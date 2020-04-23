The Santa Cruz Hub for Sustainable Living is a constellation of community-based projects that has been building and celebrating community and offering crucial resources since 1994. Due to the Covid-19 crisis, Hub on-the-ground operations are completely shut down for the safety of the community. Many of the Hub’s projects are currently or will soon be struggling to pay the bills, particularly those projects which rely upon small cash donations from public-engaging programs. We are fundraising to account for rent / expenses at this unpredictable time.Projects like The Fábrica, SubRosa, The Bike Church, PedX Courier & Cargo, Hard Core Compost Company, Tenant Sanctuary, and Sanctuary Santa Cruz all call the Hub home, with offerings spanning from community and legal support for immigrants, to work trade in exchange for a bike for low income riders, to compost pickup at your door every week. Projects of the Hub also offer a vibrant environment for events, classes, meetings, organizing, performance, art, studying, and so much more.