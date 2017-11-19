|
More
$ 15.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
|
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Sun Nov 19 2017Police Action in East Palo Alto Displaces RV Dwellers
Sun Nov 19 2017Protesters Block Street to Protect Families at Police Action in East Palo Alto
75 protesters blocked a street in East Palo Alto to protect families at a police action at 8 am on November 15th. A tow truck pulled up to haul away a dozen RV's occupied mostly by working people, some with children. The RV residents received less than 24 hours notice of an emergency eviction ordinance put in place by the city.
That same evening many of the protesters and about 200 residents showed up to a Public Works and Transportation Commission meeting to face off with city staff and commissioners. On the agenda: a potential long term or permanent ordinance on RV parking on Weeks Street and a ban on all oversized vehicles on city streets. Many in attendance at the meeting said it is the city’s responsibility to fix the housing cost problem that gentrification created. They made the point that there is nowhere to live but in RV’s and cars since rents are rising beyond affordability. The meeting ran late with more than 40 speakers airing grievances.
City staff said they commandeered people’s homes and closed the street because of health and safety concerns. They feared human waste dumped by RV residents would clog drains and said that they acted in advance of a San Francisco Bay Area wide rainstorm predicted for the morning of November 16.
Housing advocates responded saying that resources should be identified to help those in need with dump fees (which run around $30) or by providing inexpensive waste services. They said staff should not refer to all RV owners as polluters. Locations should be identified for RV parking with available restrooms; RV residents should receive support from the city in the form of off-street locations where they can receive basic services.
Photos
11/19/17 Protesters Block Street to Protect Families at Police Action in East Palo Alto Police State and Prisons | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Labor & Workers | Peninsula11/16/17 How Many Homeless Shelter Beds Are There in Fresno... and Why It Matters Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Central Valley | Government & Elections11/16/17 SubRosa is an Anarchist Community Space Run by a Collective of Volunteers Front Page | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Arts + Action | Santa Cruz Indymedia11/06/17 Homeless Campers in Santa Cruz at San Lorenzo Park's Benchlands Face Eviction Front Page | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Santa Cruz Indymedia11/06/17 Kicking Off with Rally in Union Square, SF Starts Campaign to End Trump/Pence Regime Front Page | Anti-War | San Francisco | U.S. | Government & Elections11/05/17 Portland's Reed College Threatens Students for Protesting Its Financial Ties Front Page | Racial Justice | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Education & Student Activism | U.S.11/03/17 Health Advocates in San Joaquin Valley Press State to Suspend Deadly Pesticide Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Central Valley | California | Government & Elections10/26/17 Study to Start for Public Bank of Oakland as Alternative to Corporate Financial Services Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | East Bay | Peninsula10/23/17 Open Letter to BART on Plans to Evict Berkeley Homeless Encampment Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Health, Housing, and Public Services | East Bay10/20/17 House Keys, Not Handcuffs: Solidarity with Homeless in Fresno Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Central Valley | Government & Elections10/18/17 Fires in Multiple Counties Contribute to Toxic Air Pollution Across Northern California Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | Peninsula | North Bay / Marin | California | Immigrant Rights | Santa Cruz IndymediaRelated Categories: Peninsula | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Labor & Workers | Police State and Prisons
Police Action in East Palo Alto Displaces RV Dwellers Sunday Nov 19th 2:16 AM
Censorship Committee of Palo Alto Banishes Public Art Piece Saturday Nov 18th 4:14 AM
Sculpture Loved by Folks from Anarchists to Art Lovers On Chopping Block Saturday Nov 18th 3:49 AM
Pacifica rent control Measure C fails to pass (7 comments) Wednesday Nov 8th 1:32 AM
Protesters Demand Banks Stop Financing Desecration of the Earth (1 comment) Monday Oct 23rd 11:39 PM
Street Theater Depicts GOP’s Latest Effort to Repeal Obamacare (1 comment) Thursday Sep 28th 9:26 PM
Health Care Protest: Save ACA "Die" in Monday Sep 25th 6:19 PMMore Local News...
[ × close ]
Worst Meltdown-And You Never Heard Of It Saturday Aug 5th 3:57 PM
Senator Ben Allen Nominated for Presidential Champions of Change Award Thursday Sep 1st 8:33 AM
Millions of Acres of Forest Will Remain Protected for Marbled Murrelets in WA, OR, CA Wednesday Aug 3rd 3:37 PM
Pre-Paid Phone "Security" Law Threatens to Make Black Lives Even Harder Thursday May 12th 9:37 PM
Apple's social plan to beat Facebook Wednesday Feb 17th 3:32 PM
Feds Launch Review of Endangered West Coast Orcas Wednesday Jan 27th 5:18 PM
'Granny Power' documentary about the Raging Grannies finished at last Friday Jun 13th 12:58 AMMore Global News...
[ × close ]
CA Injured Workers Face Stacked Deck During Workers’ Comp Appeals Process-Injured Nurse Co (3 comments) Thursday Aug 25th 5:34 AM
Privatizer Larry Ellison worth $51.6 Billion & Oracle Moving Ahead With Charter School Sunday Aug 14th 6:25 PM
Trump Crosses The Border: Youth & Workers Speak Out In California (1 comment) Sunday May 1st 12:08 AM
Blatantly disregarding public will, Coastal Commission votes to fire executive director Friday Feb 12th 5:14 PM
Peninsula Tenants Urge your elected official to ENACT RENT CONTROL and TENANT PROTECTIONS Thursday Jan 7th 1:14 PM
LaborTech 2015 The Gig Economy, Labor Communication Media And The Smart Phone Tuesday Jun 2nd 11:11 AM
Expansion Of Offshore Drilling Or The Gulf Of Farallones National Marine Sanctuary Saturday Jun 28th 3:24 PMOpen Newswire...
[ × close ]