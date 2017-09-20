|
Nonprofit organizations accept donations from David Duke campaign contributor
When nonprofit organizations are accepting money from a campaign contributor to David Duke, and are not concerned enough to speak up and try to distance themselves from that campaign contributor, their silence can be heard across the nation!
By Lynda Carson — September 20, 2017
Public records reveal that Vaughn E. Miller is a proud supporter of David Duke, and that he gave $1,000 to David Duke’s failed Senate campaign during 2016.
As a proud supporter of David Duke’s failed Senate campaign in 2016, wealthy Dallas real estate mogul Vaughn E. Miller, has also been giving donations to some nonprofit organizations, including Children’s Advocacy Center, Wipe Out Kids Cancer, Bryan's House, Special Olympics Texas, Family Gateway, Project Transformation, North Texas Food, and The Family Place.
There has not been any response at all from the nonprofit organizations that were sent emails revealing that Vaughn Miller contributed $1,000 to David Duke’s failed Senate campaign in 2016, including Bryan’s House, Wipe Out Kids Cancer, The Family Place, Special Olympics Texas, Project Transformation, or North Texas Food Bank.
None of the nonprofit organizations appear to be outraged, or concerned. They have not come forward to make any kind of statement claiming that they want to distance themselves from Vaughn Miller, because of his campaign contribution to KKK fascist David Duke. No one replied to claim that they take it seriously, or are concerned that they have been accepting money from a supporter of KKK fascist David Duke.
According to wikipedia, David Ernest Duke (born July 1, 1950) is an American white nationalist, politician, antisemitic conspiracy theorist, Holocaust denier, convicted felon, and former Imperial Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan.
The recent violent white supremacist rally that David Duke attended in Charlottesville, has resulted in blood in the streets of Charlottesville, and the death of Heather Heyer when she was run down by an alleged Nazi sympathizer while she was protesting against the KKK, neo-Nazis, and white supremacists. Reportedly, 19 others were injured when the Nazi sympathizer plowed into a crowd of peaceful demonstrators.
Vaughn E. Miller, President and CEO of Vance C. Miller Company LLC, is a wealthy real estate mogul in Dallas, Texas. He can be seen pictured in a photo with Prince Charles, of England.
In an overview of Vaughn Miller by Corporation Wiki, it reveals that Vaughn Miller is connected to many corporations, including 5706 E. Mockingbird Lane, Dallas, Texas. The same address listed for Vaughn Miller’s $1,000 campaign contribution, to David Duke’s failed Senate campaign of 2016.
The Texas, Secretary Of State (SOS) document number 0801767544 for 5706 E MOCKINGBIRD LANE, DALLAS, TX 75206, also matches the same SOS number for Vance C. Miller Company, LLC, owned by Vaughn E. Miller.
Some of the businesses connected to those who have been outed recently for making campaign contributions to David Duke’s failed 2016 Senate campaign, including Roger Grigsby, owner of O’meil restaurant in Santa Cruz, and Julius De Roma, owner of Clubhouse Jager in Minneapolis, did not fare too well according to a recent report by Newsweek.
On August 17, 2017, an article on Indybay exposed Roger Grigsby, owner of O’mei restaurant in Santa Cruz, as a campaign contributor to David Duke’s failed 2016 Senate campaign. The story resulted in a boycott of the restaurant, employees quitting their jobs, and the closure of the restaurant.
Additionally, on August 26, another Indybay article came out exposing some campaign contributors to David Duke in Minneapolis, Massachusetts and beyond, including Julius DeRoma, owner of Club Jager, in Minneapolis. The story also resulted in a boycott of the club, employees quitting their jobs, and the closure of the club by the employees.
Both business owners were also outed in an original story that appeared in the San Francisco Bay View Newspaper, and the mainstream media followed suit with their own stories as the boycotts occurred and the longtime establishments reportedly have been shut down. Street Spirit also published an article about the campaign contributors to David Duke’s failed Senate campaign of 2016.
When nonprofit organizations are accepting money from a campaign contributor to David Duke, and are not concerned enough to speak up and try to distance themselves from that campaign contributor, their silence can be heard across the nation.
Lynda Carson may be reached at tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com
