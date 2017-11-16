|
Thu Nov 16 2017Anarchist Community Center Celebrates Nine Years in Santa Cruz
Thu Nov 16 2017SubRosa is an Anarchist Community Space Run by a Collective of Volunteers
On November 1, SubRosa turned nine years old. SubRosa is an anarchist community space run by a collective of committed volunteers from the Santa Cruz area, freely giving of their energy and time. Located on the south end of Pacific Avenue, it is one of few places in Santa Cruz that is not focused on commerce.
SubRosa has books and zines you can't find anywhere else, as well as the Anarchist Lending Library. Meetings, film screenings, music shows, art exhibitions, privacy workshops, and the increasingly popular Really Really Free Market all take place at SubRosa.
SubRosa explains: Back in September 2008 we were working hard to transform a vacant and dusty retail shop into a vibrant anarchist social space, and a parking lot into a lush garden. Almost as difficult was coming up with a suitable name that everyone liked. The word subrosa was lifted from Emma Goldman's Living My Life where she wrote repeatedly about subrosa plans and endeavors.
