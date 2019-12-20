top
Women's March Tri-Valley 2020 (Pleasanton)
Date Saturday January 18
Time 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorWomen's March Tri-Valley and others
Location Details
Amador Valley High School, 1155 Santa Rita Road, Pleasanton, CA 94566
WOMEN'S MARCH TRI-VALLEY 2020

THEME: Centennial of Women's Vote 1920-2020

When: January 18, 2020 @ noon - 4 PM

Where: Amador Valley High School, 1155 Santa Rita Road, Pleasanton, CA 94566

On January 18, 2020, Students for Social Change will lead us as we march once again to

--Celebrate centennial of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution which gave women the right to vote

--Honor 55 years of Voting Rights Act which prohibits voting practices and procedures that discriminate on the basis of race, color or membership in a language minority group

--Empower women to vote, volunteer and run for elected offices

--Ensure a complete count in Census 2020 to safeguard equity, fair representation, and funding in our communities

SCHEDULE

12:00-1:30 pm Women's EXPO: Meet local activists and non-profits. Purchase your march SWAG. Kid's area with face painting and crafts.

1:00-1:30 pm Music starts

1:30-2:15pm Rally and speakers

2:15pm March begins

FAQs

What should I bring to the event?

Water bottle, signs (We love to see your creativity!), family, friends and enthusiasm. No pets please at the EXPO and the rally.

How can I sign up to volunteer?

Please sign up at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd0B1qw6acDMij1cz3XCyl35FsPUYGHH6S2kh-NR7RnqKHmRQ/viewform

Where can I make a donation?

Please make your tax deductible donation at GoFundMe Charity Campaign Page: https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/tvwm2020

SHOP: https://www.customink.com/fundraising/tvwm2020?ref=copy-link_social_desktop-campaign-page-share-top-v3&utm_campaign=desktop-campaign-page-share-top-v3&utm_content=tvwm2020&utm_medium=social&utm_source=copy-link&side=front&type=1&zoom=false

ABOUT: Tri-Valley Women's March 2020

Our mission is to harness the political power of diverse women and their communities to defend our democracy and all human rights.

We are independent from the National Women’s March, and all donations are used to fund our march and to fight voter suppression.
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tri-valley-wo...

Added to the calendar on Friday Dec 20th, 2019 9:55 AM
