The State of Wisconsin has violated the treaty rights of the Anishinaabe by allowing the Enbridge corporation to destroy wetlands, animal habitat, and their sacred rice lakes for a pipeline that the Minnesota Department of Commerce has deemed unnecessary and hazardous. In Cloquet, Minnesota, a growing front line camp of water protectors has become a base for launching nonviolent direct actions intended to shutdown construction on Enbridge's Line 3 pipeline.In the early morning of September 14, three water protectors locked themselves inside of and on cars in the middle of two driveways where construction workers dispatch to work sites across the State of Wisconsin. On September 18, a water protector locked himself to an overturned car, blocking the entrance to multiple construction sites for Enbridge’s Line 3 replacement pipeline. Workers were prevented from working on multiple sites until the water protectors were removed.Every hour protesters stop work costs Enbridge thousands of dollars. This tactic of nonviolent direct action is a last resort because the courts and regulatory processes have failed the people and mother earth. Water protectors continue in their campaign to shutdown the Line 3 pipeline. Water Protectors from Makwa Initiative Line 3 Frontline Resistance blockade Enbridge construction access point (9/18) | Non Violent Direct Action to Stop Enbridge's Line 3 Pipeline: Voices from the Frontlines (9/14)