View other events for the week of 1/18/2020
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
|Women's March Tri-Valley 2020 (Pleasanton)
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday January 18
|Time
|12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Women's March Tri-Valley and others
|Location Details
|Amador Valley High School, 1155 Santa Rita Road, Pleasanton, CA 94566
|
WOMEN'S MARCH TRI-VALLEY 2020
THEME: Centennial of Women's Vote 1920-2020
When: January 18, 2020 @ noon - 4 PM
Where: Amador Valley High School, 1155 Santa Rita Road, Pleasanton, CA 94566
On January 18, 2020, Students for Social Change will lead us as we march once again to
--Celebrate centennial of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution which gave women the right to vote
--Honor 55 years of Voting Rights Act which prohibits voting practices and procedures that discriminate on the basis of race, color or membership in a language minority group
--Empower women to vote, volunteer and run for elected offices
--Ensure a complete count in Census 2020 to safeguard equity, fair representation, and funding in our communities
SCHEDULE
12:00-1:30 pm Women's EXPO: Meet local activists and non-profits. Purchase your march SWAG. Kid's area with face painting and crafts.
1:00-1:30 pm Music starts
1:30-2:15pm Rally and speakers
2:15pm March begins
FAQs
What should I bring to the event?
Water bottle, signs (We love to see your creativity!), family, friends and enthusiasm. No pets please at the EXPO and the rally.
How can I sign up to volunteer?
Please sign up at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd0B1qw6acDMij1cz3XCyl35FsPUYGHH6S2kh-NR7RnqKHmRQ/viewform
Where can I make a donation?
Please make your tax deductible donation at GoFundMe Charity Campaign Page: https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/tvwm2020
SHOP: https://www.customink.com/fundraising/tvwm2020?ref=copy-link_social_desktop-campaign-page-share-top-v3&utm_campaign=desktop-campaign-page-share-top-v3&utm_content=tvwm2020&utm_medium=social&utm_source=copy-link&side=front&type=1&zoom=false
ABOUT: Tri-Valley Women's March 2020
Our mission is to harness the political power of diverse women and their communities to defend our democracy and all human rights.
We are independent from the National Women’s March, and all donations are used to fund our march and to fight voter suppression.
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tri-valley-wo...
Added to the calendar on Friday Dec 20th, 2019 9:55 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network