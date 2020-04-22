From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Wed Apr 22 2020Justice for Steven Taylor, Killed By Police
San Leandro Police Execute Black Man in Walmart
Anti Police-Terror Project reports: The global pandemic is ravaging the mental health of Black communities as they experience sickness and death at an alarming rate. This situation is the dystopian backdrop to the killing of 33-year-old beloved community member Steven Taylor by police in a San Leandro Walmart on April 18.
This officer who killed Mr. Taylor, the only person close to him at the time, had a number of choices in the moments leading to Taylor’s death. But it is abundantly clear in the multiple videos that the officer did not see Steven Taylor’s humanity. Because if the officer had seen Steven Taylor as a human being, Mr. Taylor would still be here today. He did not need to die.
There is another person who has a choice at this moment: District Attorney Nancy O’Malley. In January of this year, new use of force rules came into effect in California after the passage of AB 392. The law now states that law enforcement can only use lethal force when “necessary”. There is no interpretation of the video that we have seen that could be interpreted to consider this officer’s actions necessary. They were objectively unnecessary. And thus outside of the law.
Read More
This officer who killed Mr. Taylor, the only person close to him at the time, had a number of choices in the moments leading to Taylor’s death. But it is abundantly clear in the multiple videos that the officer did not see Steven Taylor’s humanity. Because if the officer had seen Steven Taylor as a human being, Mr. Taylor would still be here today. He did not need to die.
There is another person who has a choice at this moment: District Attorney Nancy O’Malley. In January of this year, new use of force rules came into effect in California after the passage of AB 392. The law now states that law enforcement can only use lethal force when “necessary”. There is no interpretation of the video that we have seen that could be interpreted to consider this officer’s actions necessary. They were objectively unnecessary. And thus outside of the law.
Read More
04/21/20 Protests Highlight Coronavirus Response Incompetence, Demand Trump/Pence Out Now Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | San Francisco | U.S. | Government & Elections04/18/20 No Public Input Before Poor People Locked Out at Two SF BART Stations Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Health, Housing & Public Services | San Francisco04/12/20 Watsonville Community Members Give Thanks to Farmworkers Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers | Immigrant Rights | Santa Cruz Indymedia04/12/20 More Than 100 Cars Demand Housing for Unsheltered Neighbors During Pandemic Front Page | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | East Bay | Government & Elections04/12/20 Workers Risking Their Lives at McDonald's Demand Hazard Pay, Protective Gear Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers | South Bay | East Bay | California | Immigrant Rights04/08/20 Ramsey Orta Denied Basic Safety Measures in Solitary Confinement as COVID-19 Spreads Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | U.S.04/08/20 COVID-19 Targets Communities with Respiratory Illnesses from Air Pollution Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing & Public Services | Central Valley | Government & Elections04/05/20 While 30,000 Hotel Rooms Vacant, Unhoused People to Be Packed into Moscone Center Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | San Francisco04/02/20 "Honk for Justice" Car Rallies in SF, Sacramento, Los Angeles, and San Diego Front Page | Central Valley | San Francisco | California | Immigrant Rights03/30/20 List of Demands Includes Hazard Pay and Improved Working Conditions Front Page | Labor & Workers | San Francisco | U.S.03/29/20 We're Not Paying: Keep Your Rent on April 1 Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | San Francisco | East Bay | California | Santa Cruz Indymedia
Related Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network