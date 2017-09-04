|
Mon Sep 4 2017Solidarity with Linksunten Indymedia
Mon Sep 4 2017Repression of Independent Media Won't Silence Us: Not in Germany, Not Anywhere Else
Linksunten.indymedia.org, the main independent media website in Germany, was banned by the German government's Ministry of Interior on August 25. Maintaining the website and using its logo are now considered criminal offenses in the country. Linksunten volunteers are being prosecuted as a "club," which means that administrators are considered responsible for everything that has been published. Administrators are also being accused of being members of a terrorist association.
Coordination des Groupes Anarchistes writes: This represents a new step in the repression of our activities and ideas in Europe. The last time something of this significance occurred was in 1995, when the German central power banned the newspaper "Radikal", which sparked many demonstrations all over the country, especially in Hamburg. In France, even though some music bands and anti-authoritarian information websites have been threatened for their lyrics or articles, we have never experienced such brutal repression against our means of expression and communication. This attack against a radical and anti-authoritarian information platform should remind us of the need to pay special attention to the defense of our means of communication in front of State repression.
Germany Indymedia is collecting donations in support of Linksunten Indymedia.
Not in Germany, Not Anywhere Else: Repression Can’t Silence Us! | Call for Donations and Demonstrations in Support of Linksunten Indymedia
Related Feature: German Government Shuts Down Linksunten Indymedia: What It Means and What to Do
Linksunten: Not in Germany, Not Anywhere Else: Repression Can’t Silence Us! Monday Sep 4th 12:33 AM
Hands Off Linksunten Indymedia: Call for International Demonstrations on September 9 Sunday Sep 3rd 11:31 PM
Agencia Bolivariana de Prensa retoma actividades en Ecuador Sunday Sep 3rd 7:53 PM
Relations Between Israel and Jordan Frozen as Re-entry of Israeli Ambassador Refused Saturday Sep 2nd 6:24 PM
Over three thousand sign WSWS petition against Google censorship Thursday Aug 31st 10:54 PM
SGP condemns German government’s ban of linksunten.indymedia.org Wednesday Aug 30th 11:16 PM
Freiburg, Germany: Demonstration against the prohibition of linksunten.indymedia.org Tuesday Aug 29th 3:55 AM
Governo alemão derruba site Indymedia Linksunten - O que significa e o que fazer Saturday Aug 26th 8:49 PM
Linksunten Indymedia Announces “We Will Be Back Soon” (1 comment) Saturday Aug 26th 11:07 AM
El Gobierno alemán cierra Indymedia: Qué significa y qué hacer Saturday Aug 26th 1:08 AM
Prohibition is an attack on the entire left ... Solidarity with Indymedia Linksunten! Friday Aug 25th 3:42 PM
German Government Shuts Down Indymedia: What It Means and What to Do (1 comment) Friday Aug 25th 3:34 PM
SA AMCU Pres Joseph Mathunjwa Speaks In Markiana At 5th Anniversary of Lonmin Massacre Friday Aug 25th 1:57 PM
Alemania censura la web Indymedia Friday Aug 25th 11:46 AM
Germany: Federal Interior Ministry Bans Linksunten Indymedia (1 comment) Friday Aug 25th 11:15 AM
Solidarity with Indymedia Linksunten Friday Aug 25th 8:54 AM
An open letter to Google: Stop the censorship of the Internet! Friday Aug 25th 7:53 AM
Indymedia Linksunten Shut Down (1 comment) Friday Aug 25th 2:01 AM
Jailed for Dancing Nude on the Streets of Paris Monday Aug 21st 2:44 AM
PHILIPPINES - Akbayan slams Duterte's raid killings, threats vs. rights activists Sunday Aug 20th 6:21 PM
Venezuela: La Asamblea Nacional Constituyente, tierra en los ojos de las masas proletarias Saturday Aug 19th 3:29 AM
Barcelona: Terrorismo yihadista y democracia, dos banderas de la burguesía (1 comment) Saturday Aug 19th 3:18 AM
Israel to Impose Fines for Commemoration of Nakba Wednesday Aug 16th 11:04 PM
"We Remember Marikana" 5th Commemoration Of SA Marikana Miners Massacre Wednesday Aug 16th 9:09 PM
Antifa Call Out: Nazis Return To Bradford (1 comment) Monday Aug 14th 5:42 PM
This Week in Palestine, August 4, 2017 Monday Aug 7th 9:00 PM
This Week in Palestine, July 28, 2017 Monday Aug 7th 8:55 PM
This Week in Palestine, July 21, 2017 Monday Aug 7th 8:48 PM
This Week in Palestine, July 14, 2017 Sunday Aug 6th 2:25 PM
This Week in Palestine, July 7, 2017 Sunday Aug 6th 2:22 PMMore News...