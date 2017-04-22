|
Sat Apr 22 2017 (Updated 04/23/17)Famous Herd of Mustangs Faces A Round-Up
Sat Apr 22 2017 (Updated 04/23/17)The Future of Our Nation's Wild Horses is Uncertain
In an area in the Pine Nut Mountains east of Gardnerville, Nevada there is a wild horse herd known as the Fish Springs herd. This herd has many bands in it, including the Blue’s band, Blondie's band, Zorro’s band, Socks' band, and Rogue’s band. The bands are named after the lead stallion. There are so few wild horses on that range that wild horse advocates, photographers, and locals name the horses.
Wild horses love their families and their freedom, but after they are rounded-up they lose all of that. When the Bureau of Land Management decides the amount of horses exceed the appropriate management area, they organize the rounding up of the excess horses. In the round-ups, helicopters are used to corral the horses into holding pens. From those pens they are taken to adoption centers where they are either put up for adoption or sold at auctions.
Read More with Photos and Video
See Also: The Future of Our Nations Wild Horses is Uncertain
