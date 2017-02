Hundreds of demonstrators took their Rolling March and Rally through downtown Palo Alto on February 11. They hit up eight banks that are responsible for helping to fund the Dakota Access Pipeline. Things got started in front of City Hall with a rally featuring indigenous speakers Dr. Maria Michael, Hartman Deetz, and Delphine Red Shirt amongst others.Immediately following the opening rally marchers made their way to Citibank on University Avenue, then took their protest to Morgan Stanley and Comerica Banks in an area full of shoppers. Bank of America's financial center was next after Union Bank on the "hit list". Marchers also rallied in front of HSBC, Wells Fargo, and Chase banks before a closing rally back at City Hall. To the end demonstrators cried out "Mni Wiconi - Water is Life!"California's giant public pension funds — California Public Employees Retirement System (CalPERS) and California State Teachers' Retirement System (CalSTRS) — own a major chunk of Energy Transfer Partners, the company building the pipeline. The board of CalPERS was scheduled to vote at a public meeting on February 13 on whether to support a plan to divest from DAPL. However CalPERS' board decided not to take a position regarding the divestment legislation yet because the bill's author is redrafting it.