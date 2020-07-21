From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Tue Jul 21 2020 (Updated 07/22/20)Justice for Vanessa Mural and Vigil in Fresno
Murder of Vanessa Guillen: From Me Too to George Floyd
Around 75 people attended a vigil in Fresno on the evening of July 18 in honor of Vanessa Guillen. The vigil was held at 717 N. Fresno Street, where a mural featuring her likeness had just been completed. The mural is one of a number of Guillen that have been painted across the country. As part of the Black Lives Matter movement there have been several murals painted around Fresno recently.
Specialist Guillen was a 20-year-old soldier in the U.S. Army who was killed by a male soldier at Fort Hood, Texas, on April 22. Her remains weren’t found until June 30. The killer was apparently 20-year-old Specialist David Robinson. Robinson killed himself July 1 as investigators were on the way to speak with him. Robinson’s girlfriend Cecily Aguilar admitted she helped Robinson dispose of Guillen’s body.
Guillen told members of her family she was being sexually harassed. In the context of the Me-Too movement and the groundswell of protest against the killing of George Floyd, the public is making connections, and Guillen’s death has been met with great concern.
Read More
Specialist Guillen was a 20-year-old soldier in the U.S. Army who was killed by a male soldier at Fort Hood, Texas, on April 22. Her remains weren’t found until June 30. The killer was apparently 20-year-old Specialist David Robinson. Robinson killed himself July 1 as investigators were on the way to speak with him. Robinson’s girlfriend Cecily Aguilar admitted she helped Robinson dispose of Guillen’s body.
Guillen told members of her family she was being sexually harassed. In the context of the Me-Too movement and the groundswell of protest against the killing of George Floyd, the public is making connections, and Guillen’s death has been met with great concern.
Read More
07/23/20 Arroyo de Cantua: History is Seldom a Straight Road Front Page | Labor & Workers | Central Valley07/22/20 Abolish Police Marchers Target Santa Cruz Mission Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Santa Cruz Indymedia07/21/20 Protesters Shut Down Drive-Thru at Oakland McDonald's Front Page | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers | East Bay07/21/20 Oaklanders Stepping Up to Prevent Spread of COVID-19 Amongst Unhoused Front Page | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | East Bay07/21/20 Murder of Vanessa Guillen: From Me Too to George Floyd Front Page | Racial Justice | Anti-War | Womyn | Central Valley07/21/20 Graffiti and Noise Demo Targets Oakland Mayor's House in the Hills Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | East Bay07/16/20 Protest Sparked by Outrage Upon Release of Body Cam Footage Front Page | Racial Justice | North Bay / Marin07/14/20 Alternative Independence Day Events Include Marches, Caravans, and Flag Burnings Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | San Francisco | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia06/27/20 Largest Juneteenth Demonstrations Ever in the Bay Area and Beyond Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Central Valley | San Francisco | East Bay | Peninsula | Immigrant Rights | Santa Cruz Indymedia06/15/20 Vigil Held at Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf's House to Demand Police Be Defunded Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Education & Student Activism | East Bay | Government & Elections06/03/20 Bay Area George Floyd Protests Met with Police Tear Gas, Projectiles, and Curfews Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Health, Housing & Public Services | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Central Valley | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | Peninsula | U.S. | Santa Cruz Indymedia
Related Categories: Central Valley | Anti-War | Racial Justice | Womyn | Front Page
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network