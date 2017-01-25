|
Wed Jan 25 2017Public Land in Oakland Reclaimed for Housing and Services by Homeless Residents, Activists
Wed Jan 25 2017Encampment Offers Safe and Dignified Space City of Oakland Unable to Provide
At 4 AM on the morning of Saturday, January 21, a network of Oakland community members took over Marcus Garvey Park, a public plot of land at 36th Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Way in West Oakland, moving in small homes, a hot shower, a healing clinic, and other services—declaring it a people’s encampment for those who need housing and basic needs and services. The group which includes folks living on Oakland streets, activists from #FeedthePeople and #Asians4BlackLives, and various individuals from the community, said that the move-in demonstrates their ability to provide what the City of Oakland cannot to its most vulnerable residents.
The group aims to demonstrate through their visionary encampment that housing is a human right. They also hope to demonstrate that, in the face of a city government that fails to meet the needs of its people, it is possible for the community to unite to serve those on the street in a dignified and humane manner. The group criticizes the inaction of the City of Oakland, saying that the City has proven to be disloyal to its long term families displaced in this city-initiated housing crisis. The group also claims that the City has not implemented sufficient efforts to address homelessness, such as building permanent public housing for those who have been displaced by the housing crisis, particularly Black and Brown residents.
01/25/17 Encampment Offers Safe and Dignified Space City of Oakland Unable to Provide Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | Health, Housing, and Public Services | East Bay | Government & Elections01/22/17 Women's Marches Across US and Worldwide Represent Largest Demonstrations in Recent Memory Front Page | Racial Justice | LGBTI / Queer | Womyn | Central Valley | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | North Bay / Marin | North Coast | California | U.S. | Government & Elections | Immigrant Rights | Santa Cruz Indymedia01/16/17 120 Hours of Direct Action Across the Bay Area to Reclaim King's Legacy & Reject Trump Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | Labor & Workers | San Francisco | East Bay | Government & Elections | Immigrant Rights01/14/17 State's Proposal Shrugs Off Voters' Approval of Ban on Oil Waste Injection Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | California | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia01/14/17 Fruitvale Community Further Marginalized in Politicization of Ghost Ship Fire Racial Justice | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Arts + Action | East Bay01/14/17 Lead Poisoning in Oakland's Fruitvale District Is Worse Than Flint Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | Health, Housing, and Public Services | East Bay01/02/17 National Day of Action to Free Mumia Abu-Jamal After New U.S. Supreme Court Ruling Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | East Bay | U.S. | International12/25/16 Christmastime Protest Attempts to Cross Checkpoint Between Bethlehem and Jerusalem Front Page | International | Palestine12/20/16 Santa Cruz County Ranked Second for Agricultural Pesticide Illnesses in 2014 Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Central Valley | California | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia12/19/16 Civil Rights Groups Sue Caltrans to Stop Illegal Raids Against California's Homeless Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Health, Housing, and Public Services | San Francisco | East Bay | California | Government & Elections12/18/16 Hundreds March, Rally, Demand $15 and a Union at the San Francisco Airport Front Page | Labor & Workers | San Francisco | U.S.
Shut Down Milo at UC Berkeley (1 comment) Tuesday Jan 24th 1:56 PM
Thousands evicted in Oakland during 2016 (1 comment) Monday Jan 23rd 10:28 PM
The People v. Mark Peterson Trial: Equal Justice For All In Contra Costa County! Sunday Jan 22nd 6:14 PM
Shut Up and Listen. The Police Are Not Feminist (1 comment) Saturday Jan 21st 11:36 PM
Public Land in Oakland Reclaimed For Community Housing and Services by Homeless Residents, Activists (2 comments) Saturday Jan 21st 12:59 PM
ILWU's Trump protest shuts down Oakland terminal Friday Jan 20th 1:58 PM
#J20 at UC Berkeley (events) Wednesday Jan 18th 1:06 PM
Lighthouse Bank Vice Chairman Involved In Assault On Richmond & Mountain View Voters (2 comments) Monday Jan 16th 4:24 AM
24 Hour Vigil for the Homeless Who Have died on our Streets Sunday Jan 15th 10:08 PM
Equal Justice, Corruption & Contra Costa DA Mark Peterson with Attorney Pamela Price Saturday Jan 14th 11:18 PM
Should someone 5150 Trump for being a threat to himself and everyone else? (1 comment) Saturday Jan 14th 8:19 PM
Mumia Wins Federal Court Victory On Hep-C Treatment! Thursday Jan 5th 8:22 PM
Trump accuses millions of voting illegally this past election (2 comments) Monday Nov 28th 6:15 PM
As Protests Gain Momentum In Bay Area, Trump Campaign Is Scrubbing His Website Thursday Nov 10th 9:29 PM
This Week in Palestine, November 4th, 2016 Friday Nov 4th 5:42 PM
Bullied Wells Fargo Workers, Corruption & OSHA Cover-up (1 comment) Wednesday Oct 5th 1:24 PM
WW CA Farmworkers Getting 8 Hour Day & Attacks On Workers Comp By DIR and Governor Brown (1 comment) Wednesday Aug 31st 8:28 PM
This Week in Palestine, July 29th, 2016 Friday Jul 29th 9:58 PM
Palestinian Workers, Human Rights, US Labor & Zionism (3 comments) Wednesday Jul 27th 10:56 PM
This Week in Palestine, July 22nd, 2016 Friday Jul 22nd 6:16 PM
Work Week On ILWU10 & UAW2865 Trump Inaguration Walkout And Ed Unions, Charters and DeVos Wednesday Jan 25th 1:05 PM
Freedom Killers R US...1-24-17 Mouse Report Tuesday Jan 24th 2:47 PM
MLK day horrors...1-18-17 Mouse Report (1 comment) Tuesday Jan 17th 3:25 PM
SEIU 1021 Leadership's Union Busting Tactics Against SEIU Staff Employees Daz Laparas Sunday Jan 15th 1:32 PM
Bad Russia vs US fracked black box 3/5 voters...1-10-17 Mouse Report (1 comment) Tuesday Jan 10th 1:23 PM
Gladio B Op Istanbul...1-3-17 Mouse Report Wednesday Jan 4th 8:18 AM
Controlled Opposition, Grinch's Christmas Tuesday Dec 27th 4:43 PM
Mumia Rally at Oscar Grant Plaza Tuesday Dec 20th 12:54 PM
Oakland Ghost Ship Fire Caused by Housing Crisis and City Negligence, Say Tenant Advocates Wednesday Dec 14th 6:04 PM
Aleppo Freed of US Takfiris...12-13-16 Mouse Report (1 comment) Tuesday Dec 13th 2:22 PM
