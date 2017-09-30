top
Water Protectors Create Camp to Stop Line 3 Construction
Sat Sep 30 2017 (Updated 10/01/17)
Water Protectors Create Camp to Stop Line 3 Construction
Sat Sep 30 2017 (Updated 10/01/17)
Camp Makwa Direct Action Resistance Campaign Fights Against Enbridge's Line 3 Pipeline
Water Protectors Create Camp to Stop Line 3 Construction
The State of Wisconsin has violated the treaty rights of the Anishinaabe by allowing the Enbridge corporation to destroy wetlands, animal habitat, and their sacred rice lakes for a pipeline that the Minnesota Department of Commerce has deemed unnecessary and hazardous. In Cloquet, Minnesota, a growing front line camp of water protectors has become a base for launching nonviolent direct actions intended to shutdown construction on Enbridge's Line 3 pipeline.

In the early morning of September 14, three water protectors locked themselves inside of and on cars in the middle of two driveways where construction workers dispatch to work sites across the State of Wisconsin. On September 18, a water protector locked himself to an overturned car, blocking the entrance to multiple construction sites for Enbridge’s Line 3 replacement pipeline. Workers were prevented from working on multiple sites until the water protectors were removed.

Every hour protesters stop work costs Enbridge thousands of dollars. This tactic of nonviolent direct action is a last resort because the courts and regulatory processes have failed the people and mother earth. Water protectors continue in their campaign to shutdown the Line 3 pipeline.

videophoto Video and Photos: Water Protectors from Makwa Initiative Line 3 Frontline Resistance blockade Enbridge construction access point (9/18) | Non Violent Direct Action to Stop Enbridge's Line 3 Pipeline: Voices from the Frontlines (9/14)
feed Latest features from all sections of the site:
Latest News
“Trump’s Katrina”: Disaster Statism Vs Autonomous Relief It's Going Down (reposted) Sunday Oct 1st 10:27 PM
Nuclear Shutdown News September 2017 Michael Steinberg Saturday Sep 30th 4:13 PM
Justice Department demands Facebook turn over information on anti-administration activists Trévon Austin (WSWS Repost) Saturday Sep 30th 7:11 AM
#NetNeutrality projected on AT&T building in Oakland Alan Marling Thursday Sep 28th 8:00 AM
A3 Newsletter: Vincent Simmons, Leonard Peltier, Non-Unanimous Juries and more International Coalition to Free the Angola 3 Wednesday Sep 27th 2:01 PM
We Got This: Chelsea Manning Speaks Out at March Against White Supremacy (video) Dave Id (1 comment) Monday Sep 25th 8:26 PM
Your Civil Rights Are Being Violated by JBLM: Meet the man leading this illegal activity. Spy Buster (1 comment) Saturday Sep 23rd 9:06 AM
David Duke campaign contributor Vaughn Miller threatens lawsuit Lynda Carson (6 comments) Thursday Sep 21st 9:43 PM
Darkness over the White House Conrad Schuhler (2 comments) Thursday Sep 21st 4:20 AM
Nonprofit organizations accept donations from David Duke campaign contributor Lynda Carson (17 comments) Wednesday Sep 20th 3:54 PM
Water Protectors from Makwa Initiative Line 3 Frontline Resistance blockade Enbridge construction access point WeCopwatch Wednesday Sep 20th 8:19 AM
Interview with Lauren Turner of No Dream Deferred Production co. Theodore Hilton (1 comment) Wednesday Sep 20th 7:19 AM
Male domination of women caused every crisis we now face Elaine Charkowski (1 comment) Tuesday Sep 19th 3:09 PM
10/6-7-8 Nat Workers Conference to Organize the Fightback and Build a Solidarity Network Nat Workers Conference to Organize the Fightb Tuesday Sep 19th 11:46 AM
Protest at FCC Chair Ajit Pai's Talk with Tech Execs in SF R. Robertson Tuesday Sep 19th 12:58 AM
The World at Risk under Trump Heribert Prantl (1 comment) Monday Sep 18th 6:06 AM
Non Violent Direct Action to Stop Enbridge's Line 3 Pipeline: Voices from the Frontlines WeCopwatch Sunday Sep 17th 3:08 PM
After the Hurricanes Joseph E. Stiglitz Friday Sep 15th 6:46 AM
"Eco-Fascist" Groups Applaud ISIS, Murder of Heather Heyer, and Publishers free speech warriors (1 comment) Wednesday Sep 13th 6:41 PM
Nuestra Voz: Schools for Education not Criminalization WTUL News & Views Wednesday Sep 13th 9:14 AM
Cannabis for the Treatment of Cancer - Scientific Details in Report Justin Kander (report author) (2 comments) Wednesday Sep 13th 7:47 AM
Trump and Climate Change Helmut Selinger Tuesday Sep 12th 5:25 AM
Workers of outed David Duke campaign contributor may be eligible for unemployment benefits Lynda Carson (1 comment) Monday Sep 11th 4:18 PM
Sites of Resistance in New Orleans WTUL New Orleans 91.5 News & Views Monday Sep 11th 4:49 AM
Exposing OPD and ICE Lies About the Raid of West Oakland Latina Home Dave Id Sunday Sep 10th 10:06 PM
Is Randi Weingarten Using Teachers Union to Advocate for Israel? IRmep Saturday Sep 9th 5:06 AM
Attorney with Jerry Moberg & Associates gave $300 to David Duke’s failed Senate campaign Lynda Carson (1 comment) Friday Sep 8th 9:55 PM
AFGE Leader Eugene Hudson Jr. Announces Campaign For AFGE National President Labor Video Project (1 comment) Friday Sep 8th 6:56 PM
Photos and further details from the August ICE/HSI/OPD Raid in West Oakland Dave Id Thursday Sep 7th 10:21 PM
Trump Plans Massive Raids on Immigrant Communities Starting Mid-September Detention Watch Network Thursday Sep 7th 4:43 PM
NLGSF Statement on DACA & Planned Raids NLG-SF (1 comment) Thursday Sep 7th 4:29 PM
Publisher of Visión Magazine gave $400 to David Duke’s failed Senate campaign Lynda Carson (2 comments) Thursday Sep 7th 1:25 AM
