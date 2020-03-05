From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Thu Mar 5 2020Westlands Water District Signs "Permanent" Water Contract with Bureau of Reclamation
Restore The Delta Vows Litigation Against Illegal Water Contracts
On February 28, the Westlands Water District signed a permanent water repayment contract with the Bureau of Reclamation to provide Central Valley Water Project water in perpetuity to the growers in the powerful, politically-connected water district on the west side of the San Joaquin Valley.
Westlands Water District describes itself as “the largest agricultural water district in the United States, made up of more than 1,000 square miles of prime farmland in western Fresno and Kings counties. Westlands provides water to 675 family-owned farms that average 600 acres in size.”
However, critics of the contract’s signing strongly disagree with this assessment that this land is “prime farmland,” noting that the district is located on arid, drainage-impaired land located on the west side of the San Joaquin Valley. Fishing groups, Tribes, conservationists, family farmers and environmental justice advocates have been pushing to retire much of this land from agricultural production for many years.
Barbara Barrigan-Parrilla, executive director of Restore the Delta, stated, “At a time of unprecedented climate changes and droughts we should not be circumventing the law and promising by federal contract far more water than actually exists to one large irrigation group at the expense of others.”
Read More
See Also: Native American and Salmon Activists asks Governor, AG to Stand Against Trump Water Plan
Westlands Water District describes itself as “the largest agricultural water district in the United States, made up of more than 1,000 square miles of prime farmland in western Fresno and Kings counties. Westlands provides water to 675 family-owned farms that average 600 acres in size.”
However, critics of the contract’s signing strongly disagree with this assessment that this land is “prime farmland,” noting that the district is located on arid, drainage-impaired land located on the west side of the San Joaquin Valley. Fishing groups, Tribes, conservationists, family farmers and environmental justice advocates have been pushing to retire much of this land from agricultural production for many years.
Barbara Barrigan-Parrilla, executive director of Restore the Delta, stated, “At a time of unprecedented climate changes and droughts we should not be circumventing the law and promising by federal contract far more water than actually exists to one large irrigation group at the expense of others.”
Read More
See Also: Native American and Salmon Activists asks Governor, AG to Stand Against Trump Water Plan
03/05/20 Restore The Delta Vows Litigation Against Illegal Water Contracts Environment & Forest Defense | Central Valley | California | Government & Elections02/29/20 Demonstrators Tell Chase to Stop Banking on Fossil Fuels Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Santa Cruz Indymedia02/29/20 Strike Escalates After UCSC Fires Nearly 100 Graduate Student Workers Front Page | Labor & Workers | Education & Student Activism | California | Santa Cruz Indymedia02/28/20 Silicon Valley Demonstrators Demand that Wells Fargo Stop Funding Climate Change Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | South Bay | Peninsula02/27/20 Notorious Developers Tambri Heyden and David Montalbo Strike Again Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | East Bay | Government & Elections02/24/20 Santa Cruz City Council Passes Resolution to Support Amah Mutsun Tribe Site Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | South Bay | Santa Cruz Indymedia02/09/20 Republican Senators' Refusal To Allow Witnesses, Hold Fair Trial Sparks Outrage Front Page | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | U.S. | Government & Elections02/03/20 Multifaceted Climate Demonstration Immobilizes Market Street Bank Branch Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Education & Student Activism | San Francisco01/18/20 Reclaim MLK 2020: The Struggle Continues Against Racism, Poverty, and War Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Education & Student Activism | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | North Bay / Marin | Immigrant Rights01/14/20 Demonstrators Call Out Political Ad Policy at Facebook Headquarters Front Page | Arts + Action | Peninsula | Government & Elections01/05/20 Following January 4 Demos, Organizers Call for More Protests on January 8, 9, 12, 14 & 25 Front Page | Anti-War | Central Valley | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | Peninsula | North Bay / Marin | U.S. | International | Iraq | Santa Cruz Indymedia
Related Categories: California | Central Valley | Environment & Forest Defense | Government & Elections
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network