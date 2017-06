The City of Santa Cruz is proposing to build a new five-level parking garage above a new relocated city library on the parking lot bordered by Lincoln, Cedar and Cathcart Streets, where the Farmer's Market currently meets. The City should implement a Commuter Benefits Program first, before it considers the construction of a much more costly garage. The Campaign is urging the City to follow the recommendations of its parking consultants: Offer incentives to people who work downtown to get to work on bus, carpool, bicycle and walking.This is a less costly and more environmentally sound way to increase customer parking than building another garage. Commuter Benefits Programs have demonstrated remarkable success in several Bay Area communities, and are easily implemented. These Commuter Benefits could include bus passes, credit at bike stores, discounted parking for carpools, and cash rewards for people who work downtown and choose not to park downtown. Santa Cruz City Council Decides on Downtown Garage (2008)