|
More
$30.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
|
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Sat Sep 30 2017 (Updated 10/01/17)Water Protectors Create Camp to Stop Line 3 Construction
Sat Sep 30 2017 (Updated 10/01/17)Camp Makwa Direct Action Resistance Campaign Fights Against Enbridge's Line 3 Pipeline
The State of Wisconsin has violated the treaty rights of the Anishinaabe by allowing the Enbridge corporation to destroy wetlands, animal habitat, and their sacred rice lakes for a pipeline that the Minnesota Department of Commerce has deemed unnecessary and hazardous. In Cloquet, Minnesota, a growing front line camp of water protectors has become a base for launching nonviolent direct actions intended to shutdown construction on Enbridge's Line 3 pipeline.
In the early morning of September 14, three water protectors locked themselves inside of and on cars in the middle of two driveways where construction workers dispatch to work sites across the State of Wisconsin. On September 18, a water protector locked himself to an overturned car, blocking the entrance to multiple construction sites for Enbridge’s Line 3 replacement pipeline. Workers were prevented from working on multiple sites until the water protectors were removed.
Every hour protesters stop work costs Enbridge thousands of dollars. This tactic of nonviolent direct action is a last resort because the courts and regulatory processes have failed the people and mother earth. Water protectors continue in their campaign to shutdown the Line 3 pipeline.
Video and Photos: Water Protectors from Makwa Initiative Line 3 Frontline Resistance blockade Enbridge construction access point (9/18) | Non Violent Direct Action to Stop Enbridge's Line 3 Pipeline: Voices from the Frontlines (9/14)
09/30/17 Camp Makwa Direct Action Resistance Campaign Fights Against Enbridge's Line 3 Pipeline Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | U.S.09/27/17 French Police Threaten to Block Indymedia Nantes and Indymedia Grenoble Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Indymedia | International09/23/17 National Lawyers Guild and Anti Police-Terror Project Condemn BPD Pepper Spray Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | East Bay | Government & Elections09/20/17 Demonstrators in San Francisco Say Net Neutrality Is a Racial Justice Issue Front Page | Racial Justice | Indymedia | San Francisco | U.S.09/09/17 Nationwide Protests Against Trump DACA Action, UC Sues DHS, Colleges Vow Support Front Page | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | North Bay / Marin | California | Immigrant Rights | Santa Cruz Indymedia09/08/17 Pajaro Valley Pride Honors and Celebrates LGBTQIA+ Community Front Page | LGBTI / Queer | Santa Cruz Indymedia09/08/17 Nazis Doxxing, Stalking, and Threatening Movement Allies in the National Lawyers Guild Front Page | Racial Justice | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | San Francisco | East Bay | Government & Elections | Immigrant Rights09/06/17 MHCAN Faces a Crisis with Police and City Agencies Breathing Down Its Neck Health, Housing, and Public Services | Santa Cruz Indymedia09/04/17 An Open Letter to Oakland's Elected Officials from Oakland Privacy Working Group Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | East Bay | Government & Elections | Immigrant Rights09/04/17 Anarchist Bookfair: Solidarity, Direct Action, Healing, Autonomy, Sabotage, Mutual Aid Front Page | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Indymedia | East Bay | California09/04/17 Repression of Independent Media Won't Silence Us: Not in Germany, Not Anywhere Else Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Indymedia | International | Government & ElectionsRelated Categories: U.S. | Environment & Forest Defense | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | Front Page
“Trump’s Katrina”: Disaster Statism Vs Autonomous Relief Sunday Oct 1st 10:27 PM
Nuclear Shutdown News September 2017 Saturday Sep 30th 4:13 PM
Justice Department demands Facebook turn over information on anti-administration activists Saturday Sep 30th 7:11 AM
#NetNeutrality projected on AT&T building in Oakland Thursday Sep 28th 8:00 AM
A3 Newsletter: Vincent Simmons, Leonard Peltier, Non-Unanimous Juries and more Wednesday Sep 27th 2:01 PM
We Got This: Chelsea Manning Speaks Out at March Against White Supremacy (video) (1 comment) Monday Sep 25th 8:26 PM
Your Civil Rights Are Being Violated by JBLM: Meet the man leading this illegal activity. (1 comment) Saturday Sep 23rd 9:06 AM
David Duke campaign contributor Vaughn Miller threatens lawsuit (6 comments) Thursday Sep 21st 9:43 PM
Darkness over the White House (2 comments) Thursday Sep 21st 4:20 AM
Nonprofit organizations accept donations from David Duke campaign contributor (17 comments) Wednesday Sep 20th 3:54 PM
Water Protectors from Makwa Initiative Line 3 Frontline Resistance blockade Enbridge construction access point Wednesday Sep 20th 8:19 AM
Interview with Lauren Turner of No Dream Deferred Production co. (1 comment) Wednesday Sep 20th 7:19 AM
Male domination of women caused every crisis we now face (1 comment) Tuesday Sep 19th 3:09 PM
10/6-7-8 Nat Workers Conference to Organize the Fightback and Build a Solidarity Network Tuesday Sep 19th 11:46 AM
Protest at FCC Chair Ajit Pai's Talk with Tech Execs in SF Tuesday Sep 19th 12:58 AM
The World at Risk under Trump (1 comment) Monday Sep 18th 6:06 AM
Non Violent Direct Action to Stop Enbridge's Line 3 Pipeline: Voices from the Frontlines Sunday Sep 17th 3:08 PM
After the Hurricanes Friday Sep 15th 6:46 AM
"Eco-Fascist" Groups Applaud ISIS, Murder of Heather Heyer, and Publishers (1 comment) Wednesday Sep 13th 6:41 PM
Nuestra Voz: Schools for Education not Criminalization Wednesday Sep 13th 9:14 AM
Cannabis for the Treatment of Cancer - Scientific Details in Report (2 comments) Wednesday Sep 13th 7:47 AM
Trump and Climate Change Tuesday Sep 12th 5:25 AM
Workers of outed David Duke campaign contributor may be eligible for unemployment benefits (1 comment) Monday Sep 11th 4:18 PM
Sites of Resistance in New Orleans Monday Sep 11th 4:49 AM
Exposing OPD and ICE Lies About the Raid of West Oakland Latina Home Sunday Sep 10th 10:06 PM
Is Randi Weingarten Using Teachers Union to Advocate for Israel? Saturday Sep 9th 5:06 AM
Attorney with Jerry Moberg & Associates gave $300 to David Duke’s failed Senate campaign (1 comment) Friday Sep 8th 9:55 PM
AFGE Leader Eugene Hudson Jr. Announces Campaign For AFGE National President (1 comment) Friday Sep 8th 6:56 PM
Photos and further details from the August ICE/HSI/OPD Raid in West Oakland Thursday Sep 7th 10:21 PM
Trump Plans Massive Raids on Immigrant Communities Starting Mid-September Thursday Sep 7th 4:43 PM
NLGSF Statement on DACA & Planned Raids (1 comment) Thursday Sep 7th 4:29 PM
Publisher of Visión Magazine gave $400 to David Duke’s failed Senate campaign (2 comments) Thursday Sep 7th 1:25 AMMore News...