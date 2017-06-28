|
More
$37.12 donated in past month
IMC Network
|
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Wed Jun 28 2017 (Updated 06/30/17)Berkeley Votes to Continue Participation in Urban Shield Despite Protest
Wed Jun 28 2017 (Updated 06/30/17)Police Beat & Arrest Community Members Protesting at Berkeley City Council Meeting
On June 20, over 500 advocates and Berkeley residents, including former mayor of Berkeley Gus Newport, packed the Berkeley City Council chamber to show support for withdrawing the city from the controversial and highly militarized Urban Shield SWAT training and weapons expo. After hearing from hundreds of community members opposed to Urban Shield and the Northern California Regional Intelligence Center, the mayor attempted to rush and confuse the vote. In this moment, community members took nonviolent action to uphold the democratic process, displaying a banner with the "Stop Urban Shield" message that was overwhelmingly supported. Without proper warning, police responded with aggressive force and arrested two community members and subsequently caused head injuries to two others.
Two days later, the City of Berkeley decided to uphold the largely contested vote by the Mayor and City Council on the city's participation in the controversial Urban Shield program. The vote allowing Berkeley Fire and Police Departments to participate in Urban Shield activities is being questioned as a possible violation of the Brown Act based on a number of violations, with the civil rights law firm Siegel & Yee having submitted a formal "Cure and Correct" letter.
Read More
06/30/17 An End to the Last Coastal Sand Mine in the United States Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia06/30/17 Berkeley Mayor and UC Chancellor Agree to End People's Park Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Education & Student Activism | East Bay | California | Government & Elections06/28/17 Police Beat & Arrest Community Members Protesting at Berkeley City Council Meeting Front Page | Police State and Prisons | East Bay | Government & Elections06/26/17 Timeline Documents High Rate of Officer-Involved Killings in Stockton, CA Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | Central Valley06/22/17 NoCARA Highlights the Local Racists Targeting Anti-Fascists Online and in the Courthouse Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | East Bay | North Bay / Marin06/20/17 Independent Audit Sought to Resolve Secretive Selection Process for Dem Party Chair Front Page | California | Government & Elections06/05/17 “Oil Money Out, People Power In” March and Rally in Sacramento Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | Central Valley | California | Government & Elections06/04/17 Once A Snitch, Always a Snitch: Andrew Clark Darst Ironically Protests His Lack of Privacy Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | U.S.06/01/17 Palestinian Hunger Strike Officially Suspended After Reaching An Agreement Front Page | Police State and Prisons | International | Palestine05/30/17 Artists Project Call for Trump Impeachment at Coliseum, Get Handcuffed by Security Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Arts + Action | East Bay | Government & Elections05/25/17 Prisoners Protest Inhumane Conditions in Segregation Units with Hunger Strike Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Central Valley | CaliforniaRelated Categories: East Bay | Government & Elections | Police State and Prisons | Front Page
Legislature Advances Bill To Stop Secret Surveillance In California Thursday Jun 29th 2:41 PM
John Ramondetta Exposed to Berkeley Community as Neo-Nazi Organizer Thursday Jun 29th 12:45 PM
Oakland Calls for Trump Impeachment (2 comments) Wednesday Jun 28th 5:30 PM
Berkeley mayor & UC Chancellor agree to end People's Park (3 comments) Wednesday Jun 28th 5:16 PM
Withdraw the nomination of Sarah Chavez-Yoell to the OPD Commission's selection committee Tuesday Jun 27th 8:32 PM
Police violently beat and arrest community members at Berkeley City Council meeting (1 comment) Friday Jun 23rd 1:12 PM
Kick ICE Out Of Oakland Monday Jun 19th 9:42 AM
Sanctuary Transit - Keep Immigrants Safe On BART Monday Jun 19th 9:38 AM
Justice for Philando Castile - Rally and March (1 comment) Friday Jun 16th 9:03 PM
Oakland City Funding for Eviction Defense Support Expiring on June 30, 2017 Thursday Jun 15th 5:15 PMMore Local News...
[ × close ]
KPFA Pacifica WorkWeek Looks At NNU Single Pay Campaign And CWA West AT&T Contract Fight Friday Mar 31st 2:37 PM
Korean Labor And The Impeachment & BAAQMD Retaliation And Document Destruction Monday Mar 20th 5:07 PM
HUD Secretary Ben Carson supports $6.2 billion in budget cuts to HUD (1 comment) Friday Mar 17th 3:52 AM
In condemned remarks, HUD Secretary Ben Carson calls slaves “immigrants” Monday Mar 6th 9:07 PM
HUD Secretary Ben Carson leads subsidized renters & union employees into uncertain future Friday Mar 3rd 1:57 AM
Milo Yiannopoulos' false narratives and liberals cherry picking the left. Sunday Feb 5th 7:14 AM
Should someone 5150 Trump for being a threat to himself and everyone else? (1 comment) Saturday Jan 14th 8:19 PM
Mumia Wins Federal Court Victory On Hep-C Treatment! Thursday Jan 5th 8:22 PM
Trump accuses millions of voting illegally this past election (2 comments) Monday Nov 28th 6:15 PM
As Protests Gain Momentum In Bay Area, Trump Campaign Is Scrubbing His Website Thursday Nov 10th 9:29 PMMore Global News...
[ × close ]
Killing the Co-worker...6-27-17 Mouse Report Tuesday Jun 27th 10:51 PM
Wonder War...6-20-17 Mouse Report (1 comment) Tuesday Jun 20th 1:44 PM
30 OPD officers Guilty (No Firings) of Child Molestation/Pimping as City Pays 1 Million Monday Jun 19th 11:12 AM
Behind Russia-gate...6-12-17 Weapons Stn. Protest...6-13-17 Mouse Report Tuesday Jun 13th 3:28 PM
Fracked black box 3/5 voters hacked...6-6-17 Mouse Report Tuesday Jun 6th 7:41 PM
Noriega's RICO partners...5-30-17 Mouse Report (1 comment) Tuesday May 30th 1:56 PM
Party of Robert E. Lee don't need no stinking voters...5-23-17 Mouse Report (1 comment) Tuesday May 23rd 3:23 PM
What Seth Rich?...5-16-17 Mouse Report (1 comment) Tuesday May 16th 3:54 PM
Snuff Monsters 'R' US...5-9-17 Mouse Report Tuesday May 9th 3:21 PM
Media gas attack ad nauseum...5-2-17 Mouse Report (1 comment) Tuesday May 2nd 2:50 PMOpen Newswire...
[ × close ]