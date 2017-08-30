|
Wed Aug 30 2017Putting Racists Out of Business
Wed Aug 30 2017Ripple Effect of Outing David Duke Campaign Contributors Spreads Beyond California
Lynda Carson, researcher and Indybay reporter, wrote a piece shining light on David Duke's political donors in Northern California, publishing a second report on supporters in Minnesota, Massachusetts, Maryland, and beyond. One of those named was Roger F. Grigsby, owner and founding chef of O'mei restaurant in Santa Cruz. Negative reviews for the restaurant quickly began to pile up online, calling out Grisby for his support of David Duke. Patrons boycotted, employees refused to work, and after being in business for 38 years, O'mei was closed for business within a week of the Indybay article first appearing.
While the note left on the front door of O'mei says the restaurant was only closed "for now," it seems unlikely ever to reopen given Grigsby's response to the growing media firestorm. In an email to San Francisco CBS affiliate KPIX, Grigsby wrote, "We are just a token in a much larger process of terrorizing white European Americans into silence in what has become known as the 'war on whites.' My campaign contribution was to one of the men supporting European civil rights."
The ripple effect of outing David Duke supporters continues to spread. In Minneapolis, Clubhouse Jäger owner Julius De Roma was also called out for a $500 donation to David Duke's 2016 Louisianna Senate campaign. Follow-up articles added pressure over the donation in City Pages, the alternative weekly for the Twin Cities, as well as corporate media outlets including Fox, MSN, CBS, and The Star Tribune. Employees of Clubhouse Jager quit, a well-known DJ pulled his shows from the popular nightclub, and the Huge Improv Theater, a tenant of De Roma's, issued a statement: "we would like to formally tell Nazis and the KKK that they can fuck straight off."
Read More: Ripple effect of outing the campaign contributors of David Duke is spreading... | Roger Grigsby Lashes Out About a "War on Whites" After Closing O'mei Restaurant | Santa Cruz Restaurant O'mei Closes After Indybay Article
Related Feature: Outing Campaign Contributors of David Duke, Former KKK Imperial Wizard
08/30/17 Ripple Effect of Outing David Duke Campaign Contributors Spreads Beyond California Front Page | Racial Justice | San Francisco | East Bay | North Bay / Marin | California | U.S. | Immigrant Rights | Santa Cruz Indymedia08/29/17 Trump's Pardon of Arpaio: "A Dark Day In Our Nation" Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | U.S. | Government & Elections | Immigrant Rights08/26/17 German Government Shuts Down Linksunten Indymedia: What It Means and What to Do Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Indymedia | International | Government & Elections08/25/17 ICE's Homeland Security Investigations Unit Raids Oakland Home, Arrests Two Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | East Bay | Immigrant Rights08/25/17 White-Supremacists' and Other Fascists' Return to the Bay Area Fizzles in SF and Berkeley Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | San Francisco | East Bay | California | U.S. | Immigrant Rights08/24/17 Solidarity in San José with Millions for Prisoners March in DC Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Labor & Workers | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | South Bay | U.S.08/24/17 Trump Admin Narrows Scope of Inauguration Protest Website Request But Witch Hunt Continues Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Indymedia | Peninsula | U.S.08/23/17 After Google Fires Misogynistic Engineer, Feminists React at Mountain View Demo Front Page | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Womyn | Peninsula08/23/17 Outing Campaign Contributors of David Duke, Former KKK Imperial Wizard Front Page | Racial Justice | San Francisco | East Bay | North Bay / Marin | California | U.S. | Immigrant Rights | Santa Cruz Indymedia08/19/17 Decision Likely Halts Program That Kills Coyotes, Bobcats, Mountain Lions Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | California | U.S. | Government & Elections | Animal Liberation | Santa Cruz Indymedia08/18/17 Chlorpyrifos in Air More Than 18 Times Higher Than EPA Level of Concern Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Central Valley | California | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz IndymediaRelated Categories: California | East Bay | North Bay / Marin | San Francisco | Santa Cruz Indymedia | U.S. | Immigrant Rights | Racial Justice | Front Page
