Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Environment & Forest Defense | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Racial Justice
Water Protectors from Makwa Initiative Line 3 Frontline Resistance blockade Enbridge construction access point
by WeCopwatch
Wednesday Sep 20th, 2017 8:19 AM
LAKE SUPERIOR: Water protectors continue their nonviolent direct action and civil disobedience campaign to shut down construction on Enbridge's Line 3 pipeline.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
9-19-17

Contact information Stuart Perkins sdotperx [at] gmail.com
sm_pict_2.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
In the early morning of September 18th, a water protector locked himself to an overturned car, blocking the entrance to multiple construction sites for Enbridge’s Line 3 replacement pipeline. Workers were prevented from working on multiple sites from the hours of 6:30am until the water protector was removed at 11am. Members of the state highway patrol, sheriffs department, and fire department were called to the scene by Enbridge employees and eventually the fire department cut the water protector out of the car, after which he was taken into custody by the sheriff and charged with obstruction.

Every hour we stop work costs Enbridge thousands of dollars. This tactic of non-violent direct action is a last resort because the courts and regulatory processes have failed us and mother earth. The state of Wisconsin has violated the treaty rights of the Anishinaabe by allowing the Enbridge corporation to destroy wetlands, animal habitat, and their sacred rice lakes for a pipeline that the Minnesota department of commerce has deemed unnecessary and hazardous.

Our demands are simple, we want clean air and water for our children. In his interview the water protector locked down stressed that mother earth is telling us we need to act now. The west coast is on fire, the south is underwater. If we want to have a habitable climate we need stop consuming and building our economy around fossil fuels. Line 3 is not welcome in the land of the Anishinaabe people. We will continue to stand up for the water and the Anishinaabe rights to hunt, fish, and practice ceremony. Line 3 is not welcome in Wisconsin or Minnesota. Enbridge must leave.

Actions on ongoing. You can donate to the Camp Makwa legal fund here: https://www.youcaring.com/makwainitiativestopline3frontline

Camp Makwa Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/campmukwa/
http://facebook.com/campmukwa
§Video of Action
by WeCopwatch Wednesday Sep 20th, 2017 8:19 AM
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (108.2mb)
Produced by WeCopwatch
http://facebook.com/campmukwa
§
by WeCopwatch Wednesday Sep 20th, 2017 8:19 AM
sm_pict_1.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
http://facebook.com/campmukwa
