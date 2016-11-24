From the Open-Publishing Calendar

National Lawyers Guild Confronts Oakland Police Brutality During Early Anti-Trump Protests (audio) by Dave Id

Thursday Nov 24th, 2016 3:10 PM

Within hours of the announcement that Trump would be the next president of the United States, protests erupted in Oakland and cities across the country. The first wave of demonstrations in Oakland occurred daily for nearly a week. During that time, Oakland police reverted to historical bad practices in their attempts to quell the protests. The San Francisco chapter of the National Lawyers Guild (NLG) held a press conference on November 21 to publicly address the dangerous actions and physical injuries caused by OPD during the demonstrations. (full audio below)