|
More
$16.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
|
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Mon Apr 3 2017Whale Entanglements Break Record for Third Straight Year
Mon Apr 3 2017California Dungeness Crab Fishery Catches Record Number of Whales
Commercial Dungeness crab gear entangled a record number of whales in 2016, contributing to a third straight record-breaking year for entanglements along the U.S. West Coast, according to information released this week by the National Marine Fisheries Service. While whale entanglements are reported up and down the coast, the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary has recently seen the highest number of entanglements.
“Whales are suffering slow, painful deaths because there are too many crab traps in Monterey Bay,” said Catherine Kilduff of the Center for Biological Diversity. “When whales get tangled up in traps, they can die of starvation or dehydration. After seeing this problem reach a record level, California has to reduce the number of traps and issue emergency closures as needed to protect these beautiful animals.”
More than 71 separate cases of whale entanglements were reported last year off California, Oregon and Washington. That tops record-breaking totals in 2014 and 2015. Of those, the commercial California Dungeness crab fishery was responsible for 22 confirmed whale entanglements out of the total of 29 where fishing-gear type could be identified. Dungeness traps entangled blue and humpback whales and an orca, and crab traps were reported on entangled whales in Canada and Mexico.
Read More
Related Feature: California Moves to Keep Whales Out of Crab Gear
04/06/17 Berkeley Defend the Bay Bloc Party and Cookout Against the Alt-Right Front Page | Racial Justice | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | East Bay | Immigrant Rights04/05/17 Trial Set for April 12 for Dejuan Hall, Victim of Vallejo Police Brutality Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | North Bay / Marin04/05/17 March Against Police Terror in the Sanctuary City of San Francisco on April 7 Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Labor & Workers | San Francisco | Americas | Immigrant Rights04/04/17 Clashes Erupt During Land Day Demonstrations, Israelis Injure Dozens of Palestinians Front Page | International | Palestine04/03/17 California Dungeness Crab Fishery Catches Record Number of Whales Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | California | Animal Liberation | Santa Cruz Indymedia03/27/17 After Being Arrested by Miguel Masso, Hollister Man Feels He Barely Escaped with His Life Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | South Bay | East Bay | California | Santa Cruz Indymedia03/27/17 First They Came for the Homeless Calls Attention to the Plight of the Homeless Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Health, Housing, and Public Services | East Bay03/20/17 YARR Training Attracts Crowd of Santa Cruz Supporters for Rapid Response System Front Page | Immigrant Rights | Santa Cruz Indymedia03/20/17 "Tech Stands Up" Rally Calls on Company Leaders to Speak Out for Diversity & Civil Rights Front Page | Labor & Workers | Peninsula | Government & Elections03/20/17 Threats to Native Bees Include Severe Habitat Loss and Escalating Pesticide Use Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | California | U.S.03/20/17 Community Support Remains Strong as Yuvette Henderson Lawsuit Goes Forward Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | East BayRelated Categories: California | Santa Cruz Indymedia | Animal Liberation | Environment & Forest Defense | Front Page
Freedom Shouldn't Depend on Your Bank Account Balance (1 comment) Thursday Apr 6th 6:29 PM
Analysis of Legal and Security situation under Trump (1 comment) Friday Mar 31st 9:10 AM
California Dungeness Crab Fishery Catches Record Number of Whales (1 comment) Wednesday Mar 29th 1:44 PM
Court Overturns Government Refusal to Protect Rare Coastal Marten Tuesday Mar 28th 1:07 PM
Miguel Masso Strikes Again (9 comments) Sunday Mar 26th 7:02 PM
California School Districts Support Santa Clara County’s Challenge To Trump Executive Orders On Immigration Thursday Mar 23rd 2:44 PM
Judge Halts California Plan to Stop Oil Waste Injections Into Protected Aquifers Tuesday Mar 21st 5:15 PM
Berkeley: Violent Trump Supporters Are Merging with the Alt-Right (5 comments) Friday Mar 17th 5:06 PM
California regulators weaken proposed rules for pesticide use near schools Friday Mar 17th 4:54 PM
Federal Plan Could Auction Off 700,000 Acres in California to Oil Industry (1 comment) Wednesday Mar 15th 1:02 PMMore Local News...
[ × close ]
Nuke Shutdown News March 2017 Saturday Apr 1st 4:25 PM
San Quintín Farmworkers Take Demands to Mexico City Monday Mar 27th 2:14 PM
Jornaleros de San Quintín llevan demandas a la Ciudad de México Monday Mar 27th 2:10 PM
Into the Fire: A Report Back from the Huntington Beach Antifascist Clash With Trump Rally Monday Mar 27th 11:02 AM
Charter Schools: A Cancer Destroying Our Public School System Monday Mar 27th 8:16 AM
It is Time to Celebrate California African American History, Culture and Institutions Saturday Mar 18th 9:32 PM
Californians Not “Roundup-Ready”: Citizens Triumph over Monsanto in Cancer-Causing Pesticide Listing Thursday Mar 16th 2:07 PM
San Luis Obispo Board of Supervisors Denies Phillips 66's Oil Trains Project Tuesday Mar 14th 2:49 PM
Court Clears California to Require Cancer Warning on Roundup Monday Mar 13th 4:56 PM
Black Culture is About Achievement, It’s About Greatness, and it’s About Excellence Sunday Mar 12th 7:35 PMMore Global News...
[ × close ]
California bill to eliminate bail system clears first hurdle Thursday Apr 6th 11:10 AM
Californians Against Fracking Responds to EPA’s Methane Regulation Announcement Friday Mar 17th 6:01 PM
California Announces Revised Proposed Rules on Agricultural Pesticide Use Near Schools Thursday Mar 16th 10:11 AM
2017 Black Minds Matter ~ the question is to whom... and why... Thursday Mar 9th 8:59 PM
Chilao School offers free space for Arts, Culture and Environmental Workshops Wednesday Mar 1st 9:14 AM
Art of War : Executive Order Saturday Feb 18th 11:06 PM
JBLM Force Protection Division Message to the American People "Go F*ck Yourself" Saturday Jan 21st 8:14 AM
UAW2865 UCB Workers Discuss J20 Mass Walk-Out and Trump Government Friday Jan 20th 11:19 AM
Value Human Life Bill (1 comment) Monday Jan 16th 10:15 PM
5-4-3-2-1-Revolution (1 comment) Friday Jan 13th 1:03 AMOpen Newswire...
[ × close ]