top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
san francisco
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
government
immigrant
media activism
lgbti / queer
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$ 15.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Police Action in East Palo Alto Displaces RV Dwellers
Sun Nov 19 2017
Police Action in East Palo Alto Displaces RV Dwellers
Sun Nov 19 2017
Protesters Block Street to Protect Families at Police Action in East Palo Alto
Police Action in East Palo Alto Displaces RV Dwellers
75 protesters blocked a street in East Palo Alto to protect families at a police action at 8 am on November 15th. A tow truck pulled up to haul away a dozen RV's occupied mostly by working people, some with children. The RV residents received less than 24 hours notice of an emergency eviction ordinance put in place by the city.

That same evening many of the protesters and about 200 residents showed up to a Public Works and Transportation Commission meeting to face off with city staff and commissioners. On the agenda: a potential long term or permanent ordinance on RV parking on Weeks Street and a ban on all oversized vehicles on city streets. Many in attendance at the meeting said it is the city’s responsibility to fix the housing cost problem that gentrification created. They made the point that there is nowhere to live but in RV’s and cars since rents are rising beyond affordability. The meeting ran late with more than 40 speakers airing grievances.

City staff said they commandeered people’s homes and closed the street because of health and safety concerns. They feared human waste dumped by RV residents would clog drains and said that they acted in advance of a San Francisco Bay Area wide rainstorm predicted for the morning of November 16.

Housing advocates responded saying that resources should be identified to help those in need with dump fees (which run around $30) or by providing inexpensive waste services. They said staff should not refer to all RV owners as polluters. Locations should be identified for RV parking with available restrooms; RV residents should receive support from the city in the form of off-street locations where they can receive basic services.

photoPhotos
feed Latest features from all sections of the site:
11/19/17 Protesters Block Street to Protect Families at Police Action in East Palo Alto Police State and Prisons | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Labor & Workers | Peninsula11/16/17 How Many Homeless Shelter Beds Are There in Fresno... and Why It Matters Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Central Valley | Government & Elections11/16/17 SubRosa is an Anarchist Community Space Run by a Collective of Volunteers Front Page | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Arts + Action | Santa Cruz Indymedia11/06/17 Homeless Campers in Santa Cruz at San Lorenzo Park's Benchlands Face Eviction Front Page | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Santa Cruz Indymedia11/06/17 Kicking Off with Rally in Union Square, SF Starts Campaign to End Trump/Pence Regime Front Page | Anti-War | San Francisco | U.S. | Government & Elections11/05/17 Portland's Reed College Threatens Students for Protesting Its Financial Ties Front Page | Racial Justice | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Education & Student Activism | U.S.11/03/17 Health Advocates in San Joaquin Valley Press State to Suspend Deadly Pesticide Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Central Valley | California | Government & Elections10/26/17 Study to Start for Public Bank of Oakland as Alternative to Corporate Financial Services Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | East Bay | Peninsula10/23/17 Open Letter to BART on Plans to Evict Berkeley Homeless Encampment Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Health, Housing, and Public Services | East Bay10/20/17 House Keys, Not Handcuffs: Solidarity with Homeless in Fresno Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Central Valley | Government & Elections10/18/17 Fires in Multiple Counties Contribute to Toxic Air Pollution Across Northern California Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | Peninsula | North Bay / Marin | California | Immigrant Rights | Santa Cruz Indymedia
Related Categories: Peninsula | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Labor & Workers | Police State and Prisons
Publish Your News
Add an Event
browse articles article browse photos photo
browse videos video browse audio audio
Local Newswire
Global | Breaking
Police Action in East Palo Alto Displaces RV Dwellers R. Robertson Sunday Nov 19th 2:16 AM
Censorship Committee of Palo Alto Banishes Public Art Piece Susan Smith Saturday Nov 18th 4:14 AM
Sculpture Loved by Folks from Anarchists to Art Lovers On Chopping Block Susan Smith Saturday Nov 18th 3:49 AM
Pacifica rent control Measure C fails to pass Lynda Carson (7 comments) Wednesday Nov 8th 1:32 AM
Protesters Demand Banks Stop Financing Desecration of the Earth Susan Smith (1 comment) Monday Oct 23rd 11:39 PM
Street Theater Depicts GOP’s Latest Effort to Repeal Obamacare R. Robertson (1 comment) Thursday Sep 28th 9:26 PM
Health Care Protest: Save ACA "Die" in TWW: Together We Will, Palo Alto Mtn. View Monday Sep 25th 6:19 PM
More Local News...
[ × close ]
Global Newswire
Local | Breaking
Worst Meltdown-And You Never Heard Of It Michael Steinberg Saturday Aug 5th 3:57 PM
Senator Ben Allen Nominated for Presidential Champions of Change Award Joanna McWilliams Thursday Sep 1st 8:33 AM
Millions of Acres of Forest Will Remain Protected for Marbled Murrelets in WA, OR, CA Center for Biological Diversity Wednesday Aug 3rd 3:37 PM
Pre-Paid Phone "Security" Law Threatens to Make Black Lives Even Harder Color of Change Thursday May 12th 9:37 PM
Apple's social plan to beat Facebook IndyRadio/Roknich Wednesday Feb 17th 3:32 PM
Feds Launch Review of Endangered West Coast Orcas Center for Biological Diversity Wednesday Jan 27th 5:18 PM
'Granny Power' documentary about the Raging Grannies finished at last Tobi Elliott Friday Jun 13th 12:58 AM
More Global News...
[ × close ]
Other/Breaking News
Local | Global
CA Injured Workers Face Stacked Deck During Workers’ Comp Appeals Process-Injured Nurse Co repost (3 comments) Thursday Aug 25th 5:34 AM
Privatizer Larry Ellison worth $51.6 Billion & Oracle Moving Ahead With Charter School repost Sunday Aug 14th 6:25 PM
Trump Crosses The Border: Youth & Workers Speak Out In California Labor Video Project (1 comment) Sunday May 1st 12:08 AM
Blatantly disregarding public will, Coastal Commission votes to fire executive director via Surfrider Foundation Friday Feb 12th 5:14 PM
Peninsula Tenants Urge your elected official to ENACT RENT CONTROL and TENANT PROTECTIONS M Hennings Thursday Jan 7th 1:14 PM
LaborTech 2015 The Gig Economy, Labor Communication Media And The Smart Phone LaborTech Tuesday Jun 2nd 11:11 AM
Expansion Of Offshore Drilling Or The Gulf Of Farallones National Marine Sanctuary Tomas DiFiore Saturday Jun 28th 3:24 PM
Open Newswire...
[ × close ]
feed
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code