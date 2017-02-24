About 500 people participated in the Sanctuary for All march in downtown Fresno on Saturday, February 18. In their call out for the march,This is the first of many responses to our Mayor’s press conference last week. Join us and let our voices be heard! We will march in solidarity.Although we acknowledge the current efforts to reach out to the community via a press conference, the truth is that we are still in the same place: with an outdated FPD immigration policy that needs to be reevaluated to reflect the current national threats to our undocumented community, and with our mayor and elected officials that have not made any commitments to implement new policies and structures to protect our undocumented community. Words are just not enough! Our undocumented community is telling us that they DO NOT feel safe after the press conference. Our county Sheriff continues a close partnership with ICE.We are committed to a Fresno culture that emphasizes the dignity and safety of every Fresnan. We will show that Fresno is a sanctuary community, and communicate to our elected officials that we expect policies and structures that represent our values!