|
More
$16.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
|
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Thu Aug 17 2017 (Updated 08/18/17)Alameda Sheriff Retweets and Follows Nazi Accounts
Thu Aug 17 2017 (Updated 08/18/17)Alameda County Sheriff’s Office Retweets White Supremacist Press Conference
On the night of August 14 at around 10:40pm, the official Twitter account of the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) retweeted a video of a press conference organized by Richard Spencer, the icon of the white supremacist “alt-right” movement. The retweet dubbed the press conference with a “Unite the Right” hashtag — the same slogan that white supremacist groups used to mobilize people to Charlottesville, VA, which resulted in the tragic murder of an anti-racist demonstrator by a white supremacist.
Community organizations that have long organized against the Sheriff’s harmful policies and practices argue that the endorsement of white supremacy on Twitter is representative of the department’s ongoing attacks against immigrants and people of color. Community members fighting police militarization with the Stop Urban Shield Coalition, anti-imprisonment organizers with Decarcerate Alameda, and immigrant rights advocates with Alameda County United in Defense of Immigrant Rights all condemn not just the message of the retweet, but the ongoing racism and violence of the Sheriff’s Office against impacted communities.
Sergeant Ray Kelly of Sheriff’s Office took responsibility for the action while claiming the retweet was an "accident," but in fact it's part of a long pattern of racist attitudes and practices. Community activists responded immediately by calling out the Sheriff’s Office and the contradictions in their story, including that ACSO was also following notorious neo-Nazi Kyle Chapman, known as "Based Stickman," from their official account. Sergeant Kelly made headlines defending the arrest of a fruit vendor a few months ago by saying, "If you don't enforce this type of selling, it will begin to look like a Third World fruit market."
A protest was held at the Sheriff’s Office in Oakland on August 16.
Read More
08/19/17 Decision Likely Halts Program That Kills Coyotes, Bobcats, Mountain Lions Environment & Forest Defense | California | U.S. | Government & Elections | Animal Liberation | Santa Cruz Indymedia08/18/17 Chlorpyrifos In Air More Than 18 Times Higher Than EPA Level Of Concern Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Central Valley | California | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia08/17/17 Alameda County Sheriff’s Office Retweets White Supremacist Press Conference Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | Indymedia | East Bay | U.S. | Immigrant Rights08/17/17 San Francisco Demonstrators Call for Halt to War Games Along the Korean Peninsula Front Page | Anti-War | San Francisco | International08/16/17 Eric Clanton Releases First Public Statement Since Being Targeted Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Labor & Workers | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | East Bay | U.S.08/16/17 Iconic Santa Cruz Coffeehouse, Caffé Pergolesi, Closes Up Shop Front Page | Labor & Workers | Arts + Action | Santa Cruz Indymedia08/16/17 Demand CSU Stanislaus Expel Neo-Nazi and Unite the Right Organizer Nathan Damigo Front Page | Racial Justice | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Education & Student Activism | Central Valley | California | U.S.08/15/17 Total Opposition to All Forms of White Supremacy Racial Justice | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Santa Cruz Indymedia08/15/17 Solidarity Across the Country After Nazis Murder & Attack Anti-Fascists in Charlottesville Front Page | Racial Justice | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Education & Student Activism | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | U.S. | Santa Cruz Indymedia08/06/17 ILWU Dockworkers Squeezed by Automation, Abandoned by Democratic Politicians Front Page | Labor & Workers | San Francisco | East Bay | California08/01/17 Evening Noise Demo at Notorious St. Louis Jail Evolves into Two Days of Raucus Protest Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | Labor & Workers | U.S.Related Categories: East Bay | U.S. | Immigrant Rights | Indymedia | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | Front Page
Oakland Marches in Solidarity with Charlottesville, Shuts Down 580 Freeway (photos) Sunday Aug 20th 9:52 PM
Nazis Are Coming - Defend Berkeley! (1 comment) Saturday Aug 19th 10:39 AM
ICE/HSI Raids Home in West Oakland with OPD Assist, Resident Speaks Out Afterward (video) (5 comments) Friday Aug 18th 10:48 PM
TWS March Against White Supremacy (1 comment) Friday Aug 18th 10:21 AM
Protest the white supremacist ‘No to Marxism in America’ rally (2 comments) Thursday Aug 17th 10:38 PM
Outing the Bay Area campaign contributors of KKK fascist David Duke (16 comments) Thursday Aug 17th 9:57 PM
Berkeley Gov Holding Special Meeting for "Urgency Ordinance" Thursday Aug 17th 8:09 PM
SURJ Bay Area Statement of Support for Reem’s Bakery Thursday Aug 17th 1:15 PM
Alameda County Sheriff's Office Retweets and Follows Nazi Accounts Wednesday Aug 16th 3:41 PM
Onward: A Statement from Eric Clanton (1 comment) Wednesday Aug 16th 1:36 PMMore Local News...
[ × close ]
Technology, Automation, Internationalism, Longshore Workers And The Future Of Work Tuesday Jul 25th 12:55 PM
Report On Cuban Labor Movement & Cuba's Health and Tourism Union by Victor Manuel Lemagne, Friday Jun 30th 9:19 PM
KPFA Pacifica WorkWeek Looks At NNU Single Pay Campaign And CWA West AT&T Contract Fight Friday Mar 31st 2:37 PM
Korean Labor And The Impeachment & BAAQMD Retaliation And Document Destruction Monday Mar 20th 5:07 PM
HUD Secretary Ben Carson supports $6.2 billion in budget cuts to HUD (1 comment) Friday Mar 17th 3:52 AM
In condemned remarks, HUD Secretary Ben Carson calls slaves “immigrants” Monday Mar 6th 9:07 PM
HUD Secretary Ben Carson leads subsidized renters & union employees into uncertain future Friday Mar 3rd 1:57 AM
Milo Yiannopoulos' false narratives and liberals cherry picking the left. Sunday Feb 5th 7:14 AM
Should someone 5150 Trump for being a threat to himself and everyone else? (1 comment) Saturday Jan 14th 8:19 PM
Mumia Wins Federal Court Victory On Hep-C Treatment! Thursday Jan 5th 8:22 PMMore Global News...
[ × close ]
US out of Al Qaeda (cont.)...8-15-17 Mouse Report Tuesday Aug 15th 9:21 PM
US out of Al Qaeda...8-8-17 Mouse Report (1 comment) Tuesday Aug 8th 1:41 PM
Death Sod Army...8-1-17 Mouse Report (1 comment) Tuesday Aug 1st 2:21 PM
KPFA's Action Abhorrent Saturday Jul 29th 9:10 AM
KPFA's “Deplatformed" Author and Biologist Richard Dawkins Speaking In Corte Madera (1 comment) Friday Jul 28th 1:53 PM
Bombing Protest to Life...7-25-17 Mouse Report (1 comment) Tuesday Jul 25th 3:02 PM
Richard Dawkins speaks about KPFA Manager Quincy McCoy canceling his talk in Berkeley (2 comments) Monday Jul 24th 1:08 PM
KPFA Corporatist GM Quincy McCoy Attacks Free Speech In Canceling Dawkins (1 comment) Monday Jul 24th 8:10 AM
KPFA management cancels Richard Dawkins’ speech because of his tweets about Islam-So Much (2 comments) Saturday Jul 22nd 10:21 PM
UK Wars R US: exMI5 on agent Tunworth Manchester op...7-18-17 Mouse Report (1 comment) Tuesday Jul 18th 2:42 PMOpen Newswire...
[ × close ]