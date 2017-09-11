From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Workers of outed David Duke campaign contributor may be eligible for unemployment benefits tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com)

Monday Sep 11th, 2017 4:18 PM by Lynda Carson

This may possibly mean that unemployment benefits exist for the workers of O'mei restaurant in Santa Cruz, who quit their jobs after a boycott occurred because their boss Roger Grigsby was outed as a campaign contributor to David Duke's failed 2016 Senate campaign!