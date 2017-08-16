top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Last Call at Caffé Pergolesi
Wed Aug 16 2017
Last Call at Caffé Pergolesi
Wed Aug 16 2017
Iconic Santa Cruz Coffeehouse, Caffé Pergolesi, Closes Up Shop
Last Call at Caffé Pergolesi
On August 9, news spread quickly that Santa Cruz's oldest, best known, and most loved coffeehouse will shut their doors forever on August 26, 2017. Caffé Pergolesi, an institution of downtown Santa Cruz, holds a very special place in the hearts of so many people. Besides offering coffee, tea, beer, wine, cider, and snacks, the cafe is an important space for friends and groups to meet. Its walls serve as a gallery for local artists, and The Perg, as it's known, is a one of a kind venue, particularly for punk and hardcore musicians.

Caffé Pergolesi is situated in a Victorian-era home at 418 Cedar Street, and blurs the line between the downtown district and the historic district. 418 Cedar Street is a one-story, raised-basement, 1886 cottage emblazoned with the legend "Dr. Miller." The Perg is comprised of several rooms, including a lobby, blue room, green room and orange room. The furniture is eclectic and comprises plush antique couches and church pews. A back porch is utilized by employees, while a wooden deck along Cedar Street is popular for outside seating.

Many people are being impacted by the changes taking place in Santa Cruz. Folks that previously lived in town, as well as those that visited over the years, are also feeling saddened. The funky alternative counterculture community known as Santa Cruz, loved by so many people near and far, continues getting its capitalist corporate makeover from the university, technology, and tourism industries.

Read More and View Photos

See Also: UC Santa Cruz Terminates Historic Stevenson Coffee House (March 2016) | Heather's Patisserie Turns Off the Oven
Eric Clanton Releases First Public Statement Since Being Targeted | Iconic Santa Cruz Coffeehouse, Caffé Pergolesi, Closes Up Shop | Demand CSU Stanislaus Expel Neo-Nazi and Unite the Right Organizer Nathan Damigo | Total Opposition to All Forms of White Supremacy | Solidarity Across the Country After Nazis Murder & Attack Anti-Fascists in Charlottesville | ILWU Dockworkers Squeezed by Automation, Abandoned by Democratic Politicians | Evening Noise Demo at Notorious St. Louis Jail Evolves into Two Days of Raucus Protest | Trump Budget Cuts to Housing Programs Threaten to Leave Thousands in Bay Area Homeless | Activists Not Waiting for Next Republican Health Care Attack | Despite Holding Supermajority in Legislature, California Democrats Pass on Single-Payer | An End to the Last Coastal Sand Mine in the United States
feed
