A timeline mapping Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) police violence and militarization was collectively generated as part of a larger ongoing convivial research effort to expose low intensity war across the Bay Area and state. The timeline was produced through a collaboration between the Center for Convivial Research and Autonomy (CCRA) and Carville Annex Press as part of the struggle for Justice for James "Nate" Greer.The timeline is a tool that remembers, counts, mourns and honors our dead. It is a collaborative effort of documentation over time that makes visible the many resistances that have refused erasure. This refusal itself is a confrontation against state violence. The timeline reflects our insurgent and organized community across the Bay Area and in its detail is reflected the work and tears and blood of many over time.Construction of the BART system in the 1960s notoriously cut through Black and Brown communities across the San Francisco Bay Area, disrupting vibrant social life and vernacular circuits of activity. It forced the relocation of Black and Brown families, businesses, and civic institutions often creating competition between the two. When BART began running in 1972 it already had a state sanctioned police force and by 1976 BART police exercised full police powers across all 52 California counties.