Within hours of the announcement that Trump would be the next president of the United States, protests erupted in Oakland and cities across the country. The first wave of demonstrations in Oakland occurred daily for nearly a week. During that time, Oakland police reverted to historical bad practices in their attempts to quell the protests.Protesters and NLG Legal Observers have reported:— Oakland Police ran motorcycles up on sidewalks to scare marchers;— An Oakland Police Officer pointed a Specialty Impact Munition launcher at a marked NLG Legal Observer and a cop watcher who were peacefully documenting an arrest. Other Legal Observers were targeted for police aggression;— Chemical agents and CS Blast grenades were used on demonstrators without warning;— A demonstrator’s skull was fractured and teeth broken due to police excessive force during arrest.The San Francisco chapter of the National Lawyers Guild (NLG) held a press conference on November 21 to publicly address the dangerous actions and physical injuries caused by OPD during the demonstrations.