In 2016, we left our families, our homes, our lives to go defend the water at Standing Rock, North Dakota. We stood in struggle with hundreds of tribes from across the country and continent. Our fight was for mother earth, and it was for our people, our history, and for our future.We are a group of young natives, who share the same passion to protect, love and honor Mother Earth. We have been traveling from city to city connecting with other people, sharing our stories, speaking about the fight for our earth, and conducting know your rights trainings.As we enter spring, we have found ourselves a long way from home. After traveling through two different blizzards, various rain storms, and high winds, we find ourselves in California, thousands of miles away from home. Many of us are currently in Oakland, California, staying with our WeCopwatch family who stayed with us at Standing Rock throughout the fall and winter. We are fundraising to get the clutch on our bus fixed and for a NoDAPL/Copwatch food truck to provide warm meals to our relatives as the camps begin to grow.