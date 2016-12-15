On November 22, hundreds of Japanese Americans, Japanese, and supporters of human rights rallied to call for unification against racism, xenophobia and attacks on immigrants, LGBT and other disenfranchised communities. The rally was held at the Peace Plaza in San Francisco's Japan Town. Speakers addressed the growing racism, xenophobia, and attacks on minorities and LGBT. Participants reflected on the effect on themselves and their families of the incarceration of 120,000 Japanese Americans, Peruvian Japanese, and Japanese in concentration camps during the Second World War. The rally was sponsored by the Bay Area Day of Remembrance Consortium.One speaker was Grace Shimizu who was with the Comfort Women Justice Coalition. Larry Yamamoto, a retired member of ILWU Local 10, spoke about his family's incarceration in concentration camps during the Second World War. He addressed the fight of the ILWU against discrimination.