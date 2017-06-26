|
Mon Jun 26 2017 (Updated 06/28/17)Tracking Twenty Years of Stockton Killings by Law Enforcement
Mon Jun 26 2017 (Updated 06/28/17)Timeline Documents High Rate of Officer-Involved Killings in Stockton, CA
This timeline mapping state violence in Stockton, CA was collectively generated as part of a larger ongoing convivial research effort to expose low intensity war across the Bay Area and state. The timeline was produced through a collaboration between the Center for Convivial Research and Autonomy (CCRA) and the efforts of families and grassroots groups in Stockton and beyond.
The timeline is a tool that remembers, counts, mourns and honors our dead. It is a collaborative effort of documentation over time that makes visible the many resistances that have refused erasure. This refusal itself is a confrontation against state violence. The timeline reflects our insurgent and organized community in Stockton and across the Bay Area and in its detail is reflected the work and tears and blood of many over time.
In addition to gang task forces, another strategy of Stockton Police has focused on the formation of cross-agency task forces including Delta RATT (Regional Auto Theft Team), initiated in 1998. Delta RATT is composed of officers from the police departments of Stockton, Lodi, Manteca, as well as the California Highway Patrol and San Joaquin County Sheriff's Department. It also includes members from the San Joaquin County Probation Department and the San Joaquin County District Attorney. Many recent killings in Stockton and across San Joaquin County have occurred at the hands of officers who belong to Delta RATT.
Read More and Download the Timeline
Related Features: Timeline of BART Police Killings and Militarization | Timelines Map San Francisco, Hayward, and Stockton Killings by Law Enforcement Since 1990
