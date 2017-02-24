|
Fri Feb 24 2017Call to Boycott and Divest from HP for Profiteering from Human Rights Abuses
Fri Feb 24 2017Activists Protest HP Enterprise for Profiteering from Racism in Israel-Palestine and U.S.
A coalition of social justice activists demonstrated with signs, banners, and flyers outside the annual RSA cyber-security conference at Moscone Center in San Francisco on February 14 and 15, educating attendees and the public about how Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) enables and profits from Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories, and from racist immigration and incarceration policies in the United States. HPE is a platinum sponsor and participant in the annual RSA Conference.
While HPE asserts in its Global Human Rights Policy that “respecting human rights is a core value at Hewlett Packard Enterprise and is embedded in the way we do business”, the protesters challenged the claim with facts to the contrary. The protests were organized by the Bay Area chapter of Jewish Voice for Peace and followed last month’s Global Day of Action against HP, in which over 150 actions in over 60 countries around the world called for boycotting and divesting from HP companies for profiteering from human rights abuses.
