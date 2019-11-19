From the Open-Publishing Calendar
WOMEN'S MARCH SAN FRANCISCO 2020: TOGETHER WE RISE!
Join us for Women’s March San Francisco's 4th Rally & March!
When: Saturday, January 18, 2020 @ 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Where: Civic Center, between Polk St, Grove St. Larkin St. McAllister St., San Francisco 94102
Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/370715030284182/
Why We March:
We believe that Women’s Rights are Human Rights and Human Rights are Women’s Rights. We must create a society in which women - including Black women, Native women, poor women, immigrant women, disabled women, Muslim women, Jewish women, lesbian queer and trans women - are free and able to care for and nurture their families, however they are formed, in safe and healthy environments free from structural impediments.
About us:
Women's March San Francisco is a grassroots organization run by 100% volunteers, we are self-created, self-managed, and self-funded and have been since our creation on November 19, 2016; WMSF is led by local community activists working to unify and empower everyone who stands for human rights, civil liberties, and social justice for all through intersectionality and community work.
We DO NOT receive any funding from, nor are we affiliated with, Women’s March DC Chapter (aka: “National” / Inc.), Women's March Foundation & Action (aka: LA chapter) or Women’s March California; we rely solely on donations directly from our community.
Our Unity Principles: https://womensmarchsf.org/
ENDING VIOLENCE
Women deserve to live full and healthy lives, free of all forms of violence against our bodies. We believe in accountability and justice in cases of police brutality and ending racial profiling and targeting of communities of color. It is our moral imperative to dismantle the gender and racial inequities within the criminal justice system.
REPRODUCTIVE RIGHTS
We believe in Reproductive Freedom. We do not accept any federal, state or local rollbacks, cuts or restrictions on our ability to access quality reproductive healthcare services, birth control, HIV/AIDS care and prevention, or medically accurate sexuality education. This means open access to safe, legal, affordable abortion and birth control for all people, regardless of income, location or education.
LGBTQIA RIGHTS
We firmly declare that LGBTQIA Rights are Human Rights and that it is our obligation to uplift, expand and protect the rights of our gay, lesbian, bi, queer, trans or gender non-conforming brothers, sisters and siblings. We must have the power to control our bodies and be free from gender norms, expectations and stereotypes.
WORKER’S RIGHTS
We believe in an economy powered by transparency, accountability, security and equity. All women should be paid equitably, with access to affordable childcare, sick days, healthcare, paid family leave, and healthy work environments. All workers – including domestic and farm workers, undocumented and migrant workers - must have the right to organize and fight for a living minimum wage.
CIVIL RIGHTS
We believe Civil Rights are our birthright, including voting rights, freedom to worship without fear of intimidation or harassment, freedom of speech, and protections for all citizens regardless of race, gender, age or disability. We believe it is time for an all-inclusive Equal Rights Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
DISABILITY RIGHTS
We believe that all women’s issues are issues faced by women with disabilities and Deaf women. As mothers, sisters, daughters, and contributing members of this great nation, we seek to break barriers to access, inclusion, independence, and the full enjoyment of citizenship at home and around the world. We strive to be fully included in and contribute to all aspects of American life, economy, and culture.
IMMIGRANT RIGHTS
Rooted in the promise of America’s call for huddled masses yearning to breathe free, we believe in immigrant and refugee rights regardless of status or country of origin. We believe migration is a human right and that no human being is illegal.
ENVIRONMENTAL JUSTICE
We believe that every person and every community in our nation has the right to clean water, clean air, and access to and enjoyment of public lands. We believe that our environment and our climate must be protected, and that our land and natural resources cannot be exploited for corporate gain or greed - especially at the risk of public safety and health.
