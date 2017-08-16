|
Wed Aug 16 2017Last Call at Caffé Pergolesi
Wed Aug 16 2017Iconic Santa Cruz Coffeehouse, Caffé Pergolesi, Closes Up Shop
On August 9, news spread quickly that Santa Cruz's oldest, best known, and most loved coffeehouse will shut their doors forever on August 26, 2017. Caffé Pergolesi, an institution of downtown Santa Cruz, holds a very special place in the hearts of so many people. Besides offering coffee, tea, beer, wine, cider, and snacks, the cafe is an important space for friends and groups to meet. Its walls serve as a gallery for local artists, and The Perg, as it's known, is a one of a kind venue, particularly for punk and hardcore musicians.
Caffé Pergolesi is situated in a Victorian-era home at 418 Cedar Street, and blurs the line between the downtown district and the historic district. 418 Cedar Street is a one-story, raised-basement, 1886 cottage emblazoned with the legend "Dr. Miller." The Perg is comprised of several rooms, including a lobby, blue room, green room and orange room. The furniture is eclectic and comprises plush antique couches and church pews. A back porch is utilized by employees, while a wooden deck along Cedar Street is popular for outside seating.
Many people are being impacted by the changes taking place in Santa Cruz. Folks that previously lived in town, as well as those that visited over the years, are also feeling saddened. The funky alternative counterculture community known as Santa Cruz, loved by so many people near and far, continues getting its capitalist corporate makeover from the university, technology, and tourism industries.
Read More and View Photos
See Also: UC Santa Cruz Terminates Historic Stevenson Coffee House (March 2016) | Heather’s Patisserie Turns Off the Oven
