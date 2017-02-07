top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Trump's Muslim Ban Protested Nationwide
Tue Feb 7 2017
Trump's Muslim Ban Protested Nationwide
Tue Feb 7 2017
Thousands Demonstrate at Airports as Courts Rebuff Trump's New Immigration Restrictions
Trump's Muslim Ban Protested Nationwide
On January 27, President Donald Trump issued an executive order banning refugees and other visitors from seven predominantly Muslim countries. The following day, thousands of people began to gather at airports across the United States to protest. According to various sources, more than 2,000 people were at the protest at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York City, with other protests appearing at airports in multiple states.

At San Francisco International Airport (SFO), over four thousand protesters showed up in support of migrants and against the Muslim ban, virtually shutting down the airport. Initially, US Customs and Border Protection denied holding any travelers at the airport. Five travelers had been detained and each was released by Sunday afternoon.

Airport demonstrations continued throughout the US on Sunday. In Northern California, not only San Francisco but Sacramento, San José, and Fresno airports also saw demonstrations. Also on Sunday, courts across the nation began to weigh in, with various jurisdictions halting parts of the ban in differing regions of the country. By Friday, February 3, a US District Court judge in Seattle ordered a nationwide stay on Trump's entire executive order.

San Francisco: photoNarratives from the J28 SFO Protests | photoThousands Protest Trump's Muslim Ban at San Francisco International Airport | calendarSFO Day 2: No Ban, No Wall! Release All Detainees Now!

Read More: Labor Files Friend of the Court Brief Against Muslim Ban | Judge in Seattle halts Trump’s immigration order nationwide; White House vows fight | photoTrump's Muslim Ban Flies in the Face of International Law and Treaties the US Has Ratified | ACLU of Northern California Contact Info for SFO, OAK, SJO, or FAT Arrivals Affected by Executive Order | pdfIG Leaflet: Let Them In! | Federal Court Grants Stay in Challenge to Trump Immigration Ban | ACLU of Northern California Contact Info for SFO Arrivals Affected by Executive Order
feed Latest features from all sections of the site:
02/07/17 Settlement Reached for Berkeley Police Brutality at 2014 Black Lives Matter Protest Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | East Bay | Government & Elections02/07/17 Thousands Demonstrate at Airports as Courts Rebuff Trump's New Immigration Restrictions Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | San Francisco | U.S. | Government & Elections | Immigrant Rights01/30/17 Hundreds Attend ChangeFest: A Climate Mobilization at State Capitol in Sacramento Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | Labor & Workers | Womyn | Central Valley | California | Government & Elections | Americas01/30/17 Water Protectors Continue the Fight Against the Dakota ‘Black Snake’ Pipeline Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | San Francisco | U.S. | Government & Elections01/29/17 Pro-Choice Activists Stand Up Against "Walk for Life" Despite Trump/Pence Assuming Power Front Page | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Womyn | San Francisco01/29/17 The Privacy Threat From Always-On Microphones Like the Amazon Echo Front Page | Police State and Prisons | U.S. | Government & Elections01/26/17 Volunteers to Break Ground on New Community Orchard in Santa Cruz Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Santa Cruz Indymedia01/25/17 Encampment Offers Safe and Dignified Space City of Oakland Unable to Provide Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | Health, Housing, and Public Services | East Bay | Government & Elections01/22/17 Women's Marches Across US and Worldwide Represent Largest Demonstrations in Recent Memory Front Page | Racial Justice | LGBTI / Queer | Womyn | Central Valley | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | North Bay / Marin | North Coast | California | U.S. | Government & Elections | Immigrant Rights | Santa Cruz Indymedia01/16/17 120 Hours of Direct Action Across the Bay Area to Reclaim King's Legacy & Reject Trump Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | Labor & Workers | San Francisco | East Bay | Government & Elections | Immigrant Rights01/14/17 State's Proposal Shrugs Off Voters' Approval of Ban on Oil Waste Injection Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | California | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia
