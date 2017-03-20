|
More
$23.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
|
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Mon Mar 20 2017 (Updated 03/21/17)Improbable Partners: Tech and Social Justice Advocates Rally Against Trump
Mon Mar 20 2017 (Updated 03/21/17)"Tech Stands Up" Rally Calls on Company Leaders to Speak Out for Diversity & Civil Rights
Left wing activists, in partnership with tech employees, staged a rally against White House policies on March 14 at Martin Luther King, Jr. Plaza in Palo Alto. The demonstration was attended by hundreds of people. Speakers at the four hour "Tech Stands Up" rally called for inclusion, diversity, and civil liberties. Tech Stands Up is an organization of people in the tech world who object to the Trump administration’s alt-right policies, and wants tech company leaders to speak out against the White House's discriminatory actions.
Derecka Mehrens, co-founder of Silicon Valley Rising, said tech companies must improve the lot of low-wage, largely immigrant subcontracted janitors, security officers, and cafeteria workers. Union leaders and health care activists also spoke at the rally, along with the Raging Grannies who sang out for net neutrality, internet privacy and social justice.
Read More: Improbable Partners Tech and Social Justice Advocates Rally Against Trump | Tech Stands Up Rally
03/20/17 YARR Training Attracts Crowd of Santa Cruz Supporters for Rapid Response System Front Page | Immigrant Rights | Santa Cruz Indymedia03/20/17 "Tech Stands Up" Rally Calls on Company Leaders to Speak Out for Diversity & Civil Rights Front Page | Labor & Workers | Peninsula | Government & Elections03/20/17 Threats to Native Bees Include Severe Habitat Loss and Escalating Pesticide Use Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | California | U.S.03/20/17 Community Support Remains Strong as Yuvette Henderson Lawsuit Goes Forward Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | East Bay03/14/17 Anti-Homeless Architecture is Widespread in Downtown Santa Cruz Front Page | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Santa Cruz Indymedia03/13/17 Gender Strikes Organized Internationally as Follow-Up to Women's Marches Front Page | Labor & Workers | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | LGBTI / Queer | Womyn | Santa Cruz Indymedia03/12/17 Vallejo Cop Spencer Bottomley Assaults Person Who Had Sat Down and Surrendered Front Page | Police State and Prisons | North Bay / Marin03/10/17 Conference Aims to Build Anti-Racist Front Against Oppression and Capitalism in Bay Area Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | LGBTI / Queer | Womyn | San Francisco | East Bay | Immigrant Rights03/03/17 Janet Fardette of Leveelies Pushes the Idea that “Street Feeding” Keeps People Homeless Front Page | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Santa Cruz Indymedia03/02/17 Youth Rise Up in Protest for Young Man Assaulted by LAPD Officer Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | Education & Student Activism | California03/02/17 Bay Area Air Quality Mngmt District Employees Fired For Exposing Destruction of Records Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Labor & Workers | East BayRelated Categories: Peninsula | Government & Elections | Labor & Workers | Front Page
Improbable Partners Tech and Social Justice Advocates Rally Against Trump Tuesday Mar 14th 9:34 PM
Turkey AKP Erdogan's Ally & Ex-Family Minister Sema Ramazanoğlu Cancels Speech in Bay Area (1 comment) Monday Mar 13th 9:29 AM
#NoBanNoWall SFO Solidarity Rally Monday Mar 6th 6:56 PM
Highly Militarized ICE Raids on California's Central Coast (3 comments) Wednesday Feb 15th 5:56 PM
Marchers Hit Up 8 Banks Funding DAPL in Palo Alto (1 comment) Saturday Feb 11th 9:23 PM
Defund DAPL Rally and March in Palo Alto Tuesday Jan 31st 5:21 PM
ACLU of Northern California Contact Info for SFO, OAK, SJO, or FAT Arrivals Affected by Executive Order Tuesday Jan 31st 5:06 PMMore Local News...
[ × close ]
Senator Ben Allen Nominated for Presidential Champions of Change Award Thursday Sep 1st 8:33 AM
Millions of Acres of Forest Will Remain Protected for Marbled Murrelets in WA, OR, CA Wednesday Aug 3rd 3:37 PM
Pre-Paid Phone "Security" Law Threatens to Make Black Lives Even Harder Thursday May 12th 9:37 PM
Apple's social plan to beat Facebook Wednesday Feb 17th 3:32 PM
Feds Launch Review of Endangered West Coast Orcas Wednesday Jan 27th 5:18 PM
'Granny Power' documentary about the Raging Grannies finished at last Friday Jun 13th 12:58 AM
Apple, the State and Social Rights Monday May 12th 6:01 AMMore Global News...
[ × close ]
CA Injured Workers Face Stacked Deck During Workers’ Comp Appeals Process-Injured Nurse Co (1 comment) Thursday Aug 25th 5:34 AM
Privatizer Larry Ellison worth $51.6 Billion & Oracle Moving Ahead With Charter School Sunday Aug 14th 6:25 PM
Trump Crosses The Border: Youth & Workers Speak Out In California (1 comment) Sunday May 1st 12:08 AM
Blatantly disregarding public will, Coastal Commission votes to fire executive director Friday Feb 12th 5:14 PM
Peninsula Tenants Urge your elected official to ENACT RENT CONTROL and TENANT PROTECTIONS Thursday Jan 7th 1:14 PM
LaborTech 2015 The Gig Economy, Labor Communication Media And The Smart Phone Tuesday Jun 2nd 11:11 AM
Expansion Of Offshore Drilling Or The Gulf Of Farallones National Marine Sanctuary Saturday Jun 28th 3:24 PMOpen Newswire...
[ × close ]