On November 4 , a rally in San Francisco's Union Square kicked off Bay Area participation in a national campaign to drive out the Trump/Pence administration. Protests were held on the same day in twenty-two cities including New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Boston, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Seattle and Portland. To promote the day of action, Refuse Fascism, a project of the Revolutionary Communist Party, took out a full page ad in the New York Times.In San Francisco, a post-rally march snaked through the city going up Market Street to the Castro and then into the Mission District. The rally and march route were chosen so as to be seen by many thousands; Union Square was packed with tourists and shoppers. Volunteers eagerly distributed leaflets about the campaign every step of the way and the march was greeted enthusiastically. Refuse Fascism is coordinating the national, mutli-event campaign with a focus on outreach as well as street mobilizations. An organizer with Refuse Fascism Bay Area pointed to South Korea's recent success removing right-wing President Park Geun-hye saying, "the president was eventually impeached, but it wouldn’t have happened if not for the mass movement from below”. In San Francisco, eight more events are scheduled through November 19th including outreach assemblies, mass organizing meetings, and three more protests.