Nonprofit organizations accept donations from David Duke campaign contributor tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com)

Wednesday Sep 20th, 2017 3:54 PM by Lynda Carson

When nonprofit organizations are accepting money from a campaign contributor to David Duke, and are not concerned enough to speak up and try to distance themselves from that campaign contributor, their silence can be heard across the nation!