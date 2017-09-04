The Bay Area Anarchist Bookfair is an annual event that brings together people interested in radical work to connect, learn, and discuss through books and information tables, workshops, panel discussions, skillshares, films, and more. The free event will take place onfrom 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM at Omni Commons in Oakland. Workshops include Surveillance Self Defense, Rad Families, Palestine to Chowchilla, Women’s DIY Health, and Knowing the Enemy.Organizers of the 22nd annual Bay Area Anarchist Bookfair state, "We seek to create an inclusive space to introduce new folks to anarchism, foster a productive dialogue between various political traditions as well as anarchists from different milieus, and create an opportunity to dissect our movements’ strengths, weaknesses, strategies, and tactics."Ivy Anderson and Devon Angus will facilitate a workshop examining 100 years of struggle for sex workers’ rights in the Bay Area. The workshop description explains that on January 25, 1917, nearly 300 prostitutes marched on the church of anti-vice crusader Rev. Paul Smith to protest the looming evictions that faced sex workers in San Francisco. On January 25, 2017, this oft-forgotten episode of radical history was recreated with a demonstration at the site of the original protest, with sex workers demanding the same rights that went unheard in 1917.