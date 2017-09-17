top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Non Violent Direct Action to Stop Enbridge's Line 3 Pipeline: Voices from the Frontlines
by WeCopwatch
Sunday Sep 17th, 2017 3:08 PM
Water protectors continue their nonviolent direct action and civil disobedience campaign to shut down construction on Enbridge's Line 3 pipeline.
sm_screnen_shot_2017-09-14_at_10.51.30_am.jpg
original image (2880x1800)
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

9-17-17 Water Protectors from Camp Makwa Front Line Camp blockaded two Michaels drive ways this past Thursday.

Contact information
Stuart Perkins sdotperx [at] gmail.com

LAKE SUPERIOR: Water protectors continue their nonviolent direct action and civil disobedience campaign to shut down construction on Enbridge's Line 3 pipeline.

In the early morning of September 14, three water protectors locked themselves inside of and on cars in the middle of two driveways where construction workers dispatch to work sites across the state of Wisconsin.

“I’m locking down today for the water, the land, and the wild rice. This is my mother’s tribal land, I feel compelled to take a stand for it. Cody Cyson - Lac Courte Oreilles Tribe”

“Wild Rice Is Life. That is more than just a statement, it is our way of life. Wild rice - manoomin, the food that grows on top of the water, wild rice is part of an Ojibwe prophecy, it is our culture, it is our food, wild rice is life, water is life. I stand for the water and our manoomin because it’s what our ancestors would have done for us and we take this stand for all of our decedents.” Stuart Perkins - Red Lake Band Of Ojibwe.

Actions on ongoing. You can donate to the Camp Makwa legal fund here.
Paypal.com/StuartWPerkins

Camp Makwa Facebook page
https://www.facebook.com/campmukwa/

#NoLine3
https://www.facebook.com/campmukwa/
§Arrest
by WeCopwatch Sunday Sep 17th, 2017 3:08 PM
sm_0b0xk13k3h3bnt1fna2pmvjdjt2c.jpg
original image (860x484)
Photo by Bob King, Deluth Tribune
http://facebook.com/campmukwa
§Aggression
by WeCopwatch Sunday Sep 17th, 2017 3:08 PM
sm_screen_shot_2017-09-14_at_10.48.45_am-2.jpg
original image (2867x1611)
http://facebook.com/campmukwa
§Video produced by Camp Makwa and WeCopwatch
by WeCopwatch Sunday Sep 17th, 2017 3:08 PM
http://facebook.com/campmukwa
