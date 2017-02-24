top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
peninsula
santa cruz
california
Topics
animal lib
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$26.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Call to Boycott and Divest from HP for Profiteering from Human Rights Abuses
Fri Feb 24 2017
Call to Boycott and Divest from HP for Profiteering from Human Rights Abuses
Fri Feb 24 2017
Activists Protest HP Enterprise for Profiteering from Racism in Israel-Palestine and U.S.
Call to Boycott and Divest from HP for Profiteering from Human Rights Abuses
A coalition of social justice activists demonstrated with signs, banners, and flyers outside the annual RSA cyber-security conference at Moscone Center in San Francisco on February 14 and 15, educating attendees and the public about how Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) enables and profits from Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories, and from racist immigration and incarceration policies in the United States. HPE is a platinum sponsor and participant in the annual RSA Conference.

While HPE asserts in its Global Human Rights Policy that “respecting human rights is a core value at Hewlett Packard Enterprise and is embedded in the way we do business”, the protesters challenged the claim with facts to the contrary. The protests were organized by the Bay Area chapter of Jewish Voice for Peace and followed last month’s Global Day of Action against HP, in which over 150 actions in over 60 countries around the world called for boycotting and divesting from HP companies for profiteering from human rights abuses.

photoRead More
feed Latest features from all sections of the site:
02/24/17 Activists Protest HP Enterprise for Profiteering from Racism in Israel-Palestine and U.S. Anti-War | San Francisco | U.S. | International | Palestine02/24/17 Protest After Fresno Mayor Lee Brand Says City Will Not Provide Sanctuary for Immigrants Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | Central Valley | Government & Elections | Immigrant Rights02/23/17 Shortly After Shutdowns of College Speaking Events, Milo Shunned by His Own People Racial Justice | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Education & Student Activism | Central Valley | East Bay | U.S. | Immigrant Rights02/17/17 Santa Cruz DA Won't File Charges Against Police Officer Who Killed Man Holding Garden Rake Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Santa Cruz Indymedia02/16/17 Nationwide Ramp-Up of Highly Militarized ICE Raids Includes California's Central Coast Front Page | Police State and Prisons | California | U.S. | Immigrant Rights | Santa Cruz Indymedia02/15/17 Number of Monarchs Overwintering in California Remains Low Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | California | U.S. | International | Americas | Santa Cruz Indymedia02/15/17 Civil Rights Groups Condemn New York City's Fordham University Ban on SJP Front Page | Education & Student Activism | U.S. | Palestine02/14/17 Safe Drinking Water Exemptions Allow Oil Companies to Dump Waste Fluid Into Aquifers Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Central Valley | East Bay | California | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia02/13/17 Eight Banks Funding the Dakota Access Pipeline Protested Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | Peninsula | U.S.02/13/17 Dam Maintenance Neglected as Governor Brown Promotes Delta Tunnels Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Central Valley | California | Government & Elections02/09/17 International Women's General Strike on March 8: Walk Out, March and Demonstrate Front Page | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Labor & Workers | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | LGBTI / Queer | Womyn | U.S. | International
Related Categories: Palestine | International | San Francisco | U.S. | Anti-War
Publish Your News
Add an Event
browse articles article browse photos photo
browse videos video browse audio audio
Latest News
Fordham Student Forced into Closed-door Hearing, Leaves in Protest via Palestine Legal Wednesday Feb 22nd 4:54 PM
Activists Protest Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profiteering from Racist Policies in Israel-Palestine and the U.S. Carol Sanders Sunday Feb 19th 9:51 AM
This Week in Palestine, February 17, 2017 IMEMC Saturday Feb 18th 7:32 PM
Fordham Retaliates Against Student for Protesting SJP Ban via Palestine Legal Friday Feb 17th 8:00 PM
Tell Trump & Netanyahu: No building on Stolen Land Jewish Voice for Peace Friday Feb 10th 10:57 PM
This Week in Palestine, February 10, 2017 IMEMC Friday Feb 10th 9:18 PM
#NoSettlements - NoBan - NoWall – Jerusalem4All! Sac Regional Coalition for Palestinian Rights Thursday Feb 9th 2:10 PM
Racialized Violence: From Prisons to Palestine UCSC Women's Center Wednesday Feb 8th 3:00 PM
Multicultural festival confronts ambassadors of Israel’s colonial system in Brooklyn Adalah-NY Tuesday Feb 7th 1:43 PM
Poll: Most Americans don't want US embassy moved to Jerusalem Grant Smith Tuesday Feb 7th 12:05 PM
US Premiere, 'Jerusalem, We Are Here' Middle East Children's Alliance Friday Feb 3rd 9:50 PM
This Week in Palestine, February 3, 2017 IMEMC Friday Feb 3rd 7:45 PM
Brooklyn Protest to Call for Boycott of Israeli Dance Company Batsheva Adalah-NY Wednesday Feb 1st 10:31 AM
NLG Condemns Fordham Univ. Ban on Students for Justice in Palestine via National Lawyers Guild Tuesday Jan 31st 5:26 PM
More News...
feed
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code