From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Tue Sep 1 2020Undam the Klamath River
Dams on Klamath River Have Devastating Consequences
Four dams on the Klamath River have had devastating consequences for the environment, imperiled salmon, river communities and tribal people who have subsisted off of salmon since time immemorial. For over 20 years stakeholders have worked together in an agreement that would remove the dams and restore the Klamath River in what would be the largest river restoration project in history.
Billionaire Warren Buffet’s company Berkshire Hathaway's subsidiary PacifiCorp has the opportunity to move forward with dam removal and has collected hundreds of millions of dollars from shareholders and tax payers to protect its customers and shareholders for the purpose of dam removal. Now PacifiCorp is threatening to back out of the dam removal agreement.
Most experts view dam removal as the lynchpin for solving the water crisis that plagues the drought-prone Klamath Basin almost every year. Shallow, stagnant reservoirs breed toxic algae and decimate water quality, pushing Klamath River salmon to the brink of extinction. Decades worth of spawning gravel have accumulated behind the dams, preventing proper habitat conditions downstream. Anadromous species that historically migrated to the Upper Klamath Basin have lost access to over 420 miles of spawning grounds and habitat. Upriver Tribes like the Klamath Tribes of Oregon have not had access to salmon in over 100 years.
Read More
Billionaire Warren Buffet’s company Berkshire Hathaway's subsidiary PacifiCorp has the opportunity to move forward with dam removal and has collected hundreds of millions of dollars from shareholders and tax payers to protect its customers and shareholders for the purpose of dam removal. Now PacifiCorp is threatening to back out of the dam removal agreement.
Most experts view dam removal as the lynchpin for solving the water crisis that plagues the drought-prone Klamath Basin almost every year. Shallow, stagnant reservoirs breed toxic algae and decimate water quality, pushing Klamath River salmon to the brink of extinction. Decades worth of spawning gravel have accumulated behind the dams, preventing proper habitat conditions downstream. Anadromous species that historically migrated to the Upper Klamath Basin have lost access to over 420 miles of spawning grounds and habitat. Upriver Tribes like the Klamath Tribes of Oregon have not had access to salmon in over 100 years.
Read More
09/01/20 Dams on Klamath River Have Devastating Consequences Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | North Coast08/31/20 Clean Air and Fire Safety Concerns at Mendocino Wood Pellet Plant Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing & Public Services | North Coast08/29/20 Uproar in the Bay Area After Postmaster General Acts to Impede Vote-by-Mail Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | San Francisco | Peninsula | North Bay / Marin | U.S.08/29/20 Bridge Demo Organizers Call Confrontation with Police a Rehearsal for November 4 Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | San Francisco08/24/20 It’s Going Down and CrimethInc Deleted in False Equivalency with Militias and Qanon Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Media Activism & Independent Media | Peninsula | California | U.S.08/12/20 Professors Call for Defunding Police, Ending Police and ICE Presence at UCSC Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Education & Student Activism | Santa Cruz Indymedia08/12/20 Demonstration at Chowchilla Highlights Desperate Conditions Inside Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Health, Housing & Public Services | Womyn | Central Valley08/10/20 SF ICE Building Covered with “Bloody” Hands as Part of Statewide Protest Front Page | Police State & Prisons | San Francisco | California | U.S. | Immigrant Rights08/08/20 Activists Call San Quentin State Prison a “COVID-19 Execution Chamber” Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | North Bay / Marin | Government & Elections08/01/20 Trump’s Order to Send Federal Agents into U.S. Cities Protested Nationwide Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | East Bay | U.S.07/31/20 People of Oakland Move Closer to Defunding Police, Refunding the Community Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | Education & Student Activism | East Bay | Government & Elections
Related Categories: North Coast | Environment & Forest Defense | Front Page
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network