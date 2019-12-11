



#MarchForOurHumanRights: Rally & March in the Capital of California



Date and Time: Saturday, January 18, 2020 @ 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM



Location: Southside Park, 2115 Sixth Street, Sacramento, CA 95818



Although registration is not required to attend the event, we’re asking for participants to register so we can have an accurate count to plan for proper accommodations. Register below:



https://www.eventbrite.com/e/womens-march-sacramento-2020-tickets-80800525547?aff=ebdssbdestsearch



PLEASE DONATE: Your contributions will benefit WMS, a fiscally sponsored project of Social Good Fund, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, and are tax-deductible.



https://www.womensmarchsac.com/donate

________________________________________________________________



WOMEN'S MARCH 2020



Join us on January 18, 2020 as we #MarchForOurHumanRights in Sacramento and around the world, as we show up to #BeCounted, and to demonstrate #WomenRising! Allied in spirit with Women’s March Global, we march for compassion, ally-ship, respect, and equity.



Meet at Southside Park at 9 AM for a Women’s Civil Rights rally and resource fair. We leave Southside Park at 10:30 AM, and rally at the CA State Capitol - West by 11:45 AM.



March Route: Length is approximately 1 mile. We leave Southside Park at 10:30AM. From Southside Park, we march East on T Street to 9th Street. Then, we'll turn Left to march

North on 9th Street to Capitol Mall. Finally, we'll turn Right to march East on Capitol Mall to the West Steps of the CA State Capitol.



Rally: Speakers, music, and live performances begin at 9 AM at Southside Park and by

11:45 AM at the CA State Capitol - West. Food trucks will begin to serve marchers at Southside Park around 9 AM, and at the West Steps of the CA State Capitol around 11 AM. A shuttle for marchers with disabilities will be available.

_____________________________________________________________



CONTIGENTS: Coordinate, register your organization to be listed, and plan to meet at Southside Park by 9 AM for a rally, sign making, and resource fair. Please keep heavy traffic in mind. Rideshare (Uber, Lyft, Taxi) drop-off area will be the lot under the W & X freeway overpass.



PARKING: We encourage marchers to take regional transit, to carpool and to reserve parking. Special Parking passes for volunteers, will be announced via email. Blue Placard Disabled parking, bus parking, large carpools, and Ride-Share Drop Off (Uber, Lyft, Taxi) will be available in the parking lot under the

W & X Freeway. The Sacramento Police Department has let us know that parking for residents surrounding Southside Park will be strictly enforced.



ACCESSIBILITY: Additional Blue Placard Disabled parking will be available in the lot under the W & X freeway. There will be a special lane marked with a Blue Placard for wheelchairs and a ramp on Capitol Mall that leads to seating for marchers with disabilities near a first aid tent. The sign language interpreters will be in the livestream shot at all times. More accessibility information will be posted soon.



_________________________________________________________________



SAFETY



Disclaimer: Please limit sticks on signs or flags to 18 inches of wood from the bottom of the sign or flag. By choosing to attend this event, you are acknowledging the risks involved, and you are committing to participate nonviolently and in accordance with the law, and to work to de-escalate confrontations with counter protesters or others.



You agree (i) not to engage in any act of violence or violation of any applicable law, (ii) to obey the orders of authorized event marshals and law enforcement authorities, (iii) that Women’s March Sacramento organizers and affiliate organizations will not be responsible for any injury or damage to your person or property resulting from or occurring in the course of your participating in the event; and you agree to release and forever hold harmless

Women’s March Sacramento, affiliated organizations, and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents from liability for any such injury or damage.



________________________________________________________________



WHO WE ARE



The mission of Women’s March Sacramento is to harness the political power of diverse women and their communities to create transformative social change. Women's March Sacramento is a women-led movement providing intersectional activism on a diverse range of issues specific to California's legislative center, Sacramento, and surrounding communities. Women's March Sacramento is committed to dismantling systems of oppression through nonviolent resistance and building inclusive structures guided by self-determination, dignity and respect.



Women’s March Sacramento (WMS) serves the existing Women’s Civil Rights Organizations in the California State Capitol and surrounding areas as a project of Social Good Fund 501(c)(3). For us, Women’s Civil Rights Organizations are broadly inclusive of organizations supporting Gender-Based Peace and Safety, Reproductive Rights, Health and Disability Rights, LGBTQIA+ Rights, Economic Security, Workers’ Rights, Voter Justice, Racial Justice, Immigrant Rights, Indigenous Rights, Climate Justice, and Freedom of Speech. An event ally of Women's March Global, we are 100% volunteer led, and all fundraising comes from the kind generosity of the community. Thank you. WOMEN'S MARCH SACRAMENTO 2020#MarchForOurHumanRights: Rally & March in the Capital of CaliforniaDate and Time: Saturday, January 18, 2020 @ 9:00 AM – 1:00 PMLocation: Southside Park, 2115 Sixth Street, Sacramento, CA 95818Although registration is not required to attend the event, we’re asking for participants to register so we can have an accurate count to plan for proper accommodations. Register below:PLEASE DONATE: Your contributions will benefit WMS, a fiscally sponsored project of Social Good Fund, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, and are tax-deductible.________________________________________________________________WOMEN'S MARCH 2020Join us on January 18, 2020 as we #MarchForOurHumanRights in Sacramento and around the world, as we show up to #BeCounted, and to demonstrate #WomenRising! Allied in spirit with Women’s March Global, we march for compassion, ally-ship, respect, and equity.Meet at Southside Park at 9 AM for a Women’s Civil Rights rally and resource fair. We leave Southside Park at 10:30 AM, and rally at the CA State Capitol - West by 11:45 AM.March Route: Length is approximately 1 mile. We leave Southside Park at 10:30AM. From Southside Park, we march East on T Street to 9th Street. Then, we'll turn Left to marchNorth on 9th Street to Capitol Mall. Finally, we'll turn Right to march East on Capitol Mall to the West Steps of the CA State Capitol.Rally: Speakers, music, and live performances begin at 9 AM at Southside Park and by11:45 AM at the CA State Capitol - West. Food trucks will begin to serve marchers at Southside Park around 9 AM, and at the West Steps of the CA State Capitol around 11 AM. A shuttle for marchers with disabilities will be available._____________________________________________________________CONTIGENTS: Coordinate, register your organization to be listed, and plan to meet at Southside Park by 9 AM for a rally, sign making, and resource fair. Please keep heavy traffic in mind. Rideshare (Uber, Lyft, Taxi) drop-off area will be the lot under the W & X freeway overpass.PARKING: We encourage marchers to take regional transit, to carpool and to reserve parking. Special Parking passes for volunteers, will be announced via email. Blue Placard Disabled parking, bus parking, large carpools, and Ride-Share Drop Off (Uber, Lyft, Taxi) will be available in the parking lot under theW & X Freeway. The Sacramento Police Department has let us know that parking for residents surrounding Southside Park will be strictly enforced.ACCESSIBILITY: Additional Blue Placard Disabled parking will be available in the lot under the W & X freeway. There will be a special lane marked with a Blue Placard for wheelchairs and a ramp on Capitol Mall that leads to seating for marchers with disabilities near a first aid tent. The sign language interpreters will be in the livestream shot at all times. More accessibility information will be posted soon._________________________________________________________________SAFETYDisclaimer: Please limit sticks on signs or flags to 18 inches of wood from the bottom of the sign or flag. By choosing to attend this event, you are acknowledging the risks involved, and you are committing to participate nonviolently and in accordance with the law, and to work to de-escalate confrontations with counter protesters or others.You agree (i) not to engage in any act of violence or violation of any applicable law, (ii) to obey the orders of authorized event marshals and law enforcement authorities, (iii) that Women’s March Sacramento organizers and affiliate organizations will not be responsible for any injury or damage to your person or property resulting from or occurring in the course of your participating in the event; and you agree to release and forever hold harmlessWomen’s March Sacramento, affiliated organizations, and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents from liability for any such injury or damage.________________________________________________________________WHO WE AREThe mission of Women’s March Sacramento is to harness the political power of diverse women and their communities to create transformative social change. Women's March Sacramento is a women-led movement providing intersectional activism on a diverse range of issues specific to California's legislative center, Sacramento, and surrounding communities. Women's March Sacramento is committed to dismantling systems of oppression through nonviolent resistance and building inclusive structures guided by self-determination, dignity and respect.Women’s March Sacramento (WMS) serves the existing Women’s Civil Rights Organizations in the California State Capitol and surrounding areas as a project of Social Good Fund 501(c)(3). For us, Women’s Civil Rights Organizations are broadly inclusive of organizations supporting Gender-Based Peace and Safety, Reproductive Rights, Health and Disability Rights, LGBTQIA+ Rights, Economic Security, Workers’ Rights, Voter Justice, Racial Justice, Immigrant Rights, Indigenous Rights, Climate Justice, and Freedom of Speech. An event ally of Women's March Global, we are 100% volunteer led, and all fundraising comes from the kind generosity of the community. Thank you. For more event information: https://www.womensmarchsac.com/marchinfo

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Dec 11th, 2019 2:31 PM