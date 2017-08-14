After more than thirteen years of providing the finest in Parisian style pastries and cakes, baked fresh on site daily, Heather’s Patisserie is closing up shop.

Heather’s Patisserie Turns Off the Oven

[ Fresh baked breads are displayed, along with croissants, scones, turnovers, sticky buns, cinnamon rolls, cookies, cakes, and other desserts, at Heather's Patisserie in Aptos. August 13, 2017. ]

Heather Liner created her last lemon olallieberry scone for Heather's Patisserie in Aptos, California on August 13, 2017. After more than thirteen years of providing the finest in Parisian style pastries and cakes, baked fresh on site daily, Heather's Patisserie is closing up shop. Since January 2003, Heather's served up a wide variety of baked goods including breads, muffins, danishes, croissants, cookies, chocolates, confections, cakes and wedding cakes.

From 2001-2015, Heather was also the owner and operator of The Kind Grind, a cafe located on the South-East side of the small craft harbor that featured a fantastic view of the beach, a wide selection of pastries, sandwiches, smoothies, and coffee drinks.

Heather’s Patisserie featured a deli for hot breakfast and lunch, including fresh soups made daily. The patisserie was a great spot to stop for a flaky handmade croissant with a fresh cup of organic coffee or an espresso drink, and then stay longer to enjoy a panini sandwich prepared on their fresh bread.

On the final day of business, a sign taped on the glass doors read, "Store Closing. We are sorry to inform all our customers, that we will be closing our doors after service on Sunday. Thank you for being such loyal customers."

One such customer gave the cafe a five star review on social media while writing, "So sad Heather's is closing!!! We stopped by today for maybe our last lemon custard olala-berry pastry."

Is It True? What Happens Next?

Although signs were posted on the doors and front counter, people asked for additional information. Is it true you're closing? Is the cafe going to relocate? Why are you closing?

A friendly employee, born and raised in Aptos, cited financial reasons as well as a concern regarding the health effects of flour dust exposure. Another reason they gave was that Heather has been doing this work for a long time, and not just at Heather's but also The Kind Grind in Santa Cruz.

Heather's Patisserie, open Monday through Friday from 6AM-6PM, Saturday from 7AM-6PM, and Sunday from 7AM-4PM, employed approximately ten people. The workers were offered jobs at The Farm Bakery Cafe which is nearby at 6790 Soquel Drive and has been serving desserts, breakfasts, lunches and dinners since 1976. Some of the workers have already starting working at The Farm while others are still weighing their options.

Heather is not exactly sure what her next move will be. Despite a discernible sadness, Heather was still kind, cheerful, and optimistic during the cafe's last day of business on Sunday, August 13. Before looking too far into the future though, first things first. Heather and crew are having a big cleaning party on August 14, followed by drinks and celebration of all the wonderful times.

Heather's Patisserie, located at 7486 Soquel Drive near Cabrillo College in Aptos, will be greatly missed.