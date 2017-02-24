|
More
$26.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
|
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Fri Feb 24 2017Sanctuary for All March In Fresno
Fri Feb 24 2017Protest After Fresno Mayor Lee Brand Says City Will Not Provide Sanctuary for Immigrants
About 500 people participated in the Sanctuary for All march in downtown Fresno on Saturday, February 18. In their call out for the march, organizers wrote: This is the first of many responses to our Mayor’s press conference last week. Join us and let our voices be heard! We will march in solidarity.
Although we acknowledge the current efforts to reach out to the community via a press conference, the truth is that we are still in the same place: with an outdated FPD immigration policy that needs to be reevaluated to reflect the current national threats to our undocumented community, and with our mayor and elected officials that have not made any commitments to implement new policies and structures to protect our undocumented community. Words are just not enough! Our undocumented community is telling us that they DO NOT feel safe after the press conference. Our county Sheriff continues a close partnership with ICE.
We are committed to a Fresno culture that emphasizes the dignity and safety of every Fresnan. We will show that Fresno is a sanctuary community, and communicate to our elected officials that we expect policies and structures that represent our values!
Read More
02/24/17 Activists Protest HP Enterprise for Profiteering from Racism in Israel-Palestine and U.S. Anti-War | San Francisco | U.S. | International | Palestine02/24/17 Protest After Fresno Mayor Lee Brand Says City Will Not Provide Sanctuary for Immigrants Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | Central Valley | Government & Elections | Immigrant Rights02/23/17 Shortly After Shutdowns of College Speaking Events, Milo Shunned by His Own People Racial Justice | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Education & Student Activism | Central Valley | East Bay | U.S. | Immigrant Rights02/17/17 Santa Cruz DA Won't File Charges Against Police Officer Who Killed Man Holding Garden Rake Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Santa Cruz Indymedia02/16/17 Nationwide Ramp-Up of Highly Militarized ICE Raids Includes California's Central Coast Front Page | Police State and Prisons | California | U.S. | Immigrant Rights | Santa Cruz Indymedia02/15/17 Number of Monarchs Overwintering in California Remains Low Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | California | U.S. | International | Americas | Santa Cruz Indymedia02/15/17 Civil Rights Groups Condemn New York City's Fordham University Ban on SJP Front Page | Education & Student Activism | U.S. | Palestine02/14/17 Safe Drinking Water Exemptions Allow Oil Companies to Dump Waste Fluid Into Aquifers Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Central Valley | East Bay | California | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia02/13/17 Eight Banks Funding the Dakota Access Pipeline Protested Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | Peninsula | U.S.02/13/17 Dam Maintenance Neglected as Governor Brown Promotes Delta Tunnels Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Central Valley | California | Government & Elections02/09/17 International Women's General Strike on March 8: Walk Out, March and Demonstrate Front Page | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Labor & Workers | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | LGBTI / Queer | Womyn | U.S. | InternationalRelated Categories: Central Valley | Government & Elections | Immigrant Rights | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice
CalPERS joins investors urging banks to address Standing Rock Sioux Tribe's concerns Thursday Feb 23rd 9:29 AM
Sanctuary for All March In Fresno Saturday Feb 18th 4:16 PM
California Shrugs Off Deadline for Shutting Down Illegal Oil Industry Injections (1 comment) Wednesday Feb 15th 2:44 PM
Trump Administration Waives Water-protection Rule for Three California Oilfields (1 comment) Tuesday Feb 14th 7:04 PM
Oroville Dam fiasco is a wake up call exposing absurdity of Delta Tunnels (1 comment) Tuesday Feb 14th 2:07 PM
Sanctuary for All Solidarity March Tuesday Feb 14th 10:01 AM
Protest the Republican Convention at Sacramento Hyatt Regency Feb 24-26 Sunday Feb 12th 10:31 AMMore Local News...
[ × close ]
Report: Children and the elderly at risk from "dangerous and close" fracking Saturday Oct 29th 3:29 AM
WW CA Farmworkers Getting 8 Hour Day & Attacks On Workers Comp By DIR and Governor Brown (1 comment) Wednesday Aug 31st 8:28 PM
Justice For CTC Whistleblower Kathleen Carroll-Statement At Sacramento Trial (1 comment) Tuesday Aug 9th 9:56 PM
Fired CTC Whistleblower Kathleen Carroll's Lawyer Dan Siegel On Retaliation Witnesses (1 comment) Tuesday Aug 2nd 7:55 AM
Africa Day 2016 at the California State Capitol featuring Roots Sunday Friday May 20th 4:37 AM
West Coast Fisher Denied Endangered Species Act Protection in Bow to Timber Industry Thursday Apr 14th 3:32 PM
Acidization Study Finds Oil Companies Using Dozens of Hazardous Chemicals in CA Wells Tuesday Mar 22nd 7:40 PMMore Global News...
[ × close ]
Will Work for Food Monday Feb 6th 12:18 PM
2016 California Diabetes Awareness Month ~ Victory Garden Project Saturday Nov 26th 2:04 PM
Victim of Identity Theft Tells Her Story Thursday Oct 27th 12:16 AM
USDA Unviels New 'Urban Agriculture Toolkit' for Agriculture Entrepreneurs Friday Apr 29th 10:56 PM
UC Davis spent thousands to scrub pepper-spray references from Internet Thursday Apr 14th 12:17 PM
One Person Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting In Central Fresno Wednesday Mar 23rd 8:28 PM
Central Valley Diabetes Self-Management Program celebrates National Nutrition Month Thursday Mar 17th 10:53 AMOpen Newswire...
[ × close ]