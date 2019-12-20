



THEME: Centennial of Women's Vote 1920-2020



When: January 18, 2020 @ noon - 4 PM



Where: Amador Valley High School, 1155 Santa Rita Road, Pleasanton, CA 94566



On January 18, 2020, Students for Social Change will lead us as we march once again to



--Celebrate centennial of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution which gave women the right to vote



--Honor 55 years of Voting Rights Act which prohibits voting practices and procedures that discriminate on the basis of race, color or membership in a language minority group



--Empower women to vote, volunteer and run for elected offices



--Ensure a complete count in Census 2020 to safeguard equity, fair representation, and funding in our communities



SCHEDULE



12:00-1:30 pm Women's EXPO: Meet local activists and non-profits. Purchase your march SWAG. Kid's area with face painting and crafts.



1:00-1:30 pm Music starts



1:30-2:15pm Rally and speakers



2:15pm March begins



FAQs



What should I bring to the event?



Water bottle, signs (We love to see your creativity!), family, friends and enthusiasm. No pets please at the EXPO and the rally.



How can I sign up to volunteer?



Please sign up at



Where can I make a donation?



Please make your tax deductible donation at GoFundMe Charity Campaign Page:



SHOP:



ABOUT: Tri-Valley Women's March 2020



Our mission is to harness the political power of diverse women and their communities to defend our democracy and all human rights.



