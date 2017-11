Living My Life

On November 1, SubRosa turned nine years old. SubRosa is an anarchist community space run by a collective of committed volunteers from the Santa Cruz area, freely giving of their energy and time. Located on the south end of Pacific Avenue, it is one of few places in Santa Cruz that is not focused on commerce. SubRosa has books and zines you can't find anywhere else, as well as the Anarchist Lending Library. Meetings, film screenings, music shows, art exhibitions, privacy workshops, and the increasingly popular Really Really Free Market all take place at SubRosa.SubRosa explains: Back in September 2008 we were working hard to transform a vacant and dusty retail shop into a vibrant anarchist social space, and a parking lot into a lush garden. Almost as difficult was coming up with a suitable name that everyone liked. The word subrosa was lifted from Emma Goldman'swhere she wrote repeatedly about subrosa plans and endeavors.