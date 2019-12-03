View other events for the week of 1/18/2020
|Womxn's March San Jose 2020
|Saturday January 18
|11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
|Protest
|Womxn's March San Jose
|https://www.womxnsmarchsanjose.org/contact
San Jose City Hall, 200 East Santa Clara Street, San Jose, CA 95113
March will then proceed to the Arena Green park across from the SAP Center
WOMXN'S MARCH SAN JOSE 2020: OUR POWER COUNTS!
Registration: https://www.womxnsmarchsanjose.org/register
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/731640627329765/
Join Womxn’s March San Jose for our fourth annual March & Rally on January 18th, 2020 from San Jose City Hall to the Arena Green.
Our power counts. The power in our voices, the power in our unity, and the power in our votes. 2020 is the 100 year anniversary of the 19th amendment and womxn being granted the right to vote. While we wish to honor and celebrate this milestone, we also recognize that the amendment gave suffrage to only white women and that a lot more work had to be done by womxn of color to achieve that same right. Voting is a crucial element of activism and civic engagement and because of this, there will be multiple opportunities at the March for you to register to vote as well as to learn how you can help others to register to vote.
In the spirit of truly counting everybody’s power, we have made the decision to become the Womxn’s March. This change is to emphasize that the March is a space that recognizes the contributions and value of nonbinary folks. For too long, they have been excluded from feminist movements, and we are committed to changing that. All voices must be heard and all identities must be recognized.
The theme of Our Power Counts is also in recognition of the importance of the 2020 census. In order to ensure that our city and county receive adequate funds to perform the crucial social services and maintain fair political representation, we must all do our part to guarantee that an accurate count of our residents is recorded. Because of this, the Action Alley following the March will have a booth where you can sign up to be a census worker as well as learn what being counted in the census means for you, your family, your community, and your country.
VOLUNTEER
Women's March San Jose is a volunteer based organization, and relies on the grassroots efforts of the community to bring the yearly march to the streets of San Jose. We need your help.
https://www.womxnsmarchsanjose.org/volunteer
DONATE
Womxn’s March San Jose is a grassroots, volunteer driven movement that relies on the support of our marchers, friends, allies and you. Please show your support for Womxn’s March San Jose with a contribution. Thank you.
https://www.womxnsmarchsanjose.org/donate
CALL TO ACTION ALLEY
Womxn’s March San Jose works with local organizations, partners, businesses and groups to provide a safe event and share information on ways to make a difference all year long.
If you would like to apply for a spot for 2020, please complete the form at the link below. Thank you.
https://www.womxnsmarchsanjose.org/ctaalley
WOMXN’S MARCH SAN JOSE : Mission & Goals
Womxn’s March San Jose creates a space for powerful speakers, activists, artists and community leaders to rise and share work aligned with our Unity Principles. The 4th Annual Wxmen’s March San Jose will be a moment when womxn and our allies rise for justice, rise for equity, and rise in power. Join us on January 18, 2020.
To view the Unity Principles, go to: https://www.womxnsmarchsanjose.org/about
For more event information: https://www.womxnsmarchsanjose.org/
