OR, you can pick up your order on March day at Unity Village.

https://womensmarchnapavalley.org/shop/
______________________________________________________________

ABOUT: WOMEN'S MARCH NAPA VALLEY

Women’s March Napa Valley is is part of a national movement to unify and empower those who stand for women’s rights, human rights, civil liberties, and social justice for all. Our events are non-partisan, peaceful and give people the opportunity to unite in the Napa Valley, and stand in solidarity for the American values we represent.

We are 100%, volunteer-run by our Steering Committee. This dedicated group has given a great deal of their time to ensure WMNV meets its goals.

We are, creative, bold and committed individuals who care deeply about our community and our humanity. We believe that human rights are as basic need as breathing, and we will work endlessly to guarantee that our country and democracy values all lives as sacred.

https://womensmarchnapavalley.org/about/
sm_women_s_march_napa.jpg
original image (960x540)
For more event information: https://womensmarchnapavalley.org/march-de...

Added to the calendar on Friday Dec 20th, 2019 9:14 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 154.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code