top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
california
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
en español
environment
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$90.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
In Portland, Reed College Threatens Students for Protesting Its Financial Ties
Sun Nov 5 2017 (Updated 11/06/17)
Reed College Occupied Against Wells Fargo
Sun Nov 5 2017 (Updated 11/06/17)
Portland's Reed College Threatens Students for Protesting Its Financial Ties
In Portland, Reed College Threatens Students for Protesting Its Financial Ties
For over fifteen days, tents, couches, tables of food, and dozens of students have decked the halls of Eliot Hall, Reed College’s administration building in Portland, Oregon. Students are occupying the building in protest of the college's financial ties to Wells Fargo. Demonstrators say the college holds around $300,000 in the bank on a daily basis. Wells Fargo is an American international banking and financial services holding company well known to be one of the primary investors in private prisons, immigration detention, the Dakota Access Pipeline, police foundations and the Israeli Apartheid, among other oppressive institutions.

The protesters are part of a student organization called Reedies Against Racism (RAR), a black-led activist group that has highlighted more than thirty ways the school is complicit in racism, both institutionally and, as in the case of Wells Fargo, nationally and globally. Last year, RAR pressed the college for twenty-five demands, and, despite administrative obstructionism and threats, was successful in bringing many of them to fruition. These successes included making Reed the first college campus to be a legal sanctuary for immigrants, accelerating the creation of a Comparative Race and Ethnics Studies department at Reed, hiring more black faculty, the creation of five social justice positions around campus and ratifying an anti-racism statement.

While student protestors were condemned by the school during last year's protests, the changes were subsequently praised by the college. During this year's protest, Reed College Vice President of Student Services Mike Brody and Dean of Students Bruce Smith issued a no-contact order against members of RAR, particularly organizers of color, banning them from occupying the offices of two administrators on counts of “harassment”. Black students were told they were “breaking and entering” into the office space even though they walked through an open door with a sign that says “come in.”

Read More
feed Latest features from all sections of the site:
11/06/17 Homeless Campers in Santa Cruz at San Lorenzo Park's Benchlands Face Eviction Front Page | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Santa Cruz Indymedia11/06/17 Kicking Off with Rally in Union Square, SF Starts Campaign to End Trump/Pence Regime Front Page | Anti-War | San Francisco | U.S. | Government & Elections11/05/17 Portland's Reed College Threatens Students for Protesting Its Financial Ties Front Page | Racial Justice | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Education & Student Activism | U.S.11/03/17 Health Advocates in San Joaquin Valley Press State to Suspend Deadly Pesticide Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Central Valley | California | Government & Elections10/26/17 Study to Start for Public Bank of Oakland as Alternative to Corporate Financial Services Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | East Bay | Peninsula10/23/17 Open Letter to BART on Plans to Evict Berkeley Homeless Encampment Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Health, Housing, and Public Services | East Bay10/20/17 House Keys, Not Handcuffs: Solidarity with Homeless in Fresno Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Central Valley | Government & Elections10/18/17 Fires in Multiple Counties Contribute to Toxic Air Pollution Across Northern California Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | Peninsula | North Bay / Marin | California | Immigrant Rights | Santa Cruz Indymedia10/06/17 Indybay Co-Founder Kaye "Nana" Griffin Passes On Front Page | Health, Housing, and Public Services | LGBTI / Queer | Womyn | Indymedia | San Francisco10/03/17 Community Victory Against Right-Wing Troll Milo Yiannopoulos's "Free Speech" Week Front Page | Racial Justice | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | LGBTI / Queer | East Bay | Immigrant Rights09/30/17 Makwa Initiate Direct Action Campaign to Fight Against Enbridge Line 3 Pipeline Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | U.S.
Related Categories: U.S. | Education & Student Activism | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Racial Justice | Front Page
Publish Your News
Add an Event
browse articles article browse photos photo
browse videos video browse audio audio
Latest News
Mass Campaign to Drive Out Trump and Pence Launches in Bay Area Jonathan Nack Monday Nov 6th 12:04 AM
Paradise Papers Expose Trump-Russia links Lynda Carson Sunday Nov 5th 8:43 PM
Former Democratic chairman reveals Clinton rigging of 2016 nomination campaign Patrick Martin (WSWS repost) Saturday Nov 4th 8:40 AM
The Democrats’ McCarthyite witch hunt Andre Damon (WSWS repost) Friday Nov 3rd 10:25 AM
Portland, OR: Reed College Threatens Students for Protesting Its Financial Ties Reedies Against Racism Wednesday Nov 1st 11:15 PM
Privatization of Laney and CCSF and "The Fight For 52 cent" On 1934 Minneapolis Gen Strike KPFA WorkWeek Radio (3 comments) Wednesday Nov 1st 11:47 AM
News and Views: Interview with Tabitha Mustafa about the New Orleans Palestinian Film Festival Theodore Hilton Wednesday Nov 1st 7:06 AM
US congressional hearings on “extremist content” prepare assault on free speech Andre Damon (WSWS repost) Tuesday Oct 31st 9:08 AM
KPFA WorkWeek Radio On Puerto Rico Labor Action By US Unionists And Jones Act KPFA WorkWeek Radio Friday Oct 27th 11:11 AM
Petition to Free Rose Maria Hernandez, age 10, from ICE detention Sign Now Thursday Oct 26th 10:25 PM
Pacifica Radio Board Secretly OKs Bankruptcy Filing & Seeks NY Signal Swap Pacifica Whistleblower (1 comment) Wednesday Oct 25th 5:03 PM
Water Protectors Blockade Wells Fargo Bank: Stop Funding Enbridge WeCopwatch Tuesday Oct 24th 8:26 AM
Wolfenstein II: Punching Nazis [New World Order - Ministry] Trailer Heresy Labs (1 comment) Monday Oct 23rd 3:41 PM
It’s Not Your Father’s DSA Jonathan Nack Sunday Oct 22nd 11:12 PM
Indigenous Women Excluded, Enbridge Public Hearing Shut Down WeCopwatch Saturday Oct 21st 2:45 PM
Stories at the Crossroads: Who Built This City? WTUL New Orleans 91.5 News & Views Friday Oct 20th 2:43 PM
Widespread embezzlement occurring in Fraternal Order of Police Lynda Carson (3 comments) Thursday Oct 19th 10:23 PM
Documentary: AWAKE, a Dream from Standing Rock Jeff Spencer Thursday Oct 19th 12:00 PM
Holding Twitter Accountable: Ban Trump rsf Wednesday Oct 18th 11:03 PM
Trump is More than "Silly Tricks" Daniel Tanuro Wednesday Oct 18th 7:30 AM
David Duke campaign contributor Roger Grigsby reopens O’mei restaurant Lynda Carson (2 comments) Sunday Oct 15th 11:34 AM
"Not One More" Workers & Community Protest Deportations At Gary-Chicago Airport Labor Video Project Friday Oct 13th 3:22 PM
Hey Twitter, get hate off your platform! ResistanceSF (1 comment) Wednesday Oct 11th 9:49 AM
Outing the KKK and more fascist David Duke campaign contributors Lynda Carson (4 comments) Saturday Oct 7th 12:04 AM
Monarch butterflies disappearing from western North America The Xerces Society Friday Oct 6th 1:32 AM
Updates From Puerto Rico: in conversation with Jorge Díaz Ortiz WTUL New Orleans 91.5 News & Views Wednesday Oct 4th 1:37 PM
Trump Calls for Puerto Rico's Debt to be "Wiped Out" Abby Wilhelm Wednesday Oct 4th 8:21 AM
To the American News Networks: Quit Exploiting Victims of Natural Disasters & Gun Violence Mike Raccoon Eyes Kinney Wednesday Oct 4th 6:05 AM
Puerto Rico and US Virgin Island Religious Leaders Issue Debt and Aid Statement Abby Wilhelm Tuesday Oct 3rd 11:59 AM
European Dissent Releases Voting Guide for Orleans Parish WTUL News & Views Monday Oct 2nd 7:39 PM
Facing a Possible State of Emergency Peter Schaar Monday Oct 2nd 5:20 AM
“Trump’s Katrina”: Disaster Statism Vs Autonomous Relief It's Going Down (reposted) Sunday Oct 1st 10:27 PM
More News...
feed
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code