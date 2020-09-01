top
North Coast
North Coast
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Undam the Klamath River
Tue Sep 1 2020
Undam the Klamath River
Dams on Klamath River Have Devastating Consequences
Undam the Klamath River
Four dams on the Klamath River have had devastating consequences for the environment, imperiled salmon, river communities and tribal people who have subsisted off of salmon since time immemorial. For over 20 years stakeholders have worked together in an agreement that would remove the dams and restore the Klamath River in what would be the largest river restoration project in history.

Billionaire Warren Buffet’s company Berkshire Hathaway's subsidiary PacifiCorp has the opportunity to move forward with dam removal and has collected hundreds of millions of dollars from shareholders and tax payers to protect its customers and shareholders for the purpose of dam removal. Now PacifiCorp is threatening to back out of the dam removal agreement.

Most experts view dam removal as the lynchpin for solving the water crisis that plagues the drought-prone Klamath Basin almost every year. Shallow, stagnant reservoirs breed toxic algae and decimate water quality, pushing Klamath River salmon to the brink of extinction. Decades worth of spawning gravel have accumulated behind the dams, preventing proper habitat conditions downstream. Anadromous species that historically migrated to the Upper Klamath Basin have lost access to over 420 miles of spawning grounds and habitat. Upriver Tribes like the Klamath Tribes of Oregon have not had access to salmon in over 100 years.

Read More
feed Latest features from all sections of the site:
09/01/20 Dams on Klamath River Have Devastating Consequences Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | North Coast08/31/20 Clean Air and Fire Safety Concerns at Mendocino Wood Pellet Plant Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing & Public Services | North Coast08/29/20 Uproar in the Bay Area After Postmaster General Acts to Impede Vote-by-Mail Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | San Francisco | Peninsula | North Bay / Marin | U.S.08/29/20 Bridge Demo Organizers Call Confrontation with Police a Rehearsal for November 4 Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | San Francisco08/24/20 It’s Going Down and CrimethInc Deleted in False Equivalency with Militias and Qanon Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Media Activism & Independent Media | Peninsula | California | U.S.08/12/20 Professors Call for Defunding Police, Ending Police and ICE Presence at UCSC Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Education & Student Activism | Santa Cruz Indymedia08/12/20 Demonstration at Chowchilla Highlights Desperate Conditions Inside Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Health, Housing & Public Services | Womyn | Central Valley08/10/20 SF ICE Building Covered with “Bloody” Hands as Part of Statewide Protest Front Page | Police State & Prisons | San Francisco | California | U.S. | Immigrant Rights08/08/20 Activists Call San Quentin State Prison a “COVID-19 Execution Chamber” Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | North Bay / Marin | Government & Elections08/01/20 Trump’s Order to Send Federal Agents into U.S. Cities Protested Nationwide Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | East Bay | U.S.07/31/20 People of Oakland Move Closer to Defunding Police, Refunding the Community Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | Education & Student Activism | East Bay | Government & Elections
Related Categories: North Coast | Environment & Forest Defense | Front Page
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 189.50 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code