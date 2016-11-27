|
More
$31.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
|
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Sun Nov 27 2016Oakland Police Used Aggressive and Violent Tactics Against Protesters and NLG
Sun Nov 27 2016National Lawyers Guild Confronts Oakland Police Brutality During Early Anti-Trump Protests
Within hours of the announcement that Trump would be the next president of the United States, protests erupted in Oakland and cities across the country. The first wave of demonstrations in Oakland occurred daily for nearly a week. During that time, Oakland police reverted to historical bad practices in their attempts to quell the protests.
Protesters and NLG Legal Observers have reported:
— Oakland Police ran motorcycles up on sidewalks to scare marchers;
— An Oakland Police Officer pointed a Specialty Impact Munition launcher at a marked NLG Legal Observer and a cop watcher who were peacefully documenting an arrest. Other Legal Observers were targeted for police aggression;
— Chemical agents and CS Blast grenades were used on demonstrators without warning;
— A demonstrator’s skull was fractured and teeth broken due to police excessive force during arrest.
The San Francisco chapter of the National Lawyers Guild (NLG) held a press conference on November 21 to publicly address the dangerous actions and physical injuries caused by OPD during the demonstrations.
National Lawyers Guild Confronts Oakland Police Brutality During Early Anti-Trump Protests | NLG Press Release
Related Feature: With Election of Trump as Next US President, Cities Across the Country Rise Up in Protest
12/20/16 Santa Cruz County Ranked Second for Agricultural Pesticide Illnesses in 2014 Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Central Valley | California | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia12/19/16 Civil Rights Groups Sue Caltrans to Stop Illegal Raids Against California’s Homeless Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Health, Housing, and Public Services | San Francisco | East Bay | California | Government & Elections12/18/16 Hundreds March, Rally, Demand $15 and a Union at the San Francisco Airport Front Page | Labor & Workers | San Francisco | U.S.12/18/16 Senator Boxer Calls Corporate Agribusiness Rider to Water Bill a "Devastating Maneuver" Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Central Valley | California | U.S. | Government & Elections12/18/16 #DisruptJ20: Nationwide and Bay Area Call-outs for General Strike Against Trump Front Page | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | U.S. | Government & Elections12/16/16 Oil Company with History of Spills Seeking Exemption to Safe Drinking Water Act Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing, and Public Services | East Bay12/15/16 Solidarity with Korean General Workers Strike Against President Park Geun-hye Front Page | Labor & Workers | Education & Student Activism | San Francisco | International12/15/16 Delta Tunnel Opponents Vow to Continue the Fight Against Project's Threat to Environment Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Central Valley | California | Government & Elections12/15/16 San Francisco Japanese Americans Protest Growing Wave of Racism, Homophobia, Xenophobia Front Page | Racial Justice | Labor & Workers | LGBTI / Queer | San Francisco | U.S. | Immigrant Rights12/14/16 Autonomous Cultural Center in Mexico City Seeks Global Support Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | International | Americas12/10/16 Kern County Supervisors Green-light Sprawling 8,000-acre Grapevine Development Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Central Valley | California | Animal LiberationRelated Categories: East Bay | Government & Elections | Police State and Prisons | Front Page
How Berkeley Struck Out - An Apocalyptic Tale That Doesn't Have to Be. Tuesday Dec 20th 10:13 AM
Richmond rents to be rolled back on December 30th covered by rent control Monday Dec 19th 4:57 PM
Photos of Ghost Ship Artist Collective Fire. (2 comments) Monday Dec 19th 8:05 AM
Oakland General Strike - #J20 and Beyond! Sunday Dec 18th 3:48 PM
Thirty-five Years too Long - Free Mumia Now! Friday Dec 16th 7:27 AM
California Agency Floats Plan to Turn Livermore Aquifer Into Oil Waste Dump (3 comments) Thursday Dec 15th 4:36 PM
Cleve Jones with "When We Rise: Coming of Age in SF, AIDS, My Life in the Movement" Thursday Dec 15th 9:16 AM
Richmond renter protections to go into effect on December 30 Wednesday Dec 14th 6:30 PM
Civil Rights Groups Sue Caltrans to Stop Illegal Raids Against California’s Homeless Wednesday Dec 14th 11:59 AM
A Letter to the Mayor Arreguin and the Berkeley City Council on the Homeless Crisis Tuesday Dec 13th 4:12 PMMore Local News...
[ × close ]
Trump accuses millions of voting illegally this past election (2 comments) Monday Nov 28th 6:15 PM
As Protests Gain Momentum In Bay Area, Trump Campaign Is Scrubbing His Website Thursday Nov 10th 9:29 PM
This Week in Palestine, November 4th, 2016 Friday Nov 4th 5:42 PM
Bullied Wells Fargo Workers, Corruption & OSHA Cover-up (1 comment) Wednesday Oct 5th 1:24 PM
WW CA Farmworkers Getting 8 Hour Day & Attacks On Workers Comp By DIR and Governor Brown (1 comment) Wednesday Aug 31st 8:28 PM
This Week in Palestine, July 29th, 2016 Friday Jul 29th 9:58 PM
Palestinian Workers, Human Rights, US Labor & Zionism (3 comments) Wednesday Jul 27th 10:56 PM
This Week in Palestine, July 22nd, 2016 Friday Jul 22nd 6:16 PM
Joleen Brown: Families First and Helping Others is the Key to Native Hoop Magazine Saturday Jun 11th 1:56 PM
Academic Peer Review: Simon Springer and ‘Anarcho-Geography.’ Tuesday Apr 19th 7:01 PMMore Global News...
[ × close ]
Mumia Rally at Oscar Grant Plaza Tuesday Dec 20th 12:54 PM
Oakland Ghost Ship Fire Caused by Housing Crisis and City Negligence, Say Tenant Advocates Wednesday Dec 14th 6:04 PM
Aleppo Freed of US Takfiris...12-13-16 Mouse Report Tuesday Dec 13th 2:22 PM
"Crisis in Pacifica - our choices for survival" agenda item at the November 19, 2016 KPFA (1 comment) Thursday Dec 1st 4:03 PM
Adios a Bill Mandel y Fidel Castro...11-29.16 Mouse Report (1 comment) Tuesday Nov 29th 3:35 PM
KPFA WorkWeek On Korea General Strike, Labor Elections and IBT and Muslim Registration (1 comment) Friday Nov 25th 5:19 PM
Why Health Care Should Be a Human Right Tuesday Nov 22nd 4:04 PM
Foul Murder Day Mouse Report (1 comment) Tuesday Nov 22nd 2:16 PM
KPFA UCR Faction Joins With "Save KPFA" To Push Transfer Of Stations To "non-profit" (2 comments) Tuesday Nov 22nd 9:42 AM
Saved by cesspool?...11-15-16 Mouse Report (1 comment) Tuesday Nov 15th 2:08 PMOpen Newswire...
[ × close ]