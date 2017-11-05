|
More
$90.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
|
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Sun Nov 5 2017 (Updated 11/06/17)Reed College Occupied Against Wells Fargo
Sun Nov 5 2017 (Updated 11/06/17)Portland's Reed College Threatens Students for Protesting Its Financial Ties
For over fifteen days, tents, couches, tables of food, and dozens of students have decked the halls of Eliot Hall, Reed College’s administration building in Portland, Oregon. Students are occupying the building in protest of the college's financial ties to Wells Fargo. Demonstrators say the college holds around $300,000 in the bank on a daily basis. Wells Fargo is an American international banking and financial services holding company well known to be one of the primary investors in private prisons, immigration detention, the Dakota Access Pipeline, police foundations and the Israeli Apartheid, among other oppressive institutions.
The protesters are part of a student organization called Reedies Against Racism (RAR), a black-led activist group that has highlighted more than thirty ways the school is complicit in racism, both institutionally and, as in the case of Wells Fargo, nationally and globally. Last year, RAR pressed the college for twenty-five demands, and, despite administrative obstructionism and threats, was successful in bringing many of them to fruition. These successes included making Reed the first college campus to be a legal sanctuary for immigrants, accelerating the creation of a Comparative Race and Ethnics Studies department at Reed, hiring more black faculty, the creation of five social justice positions around campus and ratifying an anti-racism statement.
While student protestors were condemned by the school during last year's protests, the changes were subsequently praised by the college. During this year's protest, Reed College Vice President of Student Services Mike Brody and Dean of Students Bruce Smith issued a no-contact order against members of RAR, particularly organizers of color, banning them from occupying the offices of two administrators on counts of “harassment”. Black students were told they were “breaking and entering” into the office space even though they walked through an open door with a sign that says “come in.”
Read More
11/06/17 Homeless Campers in Santa Cruz at San Lorenzo Park's Benchlands Face Eviction Front Page | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Santa Cruz Indymedia11/06/17 Kicking Off with Rally in Union Square, SF Starts Campaign to End Trump/Pence Regime Front Page | Anti-War | San Francisco | U.S. | Government & Elections11/05/17 Portland's Reed College Threatens Students for Protesting Its Financial Ties Front Page | Racial Justice | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Education & Student Activism | U.S.11/03/17 Health Advocates in San Joaquin Valley Press State to Suspend Deadly Pesticide Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Central Valley | California | Government & Elections10/26/17 Study to Start for Public Bank of Oakland as Alternative to Corporate Financial Services Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | East Bay | Peninsula10/23/17 Open Letter to BART on Plans to Evict Berkeley Homeless Encampment Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Health, Housing, and Public Services | East Bay10/20/17 House Keys, Not Handcuffs: Solidarity with Homeless in Fresno Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Central Valley | Government & Elections10/18/17 Fires in Multiple Counties Contribute to Toxic Air Pollution Across Northern California Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | Peninsula | North Bay / Marin | California | Immigrant Rights | Santa Cruz Indymedia10/06/17 Indybay Co-Founder Kaye "Nana" Griffin Passes On Front Page | Health, Housing, and Public Services | LGBTI / Queer | Womyn | Indymedia | San Francisco10/03/17 Community Victory Against Right-Wing Troll Milo Yiannopoulos's "Free Speech" Week Front Page | Racial Justice | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | LGBTI / Queer | East Bay | Immigrant Rights09/30/17 Makwa Initiate Direct Action Campaign to Fight Against Enbridge Line 3 Pipeline Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | U.S.Related Categories: U.S. | Education & Student Activism | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Racial Justice | Front Page
Mass Campaign to Drive Out Trump and Pence Launches in Bay Area Monday Nov 6th 12:04 AM
Paradise Papers Expose Trump-Russia links Sunday Nov 5th 8:43 PM
Former Democratic chairman reveals Clinton rigging of 2016 nomination campaign Saturday Nov 4th 8:40 AM
The Democrats’ McCarthyite witch hunt Friday Nov 3rd 10:25 AM
Portland, OR: Reed College Threatens Students for Protesting Its Financial Ties Wednesday Nov 1st 11:15 PM
Privatization of Laney and CCSF and "The Fight For 52 cent" On 1934 Minneapolis Gen Strike (3 comments) Wednesday Nov 1st 11:47 AM
News and Views: Interview with Tabitha Mustafa about the New Orleans Palestinian Film Festival Wednesday Nov 1st 7:06 AM
US congressional hearings on “extremist content” prepare assault on free speech Tuesday Oct 31st 9:08 AM
KPFA WorkWeek Radio On Puerto Rico Labor Action By US Unionists And Jones Act Friday Oct 27th 11:11 AM
Petition to Free Rose Maria Hernandez, age 10, from ICE detention Thursday Oct 26th 10:25 PM
Pacifica Radio Board Secretly OKs Bankruptcy Filing & Seeks NY Signal Swap (1 comment) Wednesday Oct 25th 5:03 PM
Water Protectors Blockade Wells Fargo Bank: Stop Funding Enbridge Tuesday Oct 24th 8:26 AM
Wolfenstein II: Punching Nazis [New World Order - Ministry] Trailer (1 comment) Monday Oct 23rd 3:41 PM
It’s Not Your Father’s DSA Sunday Oct 22nd 11:12 PM
Indigenous Women Excluded, Enbridge Public Hearing Shut Down Saturday Oct 21st 2:45 PM
Stories at the Crossroads: Who Built This City? Friday Oct 20th 2:43 PM
Widespread embezzlement occurring in Fraternal Order of Police (3 comments) Thursday Oct 19th 10:23 PM
Documentary: AWAKE, a Dream from Standing Rock Thursday Oct 19th 12:00 PM
Holding Twitter Accountable: Ban Trump Wednesday Oct 18th 11:03 PM
Trump is More than "Silly Tricks" Wednesday Oct 18th 7:30 AM
David Duke campaign contributor Roger Grigsby reopens O’mei restaurant (2 comments) Sunday Oct 15th 11:34 AM
"Not One More" Workers & Community Protest Deportations At Gary-Chicago Airport Friday Oct 13th 3:22 PM
Hey Twitter, get hate off your platform! (1 comment) Wednesday Oct 11th 9:49 AM
Outing the KKK and more fascist David Duke campaign contributors (4 comments) Saturday Oct 7th 12:04 AM
Monarch butterflies disappearing from western North America Friday Oct 6th 1:32 AM
Updates From Puerto Rico: in conversation with Jorge Díaz Ortiz Wednesday Oct 4th 1:37 PM
Trump Calls for Puerto Rico's Debt to be "Wiped Out" Wednesday Oct 4th 8:21 AM
To the American News Networks: Quit Exploiting Victims of Natural Disasters & Gun Violence Wednesday Oct 4th 6:05 AM
Puerto Rico and US Virgin Island Religious Leaders Issue Debt and Aid Statement Tuesday Oct 3rd 11:59 AM
European Dissent Releases Voting Guide for Orleans Parish Monday Oct 2nd 7:39 PM
Facing a Possible State of Emergency Monday Oct 2nd 5:20 AM
“Trump’s Katrina”: Disaster Statism Vs Autonomous Relief Sunday Oct 1st 10:27 PMMore News...