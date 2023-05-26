As the only G20 country to ban nuclear power by federal law, Australia is now considering where to build an east coast base for its new American-British Missouri class nuclear-powered submarine fleet. On the short list of three possibilities are Brisbane, Newcastle or Port Kembla (Aboriginal for “plenty of waterfowl”). The New South Wales (NSW) Port Kembla on the Tasman Sea is favored for its proximity to deep-water along with its established infrastructure in meeting the needs of the new three boat nuclear submarines that will grow into a fleet of 11 nuclear subs in the near future.An international day of action was held on May 5 against a US nuclear submarine base in the Australian Port Kembla. One rally took place at Port Kembla. A solidarity rally was held in San Francisco against the base and the Australian, UK, and US military alliance (AUKUS). Several speakers representing Veterans for Peace, union activists, and others spoke of their opposition to the build-up of a war with China, along with using Australia as a pawn in that effort.