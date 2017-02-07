From the Open-Publishing Calendar

From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Indybay Feature

Thousands Protest Trump's Muslim Ban at San Francisco International Airport by No Ban No Wall

Tuesday Feb 7th, 2017 12:32 AM

On January 28, 2017, thousands of people gathered at airports in the United States to protest President Donald Trump's executive order returning refugees and other visitors from seven predominantly Muslim countries. According to various sources, more than 2,000 people were at the protest at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York City with other protests appearing at airports around the U.S.

At San Francisco International Airport (SFO) on Saturday, January 28, over four thousand protesters showed up in support of migrants and against the Muslim ban. Initially, US Customs and Border Protection denied holding any travelers at the airport. Five travelers had been detained and each was released by Sunday afternoon.



The protest blocked the International arrival area in front of the airport and closed the street. California Lieutenant Governor Gavin Newsom and Google co-founder Sergey Brin attended the SFO protest. Around 60 people had gathered by 6am Sunday morning to demonstrate. By noon the demonstration included over 1,000 protesters.



Airport demonstrations continued throughout the US. In Northern California, not only San Francisco but Sacramento, San José, and Fresno airports also saw demonstrations.



On Monday, courts across the nation began to weigh in, with various jurisdictions halting parts of the programs in differing parts of the country. By Friday, February 3, a US District Court judge in Seattle ordered a nationwide stay on Trump's entire executive order. On February 8, the US Ninth Circuit Court is expected to hear Trump's Department of Justice appeal of the Seattle court order.