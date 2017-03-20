Left wing activists, in partnership with tech employees, staged a rally against White House policies on March 14 at Martin Luther King, Jr. Plaza in Palo Alto. The demonstration was attended by hundreds of people. Speakers at the four hour "Tech Stands Up" rally called for inclusion, diversity, and civil liberties. Tech Stands Up is an organization of people in the tech world who object to the Trump administration’s alt-right policies, and wants tech company leaders to speak out against the White House's discriminatory actions.Derecka Mehrens, co-founder of Silicon Valley Rising, said tech companies must improve the lot of low-wage, largely immigrant subcontracted janitors, security officers, and cafeteria workers. Union leaders and health care activists also spoke at the rally, along with the Raging Grannies who sang out for net neutrality, internet privacy and social justice.