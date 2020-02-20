From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Thu Feb 20 2020 (Updated 02/21/20)Causa Justa :: Just Cause Marks 20 Years of Struggle
A Force for Justice and Unity Among Black and Brown Communities
It was 20 years ago that the Coalition for Just Cause in Oakland was formed, holding their first meeting on January 29, 2000, in the basement of the downtown Oakland Public Library. Around 65 people showed up for that first meeting. An original flyer from that meeting urged people to join the “Just Cause Coalition” in putting just cause eviction protections on the November 2000 ballot. The meeting offered a lot of hope to the coalition of members and tenants that united to protect Oakland renters from greedy landlords and the notorious “eviction for profit” system that was rampant with no-cause evictions.
The first just cause eviction protection effort ran into a snag, failing to collect enough valid signatures to get it on the ballot due to an error made in the campaign. But, in 2002, a new just cause eviction protection campaign kicked off and Measure EE was passed by the voters that November in a narrow victory against landlords and realtors. Since then Oakland’s just cause eviction protections have worked to save tens of thousands of renters from no-cause evictions.
On January 1, 2010, Just Cause Oakland and St. Peters Housing Committee began a transition period to merge into what is now known as Causa Justa :: Just Cause (CJJC). The organization has successfully transitioned to do much more than being just being involved in tenant rights. In 2015, CJJC merged People Organized to Win Employment Rights (POWER) into their organization, expanding their issue and geographic reach even further. With offices in East and West Oakland and in San Francisco’s Mission and Bayview neighborhoods, CJJC are "a force for justice and unity among Black and Brown communities."
Read More by Lynda Carson | Causa Justa :: Just Cause (CJJC)
The first just cause eviction protection effort ran into a snag, failing to collect enough valid signatures to get it on the ballot due to an error made in the campaign. But, in 2002, a new just cause eviction protection campaign kicked off and Measure EE was passed by the voters that November in a narrow victory against landlords and realtors. Since then Oakland’s just cause eviction protections have worked to save tens of thousands of renters from no-cause evictions.
On January 1, 2010, Just Cause Oakland and St. Peters Housing Committee began a transition period to merge into what is now known as Causa Justa :: Just Cause (CJJC). The organization has successfully transitioned to do much more than being just being involved in tenant rights. In 2015, CJJC merged People Organized to Win Employment Rights (POWER) into their organization, expanding their issue and geographic reach even further. With offices in East and West Oakland and in San Francisco’s Mission and Bayview neighborhoods, CJJC are "a force for justice and unity among Black and Brown communities."
Read More by Lynda Carson | Causa Justa :: Just Cause (CJJC)
02/09/20 Republican Senators' Refusal To Allow Witnesses, Hold Fair Trial Sparks Outrage Front Page | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | U.S. | Government & Elections02/03/20 Multifaceted Climate Demonstration Immobilizes Market Street Bank Branch Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Education & Student Activism | San Francisco01/18/20 Reclaim MLK 2020: The Struggle Continues Against Racism, Poverty, and War Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Education & Student Activism | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | North Bay / Marin | Immigrant Rights01/14/20 Demonstrators Call Out Political Ad Policy at Facebook Headquarters Front Page | Arts + Action | Peninsula | Government & Elections01/05/20 Following January 4 Demos, Organizers Call for More Protests on January 8, 9, 12, 14 & 25 Front Page | Anti-War | Central Valley | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | Peninsula | North Bay / Marin | U.S. | International | Iraq | Santa Cruz Indymedia01/04/20 Mountain View Referendum Petition Overturns Ban on RV's Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Peninsula | Government & Elections01/02/20 2020 Women's March Organizers Issue Broad Demands for Human Rights Front Page | Womyn | Central Valley | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | Peninsula | North Bay / Marin | Santa Cruz Indymedia12/29/19 Moms 4 Housing Resist Eviction in Court and Confront Public Relations Attacks by Wedgewood Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Womyn | East Bay | Government & Elections12/29/19 Housing Justice Village Set Out to Confront Oakland's War Against the Homeless Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | East Bay | Government & Elections12/18/19 Bay Area Cities and Towns Join Over 600 Demonstrations Across the Country Front Page | Central Valley | East Bay | Peninsula | U.S. | Government & Elections12/17/19 Fur Free Friday Protests Continue at Fur Retailers After Statewide Ban Passes Front Page | San Francisco | East Bay | California | Animal Liberation
Related Categories: East Bay | San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services | Immigrant Rights | Labor & Workers | Front Page
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network